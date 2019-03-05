Lynas : March 5, Change of Substantial Holder Notice
0
03/05/2019 | 09:10am EST
5 March 2019
The Manager
Company Announcements Office ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
By electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Re: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Lynas Corporation Limited (LYC)
We enclose notice of change of interests of substantial holder in Lynas Corporation Limited. This notice is given by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd.
Yours faithfully
Naomi McRaeCompany Secretary
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Lynas Corporation Limited
ACN/ARSN
009 066 648
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
120 328 529
Classof securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Fully Paid
54,785,884
8.23%
61,690,784
9.27%
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
Refer Annexure 1
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Refer Annexure 1
Refer Annexure 1
Refer Annexure 1
Refer Annexure 1
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Citicorp Nominees
Pty Limited
Citicorp Nominees
Pty Limited
Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased and sold on market by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
18,260,788 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
18,260,788
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
J P Morgan
Nominees Australia Limited
J P Morgan Nominees Australia
Limited
As above
16,467,951 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
16,467,951
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
National Nominees
Limited
National Nominees
Limited
As above
6,143,527 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
6,143,527
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
RBC Investor Services Australia
Nominees Pty
Limited
RBC Investor Services Australia
Nominees Pty
Limited
As above
1,570,654 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
1,570,654
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
HSBC Custody
Nominees (Australia) Limited
HSBC Custody
Nominees (Australia) Limited
As above
19,247,864 (Ordinary Fully
Paid)
19,247,864
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on01/03/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on21/12/2018
The previous notice was dated21/12/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Greencape Capital Pty Ltd
Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
print name
Naomi McRae Company Secretary
Capacity
sign here 05/03/2019
date
DIRECTIONS
(1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
(2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
(4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
(5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
(6) Include details of:
(a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
(b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
(8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
(9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Annexure 1 consists of 1 page and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 05/03/2019
Naomi McRae
Company Secretary of Greencape Capital Pty LtdTransactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:
Class of security:Lynas Corporation Limited (LYC) 01/03/2019
Lynas Corporation Limited published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 14:09:04 UTC