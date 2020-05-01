Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LyondellBasell Industries N.V.    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

(LYB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LyondellBasell Industries N : Q1 2020 Presentation Slides

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 06:39pm EDT

FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS

May 1, 2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND

INFORMATION RELATED TO FINANCIAL MEASURES

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements in this presentation relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, the business cyclicality of the chemical, polymers and refining industries; the availability, cost and price volatility of raw materials and utilities, particularly the cost of crude oil, natural gas, and associated natural gas liquids; competitive product and pricing pressures; labor conditions; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; operating interruptions (including leaks, explosions, fires, weather-related incidents, mechanical failure, unscheduled downtime, supplier disruptions, labor shortages, strikes, work stoppages or other labor difficulties, transportation interruptions, spills and releases and other environmental risks); the supply/demand balances for our and our joint ventures' products, and the related effects of industry production capacities and operating rates; our ability to achieve expected cost savings and other synergies; our ability to successfully execute projects and growth strategies; any proposed business combination, the expected timetable for completing any proposed transactions and the receipt of any required governmental approvals, future financial and operating results, benefits and synergies of any proposed transactions, future opportunities for the combined company; legal and environmental proceedings; tax rulings, consequences or proceedings; technological developments, and our ability to develop new products and process technologies; potential governmental regulatory actions; political unrest and terrorist acts; risks and uncertainties posed by international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; and our ability to comply with debt covenants and service our debt. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

The illustrative results or returns of growth projects are not in any way intended to be, nor should they be taken as, indicators or guarantees of performance. The assumptions on which they are based are not projections and do not necessarily represent the Company's expectations and future performance. You should not rely on illustrated results or returns or these assumptions as being indicative of our future results or returns.

This presentation contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date hereof. Information contained in this presentation is unaudited and is subject to change. We undertake no obligation to update the information presented herein except as required by law.

INFORMATION RELATED TO FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation makes reference to certain "non-GAAP" financial measures as defined in Regulation G of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

EBITDA, as presented herein, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measure is calculated. We calculate EBITDA as income from continuing operations plus interest expense (net), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to profit or operating profit for any period as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of our liquidity. We also present EBITDA exclusive of adjustments for "lower of cost or market" ("LCM"), which is an accounting rule consistent with GAAP related to the valuation of inventory. Our inventories are stated at the lower of cost or market. Cost is determined using the last-in,first-out ("LIFO") inventory valuation methodology, which means that the most recently incurred costs are charged to cost of sales and inventories are valued at the earliest acquisition costs. Market is determined based on an assessment of the current estimated replacement cost and selling price of the inventory. In periods where the market price of our inventory declines substantially, cost values of inventory may be higher than the market value, which reduces the value of inventory to market value. This adjustment is related to the recent decline in pricing for many of our raw material and finished goods inventories. Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, natural gas and correlated products from period to period may result in the recognition of charges to adjust the value of inventory to the lower of cost or market in periods of falling prices and the reversal of those charges in subsequent interim periods as market prices recover.

Cash from operations yield from EBITDA excluding LCM is a measure that provides an indicator of a company's operational efficiency and management. Cash from operations yield from EBITDA excluding LCM, as presented herein, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measures are calculated. For purposes of this presentation, cash from operating activities yield from EBITDA means cash from operating activities divided by EBITDA excluding LCM.

The ratio of total debt to EBITDA excluding LCM and free operating cash flow are measures of profitability commonly used by investors to evaluate performance, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA excluding LCM and free operating cash flow, as presented herein, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measures are calculated. For purposes of this presentation, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA is the sum of long term debt and short term debt divided by EBITDA excluding LCM. Free operating cash flow means net cash provided by operating activities minus sustaining (maintenance and HSE) capital expenditures. Additionally, total liquidity is a measure that provides an indicator of value to investors. For purposes of this presentation, total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, short term investments, and availability under our Senior Revolving Credit Facility and our Receivables Facility.

Reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures can be found on our website at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorrelations.

