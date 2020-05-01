Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LyondellBasell Industries N.V.    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LyondellBasell Industries N : Q1 2020 Earnings Release (Webpage)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 06:34pm EDT

Nuveen Closed-End Fund Online Resources

Distribution information for CEF suite available on nuveen.com

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020- Nuveen announced today that its closed-end fund information and all other closed-end fund product updates can be found on its enhancedclosed-endfund resource pageon the Nuveen.com website. As previously announced on March 29, 2019, Nuveen has discontinued the practice of announcing routine closed end fund distributions via press release. Shareholders can access regular distribution information on the closed-end fund resource page on the first business day of each month. Nuveen continues its commitment to sharing timely and accurate information regarding closed-end funds with investors. Our enhanced resource page will streamline the communication and information sharing process by consolidating all important distribution and fund update information in one place.

To ensure that our shareholders have access to the latest information, timely distribution and fund updates can be subscribed to at https://www.nuveen.com/subscriptions, under the closed end funds tab of the Product Documents section. You can also follow updates by navigating to the Closed-End Fund section of our Resource Center, located at https://www.nuveen.com/resource-center.

While Nuveen will continue to issue press releases for certain closed-end fund product actions, regular monthly and quarterly distribution information are no longer disseminated via press release.

For more general closed-end fund information and education, please visit Nuveen's closed-end fund website.

For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-fundsor contact:

Advisors

800-752-8700

Investors

800-257-8787

Media: media-inquiries@nuveen.com

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 March 2020 and operations in 27 countries.

Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

###

EPS-1170866PR-E0520X

Disclaimer

LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 22:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
06:39pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Q1 2020 Presentation Slides
PU
06:39pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Q1 2020 Supplemental Data and non-GAAP Reconciliat..
PU
06:34pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Q1 2020 Earnings Release (Webpage)
PU
01:03pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
06:52aLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
06:47aLYONDELLBASELL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings
PR
04/21LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cre..
AQ
04/17LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, May 1,..
PR
04/15LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Prices Public Offering of Guaranteed Notes
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 246 M
EBIT 2020 2 933 M
Net income 2020 1 925 M
Debt 2020 11 253 M
Yield 2020 7,79%
P/E ratio 2020 9,39x
P/E ratio 2021 7,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 18 402 M
Chart LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 62,32  $
Last Close Price 55,16  $
Spread / Highest target 70,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bhavesh Vaghjibhai Patel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Aigrain Chairman
Michael C. McMurray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Seward SVP-Research & Development, Technology
Rudy M. J. van der Meer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-38.66%19 333
AIR LIQUIDE-8.00%59 859
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.60%59 805
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.3.69%20 003
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.08%17 656
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.1.80%14 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group