LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
LyondellBasell : Announces Quarterly Dividend

11/22/2019 | 06:31am EST

HOUSTON and LONDON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced that it has declared a dividend of $1.05 per share, to be paid Dec. 9, 2019 to shareholders of record Dec. 2, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of Nov. 29, 2019.

About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

 

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-announces-quarterly-dividend-300963537.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell


© PRNewswire 2019
