LyondellBasell Industries N : Q1 2020 Supplemental Data and non-GAAP Reconciliations
05/01/2020 | 06:39pm EDT
Table 1 - Reconciliation of Segment Information to Consolidated Financial Information
2019
2020
Millions of dollars
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Sales and other operating revenues:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
2,111
$
2,114
$
2,137
$
2,073
$
8,435
$
1,792
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
2,535
2,505
2,309
2,155
9,504
2,224
Intermediates & Derivatives
1,894
2,062
2,046
1,832
7,834
1,770
Advanced Polymer Solutions
1,339
1,258
1,186
1,067
4,850
1,096
Refining
1,882
2,180
2,134
2,055
8,251
1,448
Technology
141
173
146
203
663
122
Other/Eliminations
(1,124)
(1,244)
(1,236)
(1,206)
(4,810)
(958)
Continuing operations
$
8,778
$
9,048
$
8,722
$
8,179
$
34,727
$
7,494
Operating income (loss):
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
384
$
504
$
524
$
365
$
1,777
$
238
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
186
226
202
59
673
135
Intermediates & Derivatives
314
372
314
249
1,249
131
Advanced Polymer Solutions
119
91
67
13
290
70
Refining
(59)
(110)
(52)
(19)
(240)
(314)
Technology
73
96
73
132
374
47
Other
-
(2)
(4)
(1)
(7)
(3)
Continuing operations
$
1,017
$
1,177
$
1,124
$
798
$
4,116
$
304
Depreciation and amortization:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
115
$
117
$
118
$
120
$
470
$
124
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
53
52
51
52
208
53
Intermediates & Derivatives
72
74
75
74
295
70
Advanced Polymer Solutions
29
30
32
42
133
44
Refining
43
44
41
41
169
42
Technology
10
11
10
6
37
9
Continuing operations
$
322
$
328
$
327
$
335
$
1,312
$
342
EBITDA:(a)
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
516
$
635
$
653
$
498
$
2,302
$
366
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
296
331
291
144
1,062
189
Intermediates & Derivatives
390
448
390
329
1,557
203
Advanced Polymer Solutions
148
120
102
54
424
113
Refining
(15)
(66)
(6)
22
(65)
(272)
Technology
83
107
83
138
411
56
Other
10
4
-
(13)
1
(9)
Continuing operations
$
1,428
$
1,579
$
1,513
$
1,172
$
5,692
$
646
Capital, turnarounds and IT deferred spending:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
276
$
257
$
295
$
271
$
1,099
$
204
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
64
39
45
65
213
42
Intermediates & Derivatives
179
238
317
330
1,064
353
Advanced Polymer Solutions
16
11
14
18
59
13
Refining
43
53
41
12
149
16
Technology
17
17
26
34
94
30
Other
4
7
4
1
16
2
Continuing operations
$
599
$
622
$
742
$
731
$
2,694
$
660
(a) See Table 7 for the reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM.
