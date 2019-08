Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that Malaysia plans to extend the company's licence to operate an $800 million rare earths processing plant, although it could be for a shorter duration than the usual three years.

A decision to extend the licence by a Sept. 2 deadline is important for the market for rare earths because Lynas is the biggest producer outside China.

