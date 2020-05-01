LyondellBasell Industries N : Q1 2020 Supplemental Data and non-GAAP Reconciliations

Log in
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.

05/01/2020 | 06:39pm EDT

Table 1 - Reconciliation of Segment Information to Consolidated Financial Information

2019

2020

Millions of dollars

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Sales and other operating revenues:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

2,111

$

2,114

$

2,137

$

2,073

$

8,435

$

1,792

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

2,535

2,505

2,309

2,155

9,504

2,224

Intermediates & Derivatives

1,894

2,062

2,046

1,832

7,834

1,770

Advanced Polymer Solutions

1,339

1,258

1,186

1,067

4,850

1,096

Refining

1,882

2,180

2,134

2,055

8,251

1,448

Technology

141

173

146

203

663

122

Other/Eliminations

(1,124)

(1,244)

(1,236)

(1,206)

(4,810)

(958)

Continuing operations

$

8,778

$

9,048

$

8,722

$

8,179

$

34,727

$

7,494

Operating income (loss):

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

384

$

504

$

524

$

365

$

1,777

$

238

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

186

226

202

59

673

135

Intermediates & Derivatives

314

372

314

249

1,249

131

Advanced Polymer Solutions

119

91

67

13

290

70

Refining

(59)

(110)

(52)

(19)

(240)

(314)

Technology

73

96

73

132

374

47

Other

-

(2)

(4)

(1)

(7)

(3)

Continuing operations

$

1,017

$

1,177

$

1,124

$

798

$

4,116

$

304

Depreciation and amortization:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

115

$

117

$

118

$

120

$

470

$

124

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

53

52

51

52

208

53

Intermediates & Derivatives

72

74

75

74

295

70

Advanced Polymer Solutions

29

30

32

42

133

44

Refining

43

44

41

41

169

42

Technology

10

11

10

6

37

9

Continuing operations

$

322

$

328

$

327

$

335

$

1,312

$

342

EBITDA:(a)

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

516

$

635

$

653

$

498

$

2,302

$

366

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

296

331

291

144

1,062

189

Intermediates & Derivatives

390

448

390

329

1,557

203

Advanced Polymer Solutions

148

120

102

54

424

113

Refining

(15)

(66)

(6)

22

(65)

(272)

Technology

83

107

83

138

411

56

Other

10

4

-

(13)

1

(9)

Continuing operations

$

1,428

$

1,579

$

1,513

$

1,172

$

5,692

$

646

Capital, turnarounds and IT deferred spending:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

276

$

257

$

295

$

271

$

1,099

$

204

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

64

39

45

65

213

42

Intermediates & Derivatives

179

238

317

330

1,064

353

Advanced Polymer Solutions

16

11

14

18

59

13

Refining

43

53

41

12

149

16

Technology

17

17

26

34

94

30

Other

4

7

4

1

16

2

Continuing operations

$

599

$

622

$

742

$

731

$

2,694

$

660

(a) See Table 7 for the reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM.

Table 2 - Selected Segment Operating Information

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas

Volumes (kilotons)

Ethylene produced

1,096

1,110

944

1,143

4,293

1,014

Propylene produced

332

308

367

336

1,343

325

Polyethylene sold

637

634

673

644

2,588

689

Polypropylene sold

219

232

247

207

905

216

Benchmark Market Prices

West Texas Intermediate crude oil (USD per barrel)

54.90

59.80

56.40

56.98

57.02

45.97

Light Louisiana Sweet ("LLS") crude oil (USD per barrel)

62.38

66.94

60.64

60.78

62.68

48.17

Houston Ship Channel natural gas (USD per million BTUs)

2.86

2.46

2.26

2.24

2.46

1.82

U.S. weighted average cost of ethylene production (USD per metric ton)

362

262

209

260

273

198

U.S. ethylene (USD per metric ton)

614

535

584

632

591

525

U.S. polyethylene [high density] (USD per metric ton)