Table 2 - Selected Segment Operating Information
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas
Volumes (kilotons)
Ethylene produced
1,096
1,110
944
1,143
4,293
1,014
Propylene produced
332
308
367
336
1,343
325
Polyethylene sold
637
634
673
644
2,588
689
Polypropylene sold
219
232
247
207
905
216
Benchmark Market Prices
West Texas Intermediate crude oil (USD per barrel)
54.90
59.80
56.40
56.98
57.02
45.97
Light Louisiana Sweet ("LLS") crude oil (USD per barrel)
62.38
66.94
60.64
60.78
62.68
48.17
Houston Ship Channel natural gas (USD per million BTUs)
2.86
2.46
2.26
2.24
2.46
1.82
U.S. weighted average cost of ethylene production (USD per metric ton)
362
262
209
260
273
198
U.S. ethylene (USD per metric ton)
614
535
584
632
591
525
U.S. polyethylene [high density] (USD per metric ton)
1,168
1,235
1,146
1,036
1,146
970
U.S. propylene (USD per metric ton)
838
823
845
775
820
683
U.S. polypropylene [homopolymer] (USD per metric ton)
1,323
1,308
1,308
1,224
1,291
1,014
Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International
Volumes (kilotons)
Ethylene produced
408
456
448
430
1,742
468
Propylene produced
239
274
271
249
1,033
272
Polyethylene sold
678
562
619
591
2,450
677
Polypropylene sold
752
729
718
722
2,921
729
Benchmark Market Prices (€ per metric ton)
Western Europe weighted average cost of ethylene production
466
493
433
576
492
352
Western Europe ethylene
995
1,065
993
973
1,007
953
Western Europe polyethylene [high density]
1,126
1,191
1,125
1,097
1,135
1,044
Western Europe propylene
933
983
893
852
915
838
Western Europe polypropylene [homopolymer]
1,222
1,268
1,185
1,136
1,203
1,084
Intermediates and Derivatives
Volumes Sold (kilotons)
Propylene oxide and derivatives
363
343
353
336
1,395
366
Intermediate Chemicals:
Ethylene oxide and derivatives
120
133
133
118
504
112
Styrene monomer
372
392
408
306
1,478
376
Acetyls
296
358
308
283
1,245
216
Oxyfuels and Related Products:
TBA intermediates
160
177
160
154
651
156
MTBE/ETBE
677
819
884
805
3,185
835
Benchmark Market Margins (USD per metric ton)
MTBE - Northwest Europe
126
295
374
282
266
165
Advanced Polymer Solutions
Volumes Sold (kilotons)
Compounding & Solutions
503
475
452
422
1,852
424
Advanced Polymers
104
105
106
91
406
105
Refining
Volumes (thousands of barrels per day)
Heavy crude oil processing rates
259
261
264
267
263
226
Benchmark Market Margins
Light crude oil - 2-1-1
9.92
14.12
14.11
11.59
12.44
10.09
Light crude oil - Maya differential
3.63
4.87
4.02
7.85
5.14
7.12
Source: LYB and third party consultants
Note: Benchmark market prices for U.S. and Western Europe polyethylene and polypropylene reflect discounted prices. Volumes presented represent third party sales of selected key products.
Table 3 - Unaudited Income Statement Information
2019
2020
Millions of dollars
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Sales and other operating revenues
$
8,778
$
9,048
$
8,722
$
8,179
$
34,727
$
7,494
Cost of sales(a)
7,446
7,542
7,269
7,044
29,301
6,868
Selling, general and administrative expenses(b)
287
302
303
307
1,199
295
Research and development expenses
28
27
26
30
111
27
Operating income
1,017
1,177
1,124
798
4,116
304
Income from equity investments
64
64
51
46
225
-
Interest expense, net
(86)
(76)
(81)
(85)
(328)
(86)
Other income, net
25
10
11
(7)
39
-
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,020
1,175
1,105
752
4,052
218
Provision for income taxes(c)
203
169
136
140
648
75
Income from continuing operations(d)
817
1,006
969
612
3,404
143
Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(3)
(4)
-
(7)
1
Net income(d)
817
1,003
965
612
3,397
144
Dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests
(2)
(1)
(2)
(2)
(7)
(2)
Net income attributable to Company shareholders(d)
$
815
$
1,002
$
963
$
610
$
3,390
$
142
The third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 includepre-tax charges of $3 million, $20 million and $3 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our acquisition of A. Schulman.
The first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 includepre-tax charges of $16 million, $19 million, $40 million, $18 million and $11 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman.
The third quarter of 2019 includes anon-cash benefit of $85 million from the previously unrecognized tax benefits and release of associated accrued interest.
The first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 includeafter-tax charges of $12 million, $15 million, $33 million, $29 million and $13 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman.
