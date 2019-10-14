Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LyondellBasell Industries N.V.    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LyondellBasell Industries N : New LyondellBasell CFO Faced With Slowdown in Demand for Plastics, Chemicals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

By Nina Trentmann

Plastics and chemicals manufacturer LyondellBasell Industries NV has hired a new finance chief to find ways to grow even as trade tensions between the U.S. and China and a slowing world economy are damping demand for the company's products.

LyondellBasell on Monday named Michael McMurray chief financial officer, effective Nov 5. Mr. McMurray joins from insulation and roofing company Owens Corning, where he is CFO. Mr. McMurray, who joined Owens Corning in 2008, is scheduled to leave on Oct. 23, the insulation company said.

Before Owens Corning, Mr. McMurray worked at Royal Dutch Shell PLC for 21 years, including stints as vice president at Shell Capital, global treasurer for Shell Chemicals and Americas finance manager for the company's lubricants business.

Mr. McMurray takes over from departing LyondellBasell CFO Thomas Aebischer, who plans to retire at the end of the year.

Mr. McMurray will inherit a well-run finance function, analysts said. LyondellBasell was formed in 2007, when Dutch chemical firm Basell International Holdings BV paid $12.7 billion to buy Houston-based Lyondell Chemical Co.

The transaction added more than $20 billion in debt to the company's balance sheet just before commodity markets tumbled. LyondellBasell filed for bankruptcy a little more than a year after the merger.

It emerged from bankruptcy leaner and more cost-focused, an advantage compared with some rivals, said Jonas Oxgaard, an analyst at investment management firm Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

LyondellBasell's ratio between its net debt and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was 1.9 times at the end of June, according to S&P Global IQ, putting it within the company's target range of 1.5 to 2.5 times. A net debt to Ebitda ratio of less than 2 times is a sign of a strong balance sheet in the industry, said David Begleiter, a managing director at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

LyondellBasell, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, faces the challenges of trade tensions and slowing global growth while production capacity, particularly in the U.S., is growing.

LyondellBasell is building two facilities in Texas, while other competitors also are expanding production sites, said Daniel Krauss, an S&P Global Ratings analyst. "There is a lot of capacity coming onto the market, which will make the operating environment challenging through 2020," Mr. Krauss said.

LyondellBasell sales declined to $17.82 billion in the six months ending June 30, down from $19.97 billion in the same prior-year period. Net income fell to $1.82 billion in the first six months of 2018, compared with $2.88 billion in the first six months of the previous year.

LyondellBasell at its most recent investor day in September set out a reduced range for growth-focused capital expenditures of $700 million to $1.2 billion annually from 2020 to 2022. The company currently doesn't plan new projects between 2021 and 2024, according to a Sept. 24 investor presentation.

Analysts see the company pursuing more growth through bolt-on acquisitions following the breakdown of talks with Braskem SA controlling shareholder Odebrecht SA about a takeover of the Brazilian petrochemical producer earlier this year.

"They'd look to supplement organic with inorganic growth, while sticking to their leverage target," S&P's Mr. Krauss said.

The company last year completed a $2.25 billion deal to acquire Fairlawn, Ohio-based A. Schulman, a plastic compounds supply company.

Write to Nina Trentmann at nina.trentmann@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
05:06pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : New LyondellBasell CFO Faced With Slowdown in Dema..
DJ
07:02aLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Taps Owens Corning's McMurray as Finance Chief
DJ
10/10LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cre..
AQ
10/07NESTE OYJ : to lead its Renewable Polymers and Chemicals business from its offic..
AQ
09/27LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
09/27LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Enterprise to Build PDH 2 Plant Supported by Long-..
AQ
09/26LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Prices Public Offering of Guaranteed Notes
PR
09/26LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : adds new production at Knapsack creating world's l..
PU
09/26LYONDELLBASELL : Volunteers Turn Out in Full Force for 20th Annual Global Care D..
PR
09/26LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Enterprise to Build PDH 2 Plant; Supported by Long..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35 647 M
EBIT 2019 4 741 M
Net income 2019 3 518 M
Debt 2019 11 418 M
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 8,74x
P/E ratio 2020 7,65x
EV / Sales2019 1,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 29 525 M
Chart LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 95,58  $
Last Close Price 87,37  $
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bhavesh Vaghjibhai Patel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Aigrain Chairman
Thomas Aebischer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Massimo Covezzi Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Jim Seward VP-Sustainability, Technology & Joint Ventures
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.90%29 525
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%70 785
AIR LIQUIDE21.01%56 326
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP58.06%19 836
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%17 888
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.60.82%15 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group