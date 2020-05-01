LyondellBasell Industries N : Q1 2020 Earnings Release (Webpage)

Nuveen Closed-End Fund Online Resources

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020- Nuveen announced today that its closed-end fund information and all other closed-end fund product updates can be found on its enhancedclosed-endfund resource pageon the Nuveen.com website. As previously announced on March 29, 2019, Nuveen has discontinued the practice of announcing routine closed end fund distributions via press release. Shareholders can access regular distribution information on the closed-end fund resource page on the first business day of each month. Nuveen continues its commitment to sharing timely and accurate information regarding closed-end funds with investors. Our enhanced resource page will streamline the communication and information sharing process by consolidating all important distribution and fund update information in one place.

To ensure that our shareholders have access to the latest information, timely distribution and fund updates can be subscribed to at https://www.nuveen.com/subscriptions, under the closed end funds tab of the Product Documents section. You can also follow updates by navigating to the Closed-End Fund section of our Resource Center, located at https://www.nuveen.com/resource-center.

While Nuveen will continue to issue press releases for certain closed-end fund product actions, regular monthly and quarterly distribution information are no longer disseminated via press release.

