LyondellBasell Industries N : Q1 2020 Presentation Slides

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS May 1, 2020 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND INFORMATION RELATED TO FINANCIAL MEASURES CAUTIONARY STATEMENT The statements in this presentation relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, the business cyclicality of the chemical, polymers and refining industries; the availability, cost and price volatility of raw materials and utilities, particularly the cost of crude oil, natural gas, and associated natural gas liquids; competitive product and pricing pressures; labor conditions; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; operating interruptions (including leaks, explosions, fires, weather-related incidents, mechanical failure, unscheduled downtime, supplier disruptions, labor shortages, strikes, work stoppages or other labor difficulties, transportation interruptions, spills and releases and other environmental risks); the supply/demand balances for our and our joint ventures' products, and the related effects of industry production capacities and operating rates; our ability to achieve expected cost savings and other synergies; our ability to successfully execute projects and growth strategies; any proposed business combination, the expected timetable for completing any proposed transactions and the receipt of any required governmental approvals, future financial and operating results, benefits and synergies of any proposed transactions, future opportunities for the combined company; legal and environmental proceedings; tax rulings, consequences or proceedings; technological developments, and our ability to develop new products and process technologies; potential governmental regulatory actions; political unrest and terrorist acts; risks and uncertainties posed by international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; and our ability to comply with debt covenants and service our debt. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. The illustrative results or returns of growth projects are not in any way intended to be, nor should they be taken as, indicators or guarantees of performance. The assumptions on which they are based are not projections and do not necessarily represent the Company's expectations and future performance. You should not rely on illustrated results or returns or these assumptions as being indicative of our future results or returns. This presentation contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date hereof. Information contained in this presentation is unaudited and is subject to change. We undertake no obligation to update the information presented herein except as required by law. INFORMATION RELATED TO FINANCIAL MEASURES This presentation makes reference to certain "non-GAAP" financial measures as defined in Regulation G of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. EBITDA, as presented herein, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measure is calculated. We calculate EBITDA as income from continuing operations plus interest expense (net), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to profit or operating profit for any period as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of our liquidity. We also present EBITDA exclusive of adjustments for "lower of cost or market" ("LCM"), which is an accounting rule consistent with GAAP related to the valuation of inventory. Our inventories are stated at the lower of cost or market. Cost is determined using the last-in,first-out ("LIFO") inventory valuation methodology, which means that the most recently incurred costs are charged to cost of sales and inventories are valued at the earliest acquisition costs. Market is determined based on an assessment of the current estimated replacement cost and selling price of the inventory. In periods where the market price of our inventory declines substantially, cost values of inventory may be higher than the market value, which reduces the value of inventory to market value. This adjustment is related to the recent decline in pricing for many of our raw material and finished goods inventories. Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, natural gas and correlated products from period to period may result in the recognition of charges to adjust the value of inventory to the lower of cost or market in periods of falling prices and the reversal of those charges in subsequent interim periods as market prices recover. Cash from operations yield from EBITDA excluding LCM is a measure that provides an indicator of a company's operational efficiency and management. Cash from operations yield from EBITDA excluding LCM, as presented herein, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measures are calculated. For purposes of this presentation, cash from operating activities yield from EBITDA means cash from operating activities divided by EBITDA excluding LCM. The ratio of total debt to EBITDA excluding LCM and free operating cash flow are measures of profitability commonly used by investors to evaluate performance, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA excluding LCM and free operating cash flow, as presented herein, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measures are calculated. For purposes of this presentation, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA is the sum of long term debt and short term debt divided by EBITDA excluding LCM. Free operating cash flow means net cash provided by operating activities minus sustaining (maintenance and HSE) capital expenditures. Additionally, total liquidity is a measure that provides an indicator of value to investors. For purposes of this presentation, total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, short term investments, and availability under our Senior Revolving Credit Facility and our Receivables Facility. Reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures can be found on our website at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorrelations. 2 FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS RESILIENT PORTFOLIO THAT IS WELL POSITIONED FOR CHALLENGING MARKETS $0.1 B $0.6 B $0.42 $0.4 B NET INCOME EBITDA DILUTED EPS DIVIDENDS $0.5 B $1.1 B $1.47 NET INCOME ex. LCM EBITDA ex. LCM DILUTED EPS ex. LCM 3 IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND OIL PRICE VOLATILITY LYONDELLBASELL IS TAKING ACTION TO MITIGATE MARKET EFFECTS STATE OF CURRENT OPERATIONS All major sites operating Several small APS sites idled or running at reduced rates Reducing operating rates to meet decreased demand ACTIONS WE ARE TAKING Implemented recommended safe work practices Reducing 2020 CAPEX by $500 MM Reducing inventories Increased liquidity by $2 B Affirming commitment to a strong investment grade rating 1Q20 MARKET IMPACTS Declining fuel, automotive and durables market demand Strong packaging and medical grade polymer demand Resilient integrated polyethylene margins 4 PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET INDICATORS CONSUMER HABITS EXPECTED TO CHANGE Sales USD % Change 250% 200% 150% 100% 50% 0% Jan-Feb 8-Mar 15-Mar 22-Mar 29-Mar 5-Apr 2020 Paper products Healthcare Goods Packaged Food Dairy Frozen PANTRY STOCK MEDIUM TERM DEMAND 5 ~40% WILL WORK FROM HOME MORE OFTEN ~65% WILL EAT AT HOME MORE OFTEN Source: IRI; April survey of US Primary Grocery Shoppers that complied with stay at home orders. CONSISTENT SAFETY FOCUS INCORPORATING BEST PRACTICES FOR VIRUS RESPONSE Injuries per 200,000 hours worked 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 LyondellBasell ACC Top Quartile 6 Source: American Chemistry Council (ACC) and LyondellBasell. Note: Number of hours worked includes employees and contractors. Data includes safety performance from the acquisition of A. Schulman from August 21, 2018 forward. INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE SOCIAL DISTANCING HEALTH MONITORING OUR PRODUCTS SUPPORT THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 CHEMICALS AND PLASTICS SUPPORT ESSENTIAL NEEDS FOR SOCIETY MELT-BLOWN POLYPROPYLENE ALCOHOLS POLYOLEFINS Face Masks Hand Sanitizer Test Kits & Medical Devices STRONG CASH CONVERSION DELIVERING TYPICAL PATTERN OF CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash from Operating