1,168

1,235

1,146

1,036

1,146

970

U.S. propylene (USD per metric ton)

838

823

845

775

820

683

U.S. polypropylene [homopolymer] (USD per metric ton)

1,323

1,308

1,308

1,224

1,291

1,014

Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International

Volumes (kilotons)

Ethylene produced

408

456

448

430

1,742

468

Propylene produced

239

274

271

249

1,033

272

Polyethylene sold

678

562

619

591

2,450

677

Polypropylene sold

752

729

718

722

2,921

729

Benchmark Market Prices (€ per metric ton)

Western Europe weighted average cost of ethylene production

466

493

433

576

492

352

Western Europe ethylene

995

1,065

993

973

1,007

953

Western Europe polyethylene [high density]

1,126

1,191

1,125

1,097

1,135

1,044

Western Europe propylene

933

983

893

852

915

838

Western Europe polypropylene [homopolymer]

1,222

1,268

1,185

1,136

1,203

1,084

Intermediates and Derivatives

Volumes Sold (kilotons)

Propylene oxide and derivatives

363

343

353

336

1,395

366

Intermediate Chemicals:

Ethylene oxide and derivatives

120

133

133

118

504

112

Styrene monomer

372

392

408

306

1,478

376

Acetyls

296

358

308

283

1,245

216

Oxyfuels and Related Products:

TBA intermediates

160

177

160

154

651

156

MTBE/ETBE

677

819

884

805

3,185

835

Benchmark Market Margins (USD per metric ton)

MTBE - Northwest Europe

126

295

374

282

266

165

Advanced Polymer Solutions

Volumes Sold (kilotons)

Compounding & Solutions

503

475

452

422

1,852

424

Advanced Polymers

104

105

106

91

406

105

Refining

Volumes (thousands of barrels per day)

Heavy crude oil processing rates

259

261

264

267

263

226

Benchmark Market Margins

Light crude oil - 2-1-1

9.92

14.12

14.11

11.59

12.44

10.09

Light crude oil - Maya differential

3.63

4.87

4.02

7.85

5.14

7.12

Source: LYB and third party consultants

Note: Benchmark market prices for U.S. and Western Europe polyethylene and polypropylene reflect discounted prices. Volumes presented represent third party sales of selected key products.

Table 3 - Unaudited Income Statement Information

2019

2020

Millions of dollars

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Sales and other operating revenues

$

8,778

$

9,048

$

8,722

$

8,179

$

34,727

$

7,494

Cost of sales(a)

7,446

7,542

7,269

7,044

29,301

6,868

Selling, general and administrative expenses(b)

287

302

303

307

1,199

295

Research and development expenses

28

27

26

30

111

27

Operating income

1,017

1,177

1,124

798

4,116

304

Income from equity investments

64

64

51

46

225

-

Interest expense, net

(86)

(76)

(81)

(85)

(328)

(86)

Other income, net

25

10

11

(7)

39

-

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,020

1,175

1,105

752

4,052

218

Provision for income taxes(c)

203

169

136

140

648

75

Income from continuing operations(d)

817

1,006

969

612

3,404

143

Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(3)

(4)

-

(7)

1

Net income(d)

817

1,003

965

612

3,397

144

Dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests

(2)

(1)

(2)

(2)

(7)

(2)

Net income attributable to Company shareholders(d)

$

815

$

1,002

$

963

$

610

$

3,390

$

142

  1. The third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 includepre-tax charges of $3 million, $20 million and $3 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our acquisition of A. Schulman.
  2. The first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 includepre-tax charges of $16 million, $19 million, $40 million, $18 million and $11 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman.
  3. The third quarter of 2019 includes anon-cash benefit of $85 million from the previously unrecognized tax benefits and release of associated accrued interest.
  4. The first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 includeafter-tax charges of $12 million, $15 million, $33 million, $29 million and $13 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman.

