MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Lynas Corporation Ltd

LYNAS CORPORATION LTD

(LYC)
My previous session
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/08
2.12 AUD   +0.47%
08:27pLYNAS : Wesfarmers reiterates Lynas offer, says could ease conditions
RE
10:08aLYNAS : April 8, Malaysian Regulatory Update
PU
10:08aLYNAS : April 8, Malaysian Regulatory Information
PU
Lynas : Wesfarmers reiterates Lynas offer, says could ease conditions

04/08/2019 | 08:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rare earth oxides praseodymium and neodymium are pictured in the final stage of production at Lynas' Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said on Tuesday it is still interested in acquiring Lynas Corp Ltd and could table a less conditional bid for the only major producer of rare earth elements outside China.

An initial offer of A$1.5 billion (£818 million) by the retail-to-chemicals conglomerate was previously rebuffed by Lynas' board, which termed the deal "highly conditional".

"Wesfarmers remains open to engage with the Lynas Board on our proposal, with a view to progressing a less conditional proposal," Managing Director Rob Scott said in a statement.

Wesfarmers' initial bid was subject to a range of conditions, including that Lynas has relevant operating licences in Malaysia for a "satisfactory period" following the close of the deal.

Lynas, which has an $800 million processing facility in Malaysia, is in a dispute with the Southeast Asian nation, which has told it to remove years of accumulated waste at its Malaysian processing plant in order to have its licence renewed.

On Monday, Lynas Corp said it is considering initial ore processing near its Australian mine.

The statement came after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last week that companies interested in acquiring Lynas had pledged to decontaminate low-level radioactivity from mined ore before shipping it to the country.

Wesfarmers said on Tuesday that it saw Lynas's announcements on Monday as positive progress towards satisfactory licence certainty.

"Wesfarmers expects that detailed licence conditions will be communicated in due course by the Malaysian Government. This will allow a detailed assessment of the costs and timeline to address the licence conditions," it said.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYNAS CORPORATION LTD 0.47% 2.12 End-of-day quote.33.12%
WESFARMERS LTD 0.64% 34.43 End-of-day quote.6.18%
NameTitle
Amanda M. Lacaze Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Richard Michael Harding Non-Executive Chairman
Gaudenz Sturzenegger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Marie Conlon Independent Non-Executive Director
Philippe G. Etienne Independent Non-Executive Director