Activities USD, billions $7 6 5 4 3 2 1 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 LTM Free Operating Cash Flow Sustaining Capex 90% CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES / EBITDA ex. LCM 1Q20 LTM $4.8 B CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1Q20 LTM $3.8 B FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW 1Q20 LTM 8 Note: Free Operating Cash Flow = cash from operating activities - sustaining (maintenance and HSE) capital expenditures. CASH GENERATION AND DEPLOYMENT CASH FLOW SUPPORTING ACCRETIVE INVESTMENTS AND SHAREHOLDER RETURNS DELIVERING RESULTS Cash from operating activities $0.5 B GROWINGTHROUGH INVESTMENT Building PO/TBA plant RETURNINGVALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS USD, billions $4 3 2 $1.8 1$1.1 Dividends $351 MM 1Q20 Cash from Change in CAPEX Dividends & Other 1Q20 Beginning Operating Debt Share Ending Balance Activities Repurchases Balance 9 Note: Beginning and ending cash balances include cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and liquid investments. CAPEX includes growth and sustaining (maintenance and HSE) capital. MAXIMIZING LIQUIDITY LYONDELLBASELL IS PREPARED FOR A RANGE OF SCENARIOS ACTIONS SUPPORTING ACTIONS REDUCING CASH INFLOW CASH OUTFLOW Accelerating cost efficiency initiatives Reducing 2020 CAPEX by $500 MM Increased liquidity by $2 B to more than $5 B Deferring planned maintenance Aggressively managing inventories Prioritizing liquidity over to reduce working capital share repurchases and M&A 10 STRONG BALANCE SHEET DEMONSTRATING PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ROBUST LIQUIDITY Total liquidity >$5 B April 24, 2020 MODERATE LEVERAGE RATIO Total debt / EBITDA ex. LCM 2.5x 1Q20 LTM STRONG INVESTMENT GRADE Credit rating BBB/Baa1 Long-Term Debt USD, billions $ 3.5 3.0 2.5 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 … 2030 2031 … 2043 2044 … 2049 2050 … 2055 USD EUR Note: Long-term debt as of April 20, 2020. Includes the 2.875% Senior Notes due 2025, 3.375% Senior Notes due 2030 and 4.20% Senior Notes due 2050 issued on 11April 20, 2020. Excludes debt discount, debt issuance cost and leases classified as long-term. 2022 long term debt includes $500 MM borrowed under our RCF and $1.95 B borrowed under our 2022 Term Loan, which can be repaid without penalty. EUR notes outstanding are shown in USD equivalent using a FX rate of 1.085 USD to 1 EUR. Long term weighted average interest rate reduced from 3.78% to 3.76% as a result of the April 20, 2020 issuance. UPDATED 2020 MODELING INFORMATION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES MAJOR PLANNED MAINTENANCE EBITDA IMPACT Sustaining CAPEX Total CAPEX ~$0.8 B ~$1.9 B Profit Generating CAPEX ~$1.1 B 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q O&P - Americas ~$25 MM ~$30 MM O&P - EAI -- -- I&D ~$10 MM ~$10 MM -- -- FINANCIAL METRICS Interest Expense ~$410 MM Depreciation & Amortization ~$1.5 B Pension Contribution ~$80 MM Pension Expense ~$100 MM Effective Tax Rate Mid-teens % 12 Note: Interest expense includes ~$45 MM capitalized interest. RESILIENT PORTFOLIO DIVERSE GLOBAL BUSINESS PORTFOLIO PROVIDES STABILITY EBITDA ex. LCM USD, billions $2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 EBITDA EBITDA ex. LCM 13 CONSUMER DRIVEN Majority of portfolio supports non-durables CHALLENGING Market conditions ADVANTAGED Reliable assets with feedstock flexibility SUPERIOR FEEDSTOCK FLEXIBILITY ROBUST FEEDSTOCK OPTIMIZATION ENHANCES PROFITABILITY GLOBAL CRACKER NETWORK Full-range assets that utilize ethane, propane, butane, y-grade, naphtha and other advantaged feeds NORTH AMERICA Advantaged feeds in both the U.S. Gulf Coast and Midwest markets EUROPE Capability to run ~50 % non-naphtha feedstocks such as propane, butane, condensates and refinery streams Ethylene Production 100% 75% 50% 25% LyondellBasell Industry LyondellBasell Industry North America North America Europe Europe Full-range Ethane/Propane Ethane Naphtha 14 Note: Full-range for North America represents the production that may switch between ethane, propane, butane and other liquids such as naphtha. Full range for Europe represents the production