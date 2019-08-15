Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lynas Corporation Ltd    LYC   AU000000LYC6

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD

(LYC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lynas : Malaysia extends licence for rare earth miner Lynas' operations for six months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 09:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Pahang.

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday renewed the operating licence for a rare earths processing plant owned by miner Lynas Corp for six months with new conditions, an extension shorter than investors and industry analysts had expected.

The Australian-listed firm is the only major proven producer of rare earths outside China, and the decision to renew its licence comes as markets are concerned that the industry may get embroiled in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Beijing has in the past tightened supply of the materials, used in goods ranging from military equipment to high-tech consumer electronics.

Under the conditions imposed by Malaysia, Lynas will have to identify a site for a permanent facility to store its low-level radioactive waste within six months or obtain consent from another country to take the waste.

Lynas said on Friday it was confident it would be able to satisfy this requirement. Australia has said it will not accept Lynas' waste.

"We are optimistic that this decision will bring an end to the politicisation of Lynas over the past year," said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Amanda Lacaze.

Lynas shares fell as much as 4.9% in early trade in a flat overall market, before retracing to be down 1.1%.

The Atomic Energy Licensing Board, an agency under the environment ministry, said Lynas will also be required to present a plan to set up a cracking and leaching facility overseas within four years of the licence renewal.

The cracking and leaching process produces the low-level radioactive waste that has angered residents near its Malaysian plant and led to the dispute with the Malaysian govenrment.

In May, Lynas said it would relocate these processes to Western Australia as part of its 2025 growth plan.

"They'll have six months to show their progress regarding plans for cracking, which for Australia's case is quite advanced," said Matthew Ryland of Greencape Capital, Lynas's second largest investor.

The requirement for Lynas to have an alternative processing facility ready within four years suggested that a longer licence renewal would be forthcoming if Lynas met the current conditions, he said. He was optimistic Lynas would meet the four-year deadline.

The licence for Lynas' processing plant had been due to expire on Sept. 2. Licence renewals are usually for three years.

Lynas said earlier this month that it was conducting preliminary work on a waste-disposal facility, offering to move the waste to disused mines in the state of Pahang where the plant is located.

The Australian company has been running its $800-million Malaysian plant since 2012, processing rare earths mined from Mount Weld in Western Australia.

(Reporting by Liz Lee in KUALA LUMPUR and Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; additional reporting by Rashmi Ashok in BENGALURU; editing by Christian Schmollinger and David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
09:47pLYNAS : Malaysia extends licence for rare earth miner Lynas' operations for six ..
RE
07:56pLYNAS : Australia's Lynas says Malaysia extends operating license for six months
RE
10:25aLYNAS : Malaysia renews Aussie rare earth plant's permit, sets rules
AQ
09:25aLYNAS : Malaysia extends Aussie rare earth plant's permit, set rules
AQ
08/12Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor
RE
08/08LYNAS : Malaysia PM says cannot force rare earths firm Lynas to leave country
RE
08/08BAE SYSTEMS : Brad Greve to Succeed Peter Lynas as Finance Director
DJ
08/06LYNAS : Malaysia to update on rare earths producer Lynas' licence in mid-August
RE
08/05LYNAS : Malaysia plans to extend licence for rare earths producer Lynas - source..
RE
08/05EXCLUSIVE : Malaysia plans to extend licence for rare earths producer Lynas - so..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 366 M
EBIT 2019 66,0 M
Net income 2019 47,8 M
Debt 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,44x
EV / Sales2020 3,87x
Capitalization 1 852 M
Chart LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Lynas Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYNAS CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00  AUD
Last Close Price 2,68  AUD
Spread / Highest target 86,6%
Spread / Average Target 86,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 86,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Non-Executive Chairman
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYNAS CORPORATION LTD77.29%1 311
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD50.81%14 267
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%7 728
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 368
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.27.14%5 814
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED101.16%3 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group