2

FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

RESILIENT PORTFOLIO THAT IS WELL POSITIONED FOR CHALLENGING MARKETS

$0.1 B

$0.6 B

$0.42

$0.4 B

NET INCOME

EBITDA

DILUTED EPS

DIVIDENDS

$0.5 B

$1.1 B

$1.47

NET INCOME ex. LCM

EBITDA ex. LCM

DILUTED EPS ex. LCM

3

IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND OIL PRICE VOLATILITY

LYONDELLBASELL IS TAKING ACTION TO MITIGATE MARKET EFFECTS

STATE OF

CURRENT OPERATIONS

All major sites operating

Several small APS sites idled or

running at reduced rates

Reducing operating rates to meet

decreased demand

ACTIONS

WE ARE TAKING

Implemented recommended

safe work practices

Reducing 2020 CAPEX by $500 MM

Reducing inventories

Increased liquidity by $2 B

Affirming commitment to a strong

investment grade rating

1Q20 MARKET

IMPACTS

Declining fuel, automotive and durables

market demand

Strong packaging and

medical grade polymer demand

Resilient integrated polyethylene margins

4

PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET INDICATORS

CONSUMER HABITS EXPECTED TO CHANGE

Sales

USD % Change

250%

200%

150%

100%

50%

0%

Jan-Feb

8-Mar

15-Mar

22-Mar

29-Mar

5-Apr

2020

Paper products

Healthcare Goods

Packaged Food

Dairy

Frozen

PANTRY STOCK

MEDIUM TERM

DEMAND

5

~40%

WILL WORK FROM HOME

MORE OFTEN

~65%

WILL EAT AT HOME

MORE OFTEN

Source: IRI; April survey of US Primary Grocery Shoppers that complied with stay at home orders.

CONSISTENT SAFETY FOCUS

INCORPORATING BEST PRACTICES FOR VIRUS RESPONSE

Injuries per 200,000 hours worked 0.5

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20

LyondellBasell

ACC Top Quartile

6

Source: American Chemistry Council (ACC) and LyondellBasell. Note: Number of hours

worked includes employees and contractors. Data includes safety performance from the

acquisition of A. Schulman from August 21, 2018 forward.

INDUSTRIAL HYGIENE

SOCIAL DISTANCING

HEALTH MONITORING

OUR PRODUCTS SUPPORT THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

CHEMICALS AND PLASTICS SUPPORT ESSENTIAL NEEDS FOR SOCIETY

MELT-BLOWN POLYPROPYLENE

ALCOHOLS

POLYOLEFINS

Face Masks

Hand Sanitizer

Test Kits & Medical Devices

STRONG CASH CONVERSION

DELIVERING TYPICAL PATTERN OF CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Cash from Operating Activities USD, billions

$7

6

5

4

3

2

1

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20 LTM

Free Operating Cash Flow

Sustaining Capex

90%

CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES / EBITDA ex. LCM

1Q20 LTM

$4.8 B

CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

1Q20 LTM

$3.8 B

FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW

1Q20 LTM

8

Note: Free Operating Cash Flow = cash from operating activities - sustaining (maintenance and HSE) capital expenditures.

CASH GENERATION AND DEPLOYMENT

CASH FLOW SUPPORTING ACCRETIVE INVESTMENTS AND SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

DELIVERING RESULTS

Cash from operating activities $0.5 B

GROWINGTHROUGH INVESTMENT

Building PO/TBA plant

RETURNINGVALUE TO SHAREHOLDERS

USD, billions $4

3

2

$1.8

1$1.1

Dividends $351 MM

1Q20

Cash from

Change in

CAPEX

Dividends &

Other

1Q20

Beginning

Operating

Debt

Share

Ending

Balance

Activities

Repurchases

Balance

9

Note: Beginning and ending cash balances include cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and liquid investments. CAPEX includes growth and sustaining

(maintenance and HSE) capital.

MAXIMIZING LIQUIDITY

LYONDELLBASELL IS PREPARED FOR A RANGE OF SCENARIOS

ACTIONS SUPPORTING

ACTIONS REDUCING

CASH INFLOW

CASH OUTFLOW

Accelerating cost efficiency initiatives

Reducing 2020 CAPEX by $500 MM

Increased liquidity by $2 B to more than $5 B

Deferring planned maintenance

Aggressively managing inventories

Prioritizing liquidity over

to reduce working capital

share repurchases and M&A

10

STRONG BALANCE SHEET

DEMONSTRATING PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

ROBUST LIQUIDITY

Total liquidity >$5 B

April 24, 2020

MODERATE LEVERAGE RATIO

Total debt / EBITDA ex. LCM 2.5x 1Q20 LTM

STRONG INVESTMENT GRADE

Credit rating BBB/Baa1

Long-Term Debt USD, billions

$ 3.5

3.0

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 … 2030 2031 … 2043 2044 … 2049 2050 … 2055

USD

EUR

Note: Long-term debt as of April 20, 2020. Includes the 2.875% Senior Notes due 2025, 3.375% Senior Notes due 2030 and 4.20% Senior Notes due 2050 issued on

11April 20, 2020. Excludes debt discount, debt issuance cost and leases classified as long-term. 2022 long term debt includes $500 MM borrowed under our RCF and $1.95 B borrowed under our 2022 Term Loan, which can be repaid without penalty. EUR notes outstanding are shown in USD equivalent using a FX rate of 1.085 USD to 1 EUR. Long term weighted average interest rate reduced from 3.78% to 3.76% as a result of the April 20, 2020 issuance.

