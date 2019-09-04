Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lynas Corporation Ltd    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD

(LYC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lynas : Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 11:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People take part in a protest calling on the government to suspend a rare earths processing plant in the country operated by Australia's Lynas Corp in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's government said on Wednesday its decision last month to extend a licence for Australia's Lynas Corp for processing rare earth minerals aimed to show investors that the Southeast Asian nation was open for business and preserve 600 jobs.

Some politicians within Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's ruling coalition had promised to halt the firm's operations when campaigning in the May 2018 election, after concerns were raised by politicians and activists about the production of radioactive waste from the process.

Lynas, the largest rare earths producer outside China that sells most of its products to Japan, says the low-level radioactive waste is not hazardous.

The government said last month it was extending the firm's licence, a move that sparked protests from activists and politicians even though it set tougher terms and offered a six-month extension that was shorter than usual.

Outlining reasons for the government's decision, the prime minister's office said closing the operation would lead to more than 600 local employees losing their jobs and it would have a "negative impact on Malaysia's credibility as a business-friendly country".

The prime minister's office also said in the statement that failing to extend the licence would mean Malaysia would be "unable to break the Chinese monopoly as the sole exporter of rare earths".

China has a tight grip on the rare earths market, as the world's biggest producer of the minerals that are used in smartphones and other consumer electronics, and also used in the defense industry and other sectors.

The U.S. Department of Defense has been in talks with Australia to host a facility that would process rare earth minerals in an effort to reduce reliance on China for the specialized materials.

Activists in Malaysia have urged the government to review the decision to extend the licence for Lynas.

"We hope they can re-examine their mistakes and start to serve the interests of the people," Tan Bun Teet, chairman of non-government group 'Save Malaysia Stop Lynas', told Reuters.

(The story corrects second graph to show some ruling coalition politicians had anti-Lynas position, not PM's party.)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Liz Lee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
11:04pLYNAS : Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas
RE
08/27PENTAGON IN TALKS WITH AUSTRALIA ON : official
RE
08/26GET CRACKING : Lynas scouts for rare earths plant to meet Malaysian demands
RE
08/23California rare earths miner races to refine amid U.S.-China trade row
RE
08/22Australia's Wesfarmers says it won't pursue rare earths miner Lynas
RE
08/21LYNAS : confirms licence renewal for Malaysian plant
RE
08/15LYNAS : Malaysia extends licence for rare earth miner Lynas' operations for six ..
RE
08/15LYNAS : Australia's Lynas says Malaysia extends operating license for six months
RE
08/15LYNAS : Malaysia extends Aussie rare earth plant's permit, set rules
AQ
08/15LYNAS : Malaysia renews Aussie rare earth plant's permit, sets rules
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 457 M
EBIT 2020 96,8 M
Net income 2020 149 M
Debt 2020 73,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 7,88x
EV / Sales2020 3,89x
EV / Sales2021 2,61x
Capitalization 1 704 M
Chart LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Lynas Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00  AUD
Last Close Price 2,45  AUD
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Non-Executive Chairman
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYNAS CORPORATION LTD53.94%1 146
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD68.68%15 458
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 065
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 367
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.32.84%5 896
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED139.26%4 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group