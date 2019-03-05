Lynas : March 5, Change of Substantial Holder Notice

5 March 2019

Re: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Lynas Corporation Limited (LYC)

We enclose notice of change of interests of substantial holder in Lynas Corporation Limited. This notice is given by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd.

Naomi McRae Company Secretary

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Lynas Corporation Limited ACN/ARSN 009 066 648 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name Greencape Capital Pty Ltd ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 120 328 529

Classof securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Fully Paid 54,785,884 8.23% 61,690,784 9.27%

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected Refer Annexure 1 Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Refer Annexure 1 Refer Annexure 1 Refer Annexure 1 Refer Annexure 1

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited Ordinary Fully Paid securities purchased and sold on market by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd 18,260,788 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 18,260,788 Greencape Capital Pty Ltd J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited J P Morgan Nominees Australia Limited As above 16,467,951 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 16,467,951 Greencape Capital Pty Ltd National Nominees Limited National Nominees Limited As above 6,143,527 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 6,143,527 Greencape Capital Pty Ltd RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited As above 1,570,654 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 1,570,654 Greencape Capital Pty Ltd HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited As above 19,247,864 (Ordinary Fully Paid) 19,247,864

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on01/03/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on21/12/2018

The previous notice was dated21/12/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Naomi McRae Company Secretary

sign here 05/03/2019

Annexure 1 consists of 1 page and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 05/03/2019

Naomi McRae

Company Secretary of Greencape Capital Pty LtdTransactions: Company Name/Scheme: As at:

Class of security:Lynas Corporation Limited (LYC) 01/03/2019

Ordinary Fully Paid

Date of Change Holder of relevant interest Nature of Change Consideration Number of Securities Person's Votes Affected 20/12/2018 Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Buy 1,395,676 883,395 883,395 20/12/2018 as above Buy 658,194 416,605 416,605 21/12/2018 as above Buy 318,600 204,100 204,100 21/12/2018 as above Buy 675,445 432,700 432,700 24/01/2019 as above Buy 402,407 262,925 262,925 24/01/2019 as above Buy 20,346 13,294 13,294 24/01/2019 as above Buy 24,884 16,259 16,259 24/01/2019 as above Buy 448,519 293,054 293,054 24/01/2019 as above Buy 331,557 216,633 216,633 24/01/2019 as above Buy 156,338 102,148 102,148 24/01/2019 as above Buy 108,323 70,776 70,776 24/01/2019 as above Buy 180,343 117,833 117,833 24/01/2019 as above Buy 10,833 7,078 7,078 24/01/2019 as above Buy 26,158 17,000 17,000 31/01/2019 as above Buy 48,870 29,461 29,461 31/01/2019 as above Buy 1,609,930 970,539 970,539 01/02/2019 as above Buy 410,622 251,900 251,900 01/02/2019 as above Buy 149,154 91,500 91,500 04/02/2019 as above Buy 412,452 257,300 257,300 08/02/2019 as above Buy 11,849 7,200 7,200 13/02/2019 as above Buy 54,996 33,200 33,200 15/02/2019 as above Sell 54,807 - 30,000 30,000 28/02/2019 as above Buy 8,367 4,871 4,871 28/02/2019 as above Buy 275,527 160,395 160,395 28/02/2019 as above Buy 45,065 26,234 26,234 28/02/2019 as above Buy 83,554 48,640 48,640 28/02/2019 as above Buy 531,927 309,656 309,656 28/02/2019 as above Buy 12,311 7,167 7,167 28/02/2019 as above Buy 887,663 516,744 516,744 28/02/2019 as above Buy 388,726 226,293 226,293 28/02/2019 as above Buy 323,167 192,201 192,201 28/02/2019 as above Buy 685,673 407,799 407,799 01/03/2019 as above Buy 362,614 220,985 220,985 01/03/2019 as above Buy 170,921 104,163 104,163 01/03/2019 as above Buy 24,371 14,852 14,852

Total Number of Securities

6,904,900

Page 1 of 1