Table 4 - Charges (Benefits) Included in Net Income

2019

2020

Millions of dollars (except share data)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Pretax charges (benefits):

LCM charges

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

33

$

419

Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax

-

-

(85)

-

-

benefits and associated accrued interest

Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman

16

19

43

38

14

Total pretax charges (benefits)

16

19

(42)

71

433

Benefit from income taxes related to these items

(4)

(4)

(10)

(17)

(69)

After-tax effect of net charges (benefits)

$

12

$

15

$

(52)

$

54

$

364

Effect on diluted earnings per share:

LCM charges

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(0.07)

$

(1.05)

Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax

-

-

0.25

-

-

benefits and associated accrued interest

Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.10)

(0.08)

(0.04)

Total

$

(0.03)

$

(0.04)

$

0.15

$

(0.15)

$

(1.09)

Table 5 - Unaudited Cash Flow Information

2019

2020

Millions of dollars

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Q1

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

657

$

1,186

$

1,876

$

1,242

$

4,961

$

542

Net cash used in investing activities

(178)

(278)

(754)

(425)

(1,635)

(663)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(521)

39

(1,900)

(453)

(2,835)

884

Table 6 - Unaudited Balance Sheet Information

Millions of dollars

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

339

$

1,279

$

476

$

858

$

1,596

Restricted cash

19

29

36

30

37

Short-term investments

423

52

53

196

199

Accounts receivable, net

3,680

3,758

3,469

3,102

3,043

Inventories

4,496

4,685

4,446

4,588

3,973

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,329

1,285

1,150

736

844

Total current assets

10,286

11,088

9,630

9,510

9,692

Operating lease assets

1,534

1,560

1,510

1,468

1,453

Property, plant and equipment, net

12,797

13,285

13,669

14,130

14,387

Investments and long-term receivables:

Investment in PO joint ventures

464

489

486

504

497

Equity investments

1,650

1,599

1,609

1,602

1,539

Other investments and long-term receivables

23

24

24

22

22

Goodwill

1,803

1,848

1,848

1,891

1,800

Intangible assets, net

945

892

841

869

808

Other assets

387

386

497

439

902

Total assets

$

29,889

$

31,171

$

30,114

$

30,435

$

31,100

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

5

$

4

$

4

$

3

$

3

Short-term debt

2,377

2,812

2,438

445

1,493

Accounts payable

3,187

3,115

3,201

2,928

2,638

Accrued liabilities

1,443

1,607

1,745

1,822

1,387

Total current liabilities

7,012

7,538

7,388

5,198

5,521

Long-term debt

7,522

7,586

9,628

11,614

12,159

Operating lease liabilities

1,282

1,304

1,257

1,216

1,192

Other liabilities

1,830

1,876

1,801

2,213

2,808

Deferred income taxes

1,967

2,008

2,018

2,015

1,961

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable non-controlling interests

116

116

116

116

116

Shareholders' equity

10,138

10,721

7,888

8,044

7,324

Non-controlling interests

22

22

18

19

19

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity

$

29,889

$

31,171

$

30,114

$

30,435

$

31,100

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Table 7 - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Last Twelve

Months

Millions of dollars

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

Net income(a)

$

817

$

1,003

$

965

$

612

$

3,397

$

817

$

144

$

2,724

add: LCM charges, after-tax

-

-

-

25

25

-

351

376

Net income excluding LCM adjustments

817

1,003

965

637

3,422

817

495

3,100

less: LCM charges, after-tax

-

-

-

(25)

(25)

-

(351)

(376)

Net income(a)

817

1,003

965

612

3,397

817

144

2,724

Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

3

4

-

7

-

(1)

6

Income from continuing operations(a)

817

1,006

969

612

3,404

817

143

2,730

Provision for income taxes

203

169

136

140

648

203

75

520

Depreciation and amortization

322

328

327

335

1,312

322

342

1,332

Interest expense, net

86

76

81

85

328

86

86

328

add: LCM charges, pre-tax

-

-

-

33

33

-

419

452

EBITDA excluding LCM adjustments

1,428

1,579

1,513

1,205

5,725

1,428

1,065

5,362

less: LCM charges, pre-tax

-

-

-

(33)

(33)

-

(419)

(452)

EBITDA(b)

$

1,428

$

1,579

$

1,513

$

1,172

$

5,692

$

1,428

$

646

$

4,910

Note: Last twelve months March 31, 2020 is calculated as year ended December 31, 2019 plus three months ended March 31, 2020, minus three months ended March 31, 2019.