UPDATED 2020 MODELING INFORMATION

CAPITAL

EXPENDITURES

MAJOR

PLANNED

MAINTENANCE EBITDA IMPACT

Sustaining CAPEX

Total CAPEX

~$0.8 B

~$1.9 B

Profit Generating CAPEX

~$1.1 B

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

O&P - Americas

~$25 MM

~$30 MM

O&P - EAI

--

--

I&D

~$10 MM

~$10 MM

--

--

FINANCIAL

METRICS

Interest Expense

~$410 MM

Depreciation & Amortization

~$1.5 B

Pension Contribution

~$80 MM

Pension Expense

~$100 MM

Effective Tax Rate

Mid-teens %

12

Note: Interest expense includes ~$45 MM capitalized interest.

RESILIENT PORTFOLIO

DIVERSE GLOBAL BUSINESS PORTFOLIO PROVIDES STABILITY

EBITDA ex. LCM USD, billions

$2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

EBITDA

EBITDA ex. LCM

13

CONSUMER DRIVEN

Majority of portfolio supports non-durables

CHALLENGING

Market conditions

ADVANTAGED

Reliable assets with feedstock flexibility

SUPERIOR FEEDSTOCK FLEXIBILITY

ROBUST FEEDSTOCK OPTIMIZATION ENHANCES PROFITABILITY

GLOBAL CRACKER NETWORK

Full-range assets that utilize ethane, propane, butane, y-grade, naphtha and other advantaged feeds

NORTH AMERICA

Advantaged feeds in both the U.S. Gulf Coast and Midwest markets

EUROPE

Capability to run ~50 % non-naphtha feedstocks such as propane, butane, condensates and refinery streams

Ethylene Production

100%

75%

50%

25%

LyondellBasell

Industry

LyondellBasell

Industry

North America

North America

Europe

Europe

Full-range

Ethane/Propane

Ethane

Naphtha

14

Note: Full-range for North America represents the production that may switch between ethane, propane, butane and other liquids such as naphtha. Full range

for Europe represents the production that may switch between naphtha, propane, butane and other advantaged feeds such as condensate and hydrowax.

FEEDSTOCK FLEXIBILITY PROVIDES MARGIN BENEFITS

DIVERSE GLOBAL BUSINESS PORTFOLIO PROVIDES RESILIENCE

NORTH AMERICA

Maximizing value by optimizing feedstocks in our flexible crackers

EUROPE

Maximizing value across naphtha, LPGs and other advantaged feedstocks

North America Integrated PE Margin

USD / ton

$1,000

800

600

400

200

2017

2018

2019

Jan 20

Feb20

Mar 20

Apr20

-200

2017

2018

2019

Jan 20

Feb 20

Mar 20

Apr 20

Ethane Margin

Naphtha Margin

HDPE Margin

Europe Integrated PE Margin

USD / ton

$1,000 800 600 400 200

-200

2017

2018

2019

Jan 20 Feb 20 Mar 20 Apr 20

Naphtha Margin

HDPE Margin

15

Source: IHS Markit.

OLEFINS & POLYOLEFINS - AMERICAS

STRONG DEMAND SUPPORTED SEASONAL POLYETHYLENE PRICE INCREASE

EBITDA ex. LCM

USD, millions

$635

$653

OLEFINS

$516

$523

Margin declined due lower ethylene prices partially offset

$477

by decreased feedstock prices

Volume declined due to planned maintenance

POLYOLEFINS

Launched production at 500 kta HyperzonePE plant

Polyethylene spread increased

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Volume Margin

Other

1Q20

EBITDA

EBITDA ex. LCM

16

OLEFINS & POLYOLEFINS - EUROPE, ASIA & INTERNATIONAL

LOWER FEEDSTOCK COSTS, INCREASED RELIABILITY AND HIGHER VOLUMES DROVE SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT

EBITDA ex. LCM

USD, millions

$331

$296$291

$225

$144

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Volume Margin

Other

1Q20

EBITDA

EBITDA ex. LCM

OLEFINS

Margin improved due to lower feedstock prices

Volume increased due to improved reliability

POLYOLEFINS

Volume increased and spreads declined in both polyethylene and polypropylene

EQUITY INCOME

Margins and volumes declined

17

INTERMEDIATES & DERIVATIVES

OXYFUELS MARGINS DECLINED DUE TO LOWER GASOLINE DEMAND IN MARCH

EBITDA ex. LCM

USD, millions

$448

$390$390

$329

PO & DERIVATIVES

Volume and margin increased due to U.S. demand and industry outages

INTERMEDIATE CHEMICALS

$281

Margins increased, mostly in acetyls

Volume declined due to planned maintenance

OXYFUELS & RELATED PRODUCTS

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Volume Margin

Other

1Q20

Margins decreased driven by lower product prices

EBITDA

EBITDA ex. LCM

18

ADVANCED POLYMER SOLUTIONS

SEASONAL IMPROVEMENTS MUTED BY LOW DEMAND AND SHUTDOWNS IN AUTOMOTIVE END MARKETS

EBITDA ex. LCM

USD, millions

$148

$120

$115

$102

$62

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Volume Margin

Other

1Q20

EBITDA

EBITDA ex. LCM

COMPOUNDING & SOLUTIONS

Continued low automotive demand and COVID-19 impact

Margins and volumes increased

ADVANCED POLYMERS

Catalloyvolume and margin increased due to seasonal construction demand

INTEGRATION COSTS

$14 MM in 1Q20

19

NOTE: 1Q19 through 1Q20 EBITDA includes integration costs of $130 MM.

REFINING

DIMINISHED MARGINS, LOWER VOLUME AND FCC OUTAGE STRESSED PROFITABILITY

EBITDA ex. LCM

USD, millions

$22

CRUDE THROUGHPUT

226 MBPD - impacted by unplanned maintenance

$(15)

$(6)

$(66) $(80)

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Volume Margin

Other

1Q20

EBITDA

EBITDA ex. LCM

20

MARGIN DECLINE

Maya 2-1-1 decreased by $2.23 to $17.21 Inability to upgrade fuels during FCC outage

TECHNOLOGY

LICENSING IMPACTED BY REVENUE TIMING WITH CONTINUED STRONG CATALYST SALES

EBITDA

USD, millions

$138

$107

$83$83

$56

LICENSING

Reduced number of revenue milestones in 1Q20 versus

significant milestones reached in 4Q19

CATALYST

Continued strong catalyst volumes

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20

21

FIRST QUARTER 2020 SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

RESILIENT PORTFOLIO THAT IS WELL POSITIONED FOR CHALLENGING MARKETS

LEADING

DISCIPLINED

CHALLENGING

PROACTIVE

ADVANTAGED

FINANCIAL

OUTLOOK

BUSINESS

POSITIONS

POLICIES

RESPONSES

Reliable, cost efficient operator

Efficient cash generation

Declining fuel, automotive and

Increased liquidity

Feedstock flexibility

Secure dividend

durables market demand

Accelerating cost efficiencies

Resilient portfolio

Committed to strong

Strong polymer demand from

Reducing inventories and

investment grade rating

packaging and medical markets

2020 CAPEX

22

Disclaimer

LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 22:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
06:39pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Q1 2020 Presentation Slides
PU
06:39pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Q1 2020 Supplemental Data and non-GAAP Reconciliat..
PU
06:34pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Q1 2020 Earnings Release (Webpage)
PU
01:03pLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
06:52aLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
06:47aLYONDELLBASELL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings
PR
04/21LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cre..
AQ
04/17LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, May 1,..
PR
04/15LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Prices Public Offering of Guaranteed Notes
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 246 M
EBIT 2020 2 933 M
Net income 2020 1 925 M
Debt 2020 11 253 M
Yield 2020 7,79%
P/E ratio 2020 9,39x
P/E ratio 2021 7,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 18 402 M
Chart LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.
Duration : Period :
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 62,32  $
Last Close Price 55,16  $
Spread / Highest target 70,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bhavesh Vaghjibhai Patel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Aigrain Chairman
Michael C. McMurray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim Seward SVP-Research & Development, Technology
Rudy M. J. van der Meer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-38.66%19 333
AIR LIQUIDE-8.00%59 859
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.60%59 805
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.3.69%20 003
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION5.08%17 656
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.1.80%14 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group