Table 4 - Charges (Benefits) Included in Net Income
2019
2020
Millions of dollars (except share data)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Pretax charges (benefits):
LCM charges
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
33
$
419
Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax
-
-
(85)
-
-
benefits and associated accrued interest
Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman
16
19
43
38
14
Total pretax charges (benefits)
16
19
(42)
71
433
Benefit from income taxes related to these items
(4)
(4)
(10)
(17)
(69)
After-tax effect of net charges (benefits)
$
12
$
15
$
(52)
$
54
$
364
Effect on diluted earnings per share:
LCM charges
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(0.07)
$
(1.05)
Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax
-
-
0.25
-
-
benefits and associated accrued interest
Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman
(0.03)
(0.04)
(0.10)
(0.08)
(0.04)
Total
$
(0.03)
$
(0.04)
$
0.15
$
(0.15)
$
(1.09)
Table 5 - Unaudited Cash Flow Information
2019
2020
Millions of dollars
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
657
$
1,186
$
1,876
$
1,242
$
4,961
$
542
Net cash used in investing activities
(178)
(278)
(754)
(425)
(1,635)
(663)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(521)
39
(1,900)
(453)
(2,835)
884
Table 6 - Unaudited Balance Sheet Information
Millions of dollars
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
339
$
1,279
$
476
$
858
$
1,596
Restricted cash
19
29
36
30
37
Short-term investments
423
52
53
196
199
Accounts receivable, net
3,680
3,758
3,469
3,102
3,043
Inventories
4,496
4,685
4,446
4,588
3,973
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,329
1,285
1,150
736
844
Total current assets
10,286
11,088
9,630
9,510
9,692
Operating lease assets
1,534
1,560
1,510
1,468
1,453
Property, plant and equipment, net
12,797
13,285
13,669
14,130
14,387
Investments and long-term receivables:
Investment in PO joint ventures
464
489
486
504
497
Equity investments
1,650
1,599
1,609
1,602
1,539
Other investments and long-term receivables
23
24
24
22
22
Goodwill
1,803
1,848
1,848
1,891
1,800
Intangible assets, net
945
892
841
869
808
Other assets
387
386
497
439
902
Total assets
$
29,889
$
31,171
$
30,114
$
30,435
$
31,100
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
5
$
4
$
4
$
3
$
3
Short-term debt
2,377
2,812
2,438
445
1,493
Accounts payable
3,187
3,115
3,201
2,928
2,638
Accrued liabilities
1,443
1,607
1,745
1,822
1,387
Total current liabilities
7,012
7,538
7,388
5,198
5,521
Long-term debt
7,522
7,586
9,628
11,614
12,159
Operating lease liabilities
1,282
1,304
1,257
1,216
1,192
Other liabilities
1,830
1,876
1,801
2,213
2,808
Deferred income taxes
1,967
2,008
2,018
2,015
1,961
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable non-controlling interests
116
116
116
116
116
Shareholders' equity
10,138
10,721
7,888
8,044
7,324
Non-controlling interests
22
22
18
19
19
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity
$
29,889
$
31,171
$
30,114
$
30,435
$
31,100
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Table 7 - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Last Twelve
Months
Millions of dollars
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Net income(a)
$
817
$
1,003
$
965
$
612
$
3,397
$
817
$
144
$
2,724
add: LCM charges, after-tax
-
-
-
25
25
-
351
376
Net income excluding LCM adjustments
817
1,003
965
637
3,422
817
495
3,100
less: LCM charges, after-tax
-
-
-
(25)
(25)
-
(351)
(376)
Net income(a)
817
1,003
965
612
3,397
817
144
2,724
Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
3
4
-
7
-
(1)
6
Income from continuing operations(a)
817
1,006
969
612
3,404
817
143
2,730
Provision for income taxes
203
169
136
140
648
203
75
520
Depreciation and amortization
322
328
327
335
1,312
322
342
1,332
Interest expense, net
86
76
81
85
328
86
86
328
add: LCM charges, pre-tax
-
-
-
33
33
-
419
452
EBITDA excluding LCM adjustments
1,428
1,579
1,513
1,205
5,725
1,428
1,065
5,362
less: LCM charges, pre-tax
-
-
-
(33)
(33)
-
(419)
(452)
EBITDA(b)
$
1,428
$
1,579
$
1,513
$
1,172
$
5,692
$
1,428
$
646
$
4,910
Note: Last twelve months March 31, 2020 is calculated as year ended December 31, 2019 plus three months ended March 31, 2020, minus three months ended March 31, 2019.