  1. The first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019, and first quarter of 2020 includeafter-tax charges of $12 million, $15 million, $33 million, $29 million and $13 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman.
  2. EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 includepre-tax charges of $16 million, $19 million, $43 million, $38 million and $14 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman.

Table 8 - Reconciliation of EBITDA to EBITDA Excluding LCM Adjustments by Segment

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

EBITDA:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

516

$

635

$

653

$

498

$

2,302

$

366

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

296

331

291

144

1,062

189

Intermediates & Derivatives

390

448

390

329

1,557

203

Advanced Polymer Solutions

148

120

102

54

424

113

Refining

(15)

(66)

(6)

22

(65)

(272)

Technology

83

107

83

138

411

56

Other

10

4

-

(13)

1

(9)

Continuing Operations

$

1,428

$

1,579

$

1,513

$

1,172

$

5,692

$

646

Add: LCM Charges, pre-tax:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

25

$

25

$

111

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

-

-

-

-

-

36

Intermediates & Derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

78

Advanced Polymer Solutions

-

-

-

8

8

2

Refining

-

-

-

-

-

192

Technology

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

Continuing Operations

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

33

$

33

$

419

EBITDA excluding LCM adjustments:

Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas

$

516

$

635

$

653

$

523

$

2,327

$

477

Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI

296

331

291

144

1,062

225

Intermediates & Derivatives

390

448

390

329

1,557

281

Advanced Polymer Solutions

148

120

102

62

432

115

Refining

(15)

(66)

(6)

22

(65)

(80)

Technology

83

107

83

138

411

56

Other

10

4

-

(13)

1

(9)

Continuing Operations

$

1,428

$

1,579

$

1,513

$

1,205

$

5,725

$

1,065

Table 9 - Reconciliation of Ratio of Total Debt to Last Twelve Months (LTM) EBITDA Excluding LCM

Millions of Dollars

March 31,

2020

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

3

Short-term debt

1,493

Long-term debt

12,159

Total debt

$

13,655

Divided by:

Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM (a)

$

5,362

Ratio of total debt to Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM

2.5

(a) LTM EBITDA excluding LCM see Table 7 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM

Table 10 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding LCM

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2019

2020

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.19

$

1.83

$

0.42

Add:

LCM charges

-

0.07

1.05

Diluted earnings per share excluding LCM

$

2.19

$

1.90

$

1.47

Table 11 - Components of Cash and Liquid Investments and Total Liquidity

Millions of dollars

March 31,

2020

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

1,633

Short-term investments

199

Cash and liquid investments

1,832

Availability under Senior Revolving Credit Facility

1,206

Availability under U.S. Receivables Facility

151

Total liquidity

$

3,189

Table 12 - Reconciliation of Free Operating Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Ratio of LTM Cash Provided by Operating Activities to LTM EBITDA Ex LCM

Years Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended

Last Twelve

Months

Millions of dollars

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2019

2020

2020

Free operating cash flow

$

5,027

$

4,497

$

4,187

$

4,419

$

3,937

$

426

$

292

$

3,803

Add:

Sustaining (maintenance and HSE) capital expenditures

815

1,109

1,019

1,052

1,024

231

250

1,043

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

5,842

$

5,606

$

5,206

$

5,471

$

4,961

$

657

$

542

$

4,846

Divided by:

Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM (a)

$

5,362

Ratio of Q1 2020 LTM cash provided by operating activities

90 %

to Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM

(a) LTM EBITDA excluding LCM see Table 7 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM

Disclaimer

LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 22:38:09 UTC