that may switch between naphtha, propane, butane and other advantaged feeds such as condensate and hydrowax. FEEDSTOCK FLEXIBILITY PROVIDES MARGIN BENEFITS DIVERSE GLOBAL BUSINESS PORTFOLIO PROVIDES RESILIENCE NORTH AMERICA Maximizing value by optimizing feedstocks in our flexible crackers EUROPE Maximizing value across naphtha, LPGs and other advantaged feedstocks North America Integrated PE Margin USD / ton $1,000 800 600 400 200 2017 2018 2019 Jan 20 Feb20 Mar 20 Apr20 -200 2017 2018 2019 Jan 20 Feb 20 Mar 20 Apr 20 Ethane Margin Naphtha Margin HDPE Margin Europe Integrated PE Margin USD / ton $1,000 800 600 400 200 -200 2017 2018 2019 Jan 20 Feb 20 Mar 20 Apr 20 Naphtha Margin HDPE Margin 15 Source: IHS Markit. OLEFINS & POLYOLEFINS - AMERICAS STRONG DEMAND SUPPORTED SEASONAL POLYETHYLENE PRICE INCREASE EBITDA ex. LCM USD, millions $635 $653 OLEFINS $516 $523 Margin declined due lower ethylene prices partially offset $477 by decreased feedstock prices Volume declined due to planned maintenance POLYOLEFINS Launched production at 500 kta HyperzonePE plant Polyethylene spread increased 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Volume Margin Other 1Q20 EBITDA EBITDA ex. LCM 16 OLEFINS & POLYOLEFINS - EUROPE, ASIA & INTERNATIONAL LOWER FEEDSTOCK COSTS, INCREASED RELIABILITY AND HIGHER VOLUMES DROVE SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT EBITDA ex. LCM USD, millions $331 $296$291 $225 $144 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Volume Margin Other 1Q20 EBITDA EBITDA ex. LCM OLEFINS Margin improved due to lower feedstock prices Volume increased due to improved reliability POLYOLEFINS Volume increased and spreads declined in both polyethylene and polypropylene EQUITY INCOME Margins and volumes declined 17 INTERMEDIATES & DERIVATIVES OXYFUELS MARGINS DECLINED DUE TO LOWER GASOLINE DEMAND IN MARCH EBITDA ex. LCM USD, millions $448 $390$390 $329 PO & DERIVATIVES Volume and margin increased due to U.S. demand and industry outages INTERMEDIATE CHEMICALS $281 Margins increased, mostly in acetyls Volume declined due to planned maintenance OXYFUELS & RELATED PRODUCTS 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Volume Margin Other 1Q20 Margins decreased driven by lower product prices EBITDA EBITDA ex. LCM 18 ADVANCED POLYMER SOLUTIONS SEASONAL IMPROVEMENTS MUTED BY LOW DEMAND AND SHUTDOWNS IN AUTOMOTIVE END MARKETS EBITDA ex. LCM USD, millions $148 $120 $115 $102 $62 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Volume Margin Other 1Q20 EBITDA EBITDA ex. LCM COMPOUNDING & SOLUTIONS Continued low automotive demand and COVID-19 impact Margins and volumes increased ADVANCED POLYMERS Catalloyvolume and margin increased due to seasonal construction demand INTEGRATION COSTS $14 MM in 1Q20 19 NOTE: 1Q19 through 1Q20 EBITDA includes integration costs of $130 MM. REFINING DIMINISHED MARGINS, LOWER VOLUME AND FCC OUTAGE STRESSED PROFITABILITY EBITDA ex. LCM USD, millions $22 CRUDE THROUGHPUT 226 MBPD - impacted by unplanned maintenance $(15) $(6) $(66) $(80) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Volume Margin Other 1Q20 EBITDA EBITDA ex. LCM 20 MARGIN DECLINE Maya 2-1-1 decreased by $2.23 to $17.21 Inability to upgrade fuels during FCC outage TECHNOLOGY LICENSING IMPACTED BY REVENUE TIMING WITH CONTINUED STRONG CATALYST SALES EBITDA USD, millions $138 $107 $83$83 $56 LICENSING Reduced number of revenue milestones in 1Q20 versus significant milestones reached in 4Q19 CATALYST Continued strong catalyst volumes 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 21 FIRST QUARTER 2020 SUMMARY & OUTLOOK RESILIENT PORTFOLIO THAT IS WELL POSITIONED FOR CHALLENGING MARKETS LEADING DISCIPLINED CHALLENGING PROACTIVE ADVANTAGED FINANCIAL OUTLOOK BUSINESS POSITIONS POLICIES RESPONSES Reliable, cost efficient operator Efficient cash generation Declining fuel, automotive and Increased liquidity Feedstock flexibility Secure dividend durables market demand Accelerating cost efficiencies Resilient portfolio Committed to strong Strong polymer demand from Reducing inventories and investment grade rating packaging and medical markets 2020 CAPEX 22 Attachments Original document

