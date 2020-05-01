LyondellBasell Industries N : Q1 2020 Presentation Slides
05/01/2020 | 06:39pm EDT
FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS
May 1, 2020
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND
INFORMATION RELATED TO FINANCIAL MEASURES
INFORMATION RELATED TO FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation makes reference to certain "non-GAAP" financial measures as defined in Regulation G of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
EBITDA, as presented herein, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measure is calculated. We calculate EBITDA as income from continuing operations plus interest expense (net), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation & amortization. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to profit or operating profit for any period as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of our liquidity. We also present EBITDA exclusive of adjustments for "lower of cost or market" ("LCM"), which is an accounting rule consistent with GAAP related to the valuation of inventory. Our inventories are stated at the lower of cost or market. Cost is determined using the last-in,first-out ("LIFO") inventory valuation methodology, which means that the most recently incurred costs are charged to cost of sales and inventories are valued at the earliest acquisition costs. Market is determined based on an assessment of the current estimated replacement cost and selling price of the inventory. In periods where the market price of our inventory declines substantially, cost values of inventory may be higher than the market value, which reduces the value of inventory to market value. This adjustment is related to the recent decline in pricing for many of our raw material and finished goods inventories. Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil, natural gas and correlated products from period to period may result in the recognition of charges to adjust the value of inventory to the lower of cost or market in periods of falling prices and the reversal of those charges in subsequent interim periods as market prices recover.
Cash from operations yield from EBITDA excluding LCM is a measure that provides an indicator of a company's operational efficiency and management. Cash from operations yield from EBITDA excluding LCM, as presented herein, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measures are calculated. For purposes of this presentation, cash from operating activities yield from EBITDA means cash from operating activities divided by EBITDA excluding LCM.
The ratio of total debt to EBITDA excluding LCM and free operating cash flow are measures of profitability commonly used by investors to evaluate performance, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA excluding LCM and free operating cash flow, as presented herein, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way the measures are calculated. For purposes of this presentation, the ratio of total debt to EBITDA is the sum of long term debt and short term debt divided by EBITDA excluding LCM. Free operating cash flow means net cash provided by operating activities minus sustaining (maintenance and HSE) capital expenditures. Additionally, total liquidity is a measure that provides an indicator of value to investors. For purposes of this presentation, total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, short term investments, and availability under our Senior Revolving Credit Facility and our Receivables Facility.
Note: Long-term debt as of April 20, 2020. Includes the 2.875% Senior Notes due 2025, 3.375% Senior Notes due 2030 and 4.20% Senior Notes due 2050 issued on
11April 20, 2020. Excludes debt discount, debt issuance cost and leases classified as long-term. 2022 long term debt includes $500 MM borrowed under our RCF and $1.95 B borrowed under our 2022 Term Loan, which can be repaid without penalty. EUR notes outstanding are shown in USD equivalent using a FX rate of 1.085 USD to 1 EUR. Long term weighted average interest rate reduced from 3.78% to 3.76% as a result of the April 20, 2020 issuance.
UPDATED 2020 MODELING INFORMATION
CAPITAL
EXPENDITURES
MAJOR
PLANNED
MAINTENANCE EBITDA IMPACT
Sustaining CAPEX
Total CAPEX
~$0.8 B
~$1.9 B
Profit Generating CAPEX
~$1.1 B
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
O&P - Americas
~$25 MM
~$30 MM
O&P - EAI
--
--
I&D
~$10 MM
~$10 MM
--
--
FINANCIAL
METRICS
Interest Expense
~$410 MM
Depreciation & Amortization
~$1.5 B
Pension Contribution
~$80 MM
Pension Expense
~$100 MM
Effective Tax Rate
Mid-teens %
Note: Interest expense includes ~$45 MM capitalized interest.
RESILIENT PORTFOLIO
DIVERSE GLOBAL BUSINESS PORTFOLIO PROVIDES STABILITY
