LYNAS CORPORATION LTD

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD

(LYC)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/05
1.59 AUD   +0.32%
Lynas : March 5, Change of Substantial Holder Notice

0
03/05/2019 | 09:10am EST

5 March 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Lynas Corporation Limited (LYC)

We enclose notice of change of interests of substantial holder in Lynas Corporation Limited. This notice is given by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd.

Yours faithfully

Naomi McRaeCompany Secretary

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Lynas Corporation Limited

ACN/ARSN

009 066 648

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

120 328 529

Classof securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Fully Paid

54,785,884

8.23%

61,690,784

9.27%

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

Refer Annexure 1

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Refer Annexure 1

Refer Annexure 1

Refer Annexure 1

Refer Annexure 1

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Citicorp Nominees

Pty Limited

Citicorp Nominees

Pty Limited

Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased and sold on market by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

18,260,788 (Ordinary Fully

Paid)

18,260,788

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

J P Morgan

Nominees Australia Limited

J P Morgan Nominees Australia

Limited

As above

16,467,951 (Ordinary Fully

Paid)

16,467,951

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

National Nominees

Limited

National Nominees

Limited

As above

6,143,527 (Ordinary Fully

Paid)

6,143,527

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

RBC Investor Services Australia

Nominees Pty

Limited

RBC Investor Services Australia

Nominees Pty

Limited

As above

1,570,654 (Ordinary Fully

Paid)

1,570,654

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

HSBC Custody

Nominees (Australia) Limited

HSBC Custody

Nominees (Australia) Limited

As above

19,247,864 (Ordinary Fully

Paid)

19,247,864

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on01/03/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on21/12/2018

The previous notice was dated21/12/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Naomi McRae Company Secretary

Capacity

sign here 05/03/2019

date

DIRECTIONS

(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure 1 consists of 1 page and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 05/03/2019

Naomi McRae

Company Secretary of Greencape Capital Pty LtdTransactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:

Class of security:Lynas Corporation Limited (LYC) 01/03/2019

Ordinary Fully Paid

Date of Change

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Number of Securities

Person's Votes

Affected

20/12/2018

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Buy

1,395,676

883,395

883,395

20/12/2018

as above

Buy

658,194

416,605

416,605

21/12/2018

as above

Buy

318,600

204,100

204,100

21/12/2018

as above

Buy

675,445

432,700

432,700

24/01/2019

as above

Buy

402,407

262,925

262,925

24/01/2019

as above

Buy

20,346

13,294

13,294

24/01/2019

as above

Buy

24,884

16,259

16,259

24/01/2019

as above

Buy

448,519

293,054

293,054

24/01/2019

as above

Buy

331,557

216,633

216,633

24/01/2019

as above

Buy

156,338

102,148

102,148

24/01/2019

as above

Buy

108,323

70,776

70,776

24/01/2019

as above

Buy

180,343

117,833

117,833

24/01/2019

as above

Buy

10,833

7,078

7,078

24/01/2019

as above

Buy

26,158

17,000

17,000

31/01/2019

as above

Buy

48,870

29,461

29,461

31/01/2019

as above

Buy

1,609,930

970,539

970,539

01/02/2019

as above

Buy

410,622

251,900

251,900

01/02/2019

as above

Buy

149,154

91,500

91,500

04/02/2019

as above

Buy

412,452

257,300

257,300

08/02/2019

as above

Buy

11,849

7,200

7,200

13/02/2019

as above

Buy

54,996

33,200

33,200

15/02/2019

as above

Sell

54,807

-

30,000

30,000

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

8,367

4,871

4,871

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

275,527

160,395

160,395

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

45,065

26,234

26,234

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

83,554

48,640

48,640

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

531,927

309,656

309,656

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

12,311

7,167

7,167

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

887,663

516,744

516,744

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

388,726

226,293

226,293

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

323,167

192,201

192,201

28/02/2019

as above

Buy

685,673

407,799

407,799

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

362,614

220,985

220,985

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

170,921

104,163

104,163

01/03/2019

as above

Buy

24,371

14,852

14,852

Total Number of Securities

6,904,900

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Lynas Corporation Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 14:09:04 UTC