The first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019, and first quarter of 2020 includeafter-tax charges of $12 million, $15 million, $33 million, $29 million and $13 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman.
EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 includepre-tax charges of $16 million, $19 million, $43 million, $38 million and $14 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman.
Table 8 - Reconciliation of EBITDA to EBITDA Excluding LCM Adjustments by Segment
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months
Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
EBITDA:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
516
$
635
$
653
$
498
$
2,302
$
366
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
296
331
291
144
1,062
189
Intermediates & Derivatives
390
448
390
329
1,557
203
Advanced Polymer Solutions
148
120
102
54
424
113
Refining
(15)
(66)
(6)
22
(65)
(272)
Technology
83
107
83
138
411
56
Other
10
4
-
(13)
1
(9)
Continuing Operations
$
1,428
$
1,579
$
1,513
$
1,172
$
5,692
$
646
Add: LCM Charges, pre-tax:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
25
$
25
$
111
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
-
-
-
-
-
36
Intermediates & Derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
78
Advanced Polymer Solutions
-
-
-
8
8
2
Refining
-
-
-
-
-
192
Technology
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
Continuing Operations
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
33
$
33
$
419
EBITDA excluding LCM adjustments:
Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas
$
516
$
635
$
653
$
523
$
2,327
$
477
Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI
296
331
291
144
1,062
225
Intermediates & Derivatives
390
448
390
329
1,557
281
Advanced Polymer Solutions
148
120
102
62
432
115
Refining
(15)
(66)
(6)
22
(65)
(80)
Technology
83
107
83
138
411
56
Other
10
4
-
(13)
1
(9)
Continuing Operations
$
1,428
$
1,579
$
1,513
$
1,205
$
5,725
$
1,065
Table 9 - Reconciliation of Ratio of Total Debt to Last Twelve Months (LTM) EBITDA Excluding LCM
Millions of Dollars
March 31,
2020
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
3
Short-term debt
1,493
Long-term debt
12,159
Total debt
$
13,655
Divided by:
Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM (a)
$
5,362
Ratio of total debt to Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM
2.5
(a) LTM EBITDA excluding LCM see Table 7 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM
Table 10 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding LCM
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2019
2020
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.19
$
1.83
$
0.42
Add:
LCM charges
-
0.07
1.05
Diluted earnings per share excluding LCM
$
2.19
$
1.90
$
1.47
Table 11 - Components of Cash and Liquid Investments and Total Liquidity
Millions of dollars
March 31,
2020
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
1,633
Short-term investments
199
Cash and liquid investments
1,832
Availability under Senior Revolving Credit Facility
1,206
Availability under U.S. Receivables Facility
151
Total liquidity
$
3,189
Table 12 - Reconciliation of Free Operating Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Ratio of LTM Cash Provided by Operating Activities to LTM EBITDA Ex LCM
Years Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended
Last Twelve
Months
Millions of dollars
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2019
2020
2020
Free operating cash flow
$
5,027
$
4,497
$
4,187
$
4,419
$
3,937
$
426
$
292
$
3,803
Add:
Sustaining (maintenance and HSE) capital expenditures
815
1,109
1,019
1,052
1,024
231
250
1,043
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
5,842
$
5,606
$
5,206
$
5,471
$
4,961
$
657
$
542
$
4,846
Divided by:
Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM (a)
$
5,362
Ratio of Q1 2020 LTM cash provided by operating activities
90 %
to Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM
(a) LTM EBITDA excluding LCM see Table 7 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM
LyondellBasell Industries NV published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 22:38:09 UTC