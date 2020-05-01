LyondellBasell Industries N : Q1 2020 Supplemental Data and non-GAAP Reconciliations 0 05/01/2020 | 06:39pm EDT Send by mail :

Table 1 - Reconciliation of Segment Information to Consolidated Financial Information 2019 2020 Millions of dollars Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Sales and other operating revenues: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 2,111 $ 2,114 $ 2,137 $ 2,073 $ 8,435 $ 1,792 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 2,535 2,505 2,309 2,155 9,504 2,224 Intermediates & Derivatives 1,894 2,062 2,046 1,832 7,834 1,770 Advanced Polymer Solutions 1,339 1,258 1,186 1,067 4,850 1,096 Refining 1,882 2,180 2,134 2,055 8,251 1,448 Technology 141 173 146 203 663 122 Other/Eliminations (1,124) (1,244) (1,236) (1,206) (4,810) (958) Continuing operations $ 8,778 $ 9,048 $ 8,722 $ 8,179 $ 34,727 $ 7,494 Operating income (loss): Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 384 $ 504 $ 524 $ 365 $ 1,777 $ 238 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 186 226 202 59 673 135 Intermediates & Derivatives 314 372 314 249 1,249 131 Advanced Polymer Solutions 119 91 67 13 290 70 Refining (59) (110) (52) (19) (240) (314) Technology 73 96 73 132 374 47 Other - (2) (4) (1) (7) (3) Continuing operations $ 1,017 $ 1,177 $ 1,124 $ 798 $ 4,116 $ 304 Depreciation and amortization: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 115 $ 117 $ 118 $ 120 $ 470 $ 124 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 53 52 51 52 208 53 Intermediates & Derivatives 72 74 75 74 295 70 Advanced Polymer Solutions 29 30 32 42 133 44 Refining 43 44 41 41 169 42 Technology 10 11 10 6 37 9 Continuing operations $ 322 $ 328 $ 327 $ 335 $ 1,312 $ 342 EBITDA:(a) Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 516 $ 635 $ 653 $ 498 $ 2,302 $ 366 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 296 331 291 144 1,062 189 Intermediates & Derivatives 390 448 390 329 1,557 203 Advanced Polymer Solutions 148 120 102 54 424 113 Refining (15) (66) (6) 22 (65) (272) Technology 83 107 83 138 411 56 Other 10 4 - (13) 1 (9) Continuing operations $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,172 $ 5,692 $ 646 Capital, turnarounds and IT deferred spending: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 276 $ 257 $ 295 $ 271 $ 1,099 $ 204 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 64 39 45 65 213 42 Intermediates & Derivatives 179 238 317 330 1,064 353 Advanced Polymer Solutions 16 11 14 18 59 13 Refining 43 53 41 12 149 16 Technology 17 17 26 34 94 30 Other 4 7 4 1 16 2 Continuing operations $ 599 $ 622 $ 742 $ 731 $ 2,694 $ 660 (a) See Table 7 for the reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM. Table 2 - Selected Segment Operating Information 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Olefins and Polyolefins - Americas Volumes (kilotons) Ethylene produced 1,096 1,110 944 1,143 4,293 1,014 Propylene produced 332 308 367 336 1,343 325 Polyethylene sold 637 634 673 644 2,588 689 Polypropylene sold 219 232 247 207 905 216 Benchmark Market Prices West Texas Intermediate crude oil (USD per barrel) 54.90 59.80 56.40 56.98 57.02 45.97 Light Louisiana Sweet ("LLS") crude oil (USD per barrel) 62.38 66.94 60.64 60.78 62.68 48.17 Houston Ship Channel natural gas (USD per million BTUs) 2.86 2.46 2.26 2.24 2.46 1.82 U.S. weighted average cost of ethylene production (USD per metric ton) 362 262 209 260 273 198 U.S. ethylene (USD per metric ton) 614 535 584 632 591 525 U.S. polyethylene [high density] (USD per metric ton) 1,168 1,235 1,146 1,036 1,146 970 U.S. propylene (USD per metric ton) 838 823 845 775 820 683 U.S. polypropylene [homopolymer] (USD per metric ton) 1,323 1,308 1,308 1,224 1,291 1,014 Olefins and Polyolefins - Europe, Asia, International Volumes (kilotons) Ethylene produced 408 456 448 430 1,742 468 Propylene produced 239 274 271 249 1,033 272 Polyethylene sold 678 562 619 591 2,450 677 Polypropylene sold 752 729 718 722 2,921 729 Benchmark Market Prices (€ per metric ton) Western Europe weighted average cost of ethylene production 466 493 433 576 492 352 Western Europe ethylene 995 1,065 993 973 1,007 953 Western Europe polyethylene [high density] 1,126 1,191 1,125 1,097 1,135 1,044 Western Europe propylene 933 983 893 852 915 838 Western Europe polypropylene [homopolymer] 1,222 1,268 1,185 1,136 1,203 1,084 Intermediates and Derivatives Volumes Sold (kilotons) Propylene oxide and derivatives 363 343 353 336 1,395 366 Intermediate Chemicals: Ethylene oxide and derivatives 120 133 133 118 504 112 Styrene monomer 372 392 408 306 1,478 376 Acetyls 296 358 308 283 1,245 216 Oxyfuels and Related Products: TBA intermediates 160 177 160 154 651 156 MTBE/ETBE 677 819 884 805 3,185 835 Benchmark Market Margins (USD per metric ton) MTBE - Northwest Europe 126 295 374 282 266 165 Advanced Polymer Solutions Volumes Sold (kilotons) Compounding & Solutions 503 475 452 422 1,852 424 Advanced Polymers 104 105 106 91 406 105 Refining Volumes (thousands of barrels per day) Heavy crude oil processing rates 259 261 264 267 263 226 Benchmark Market Margins Light crude oil - 2-1-1 9.92 14.12 14.11 11.59 12.44 10.09 Light crude oil - Maya differential 3.63 4.87 4.02 7.85 5.14 7.12 Source: LYB and third party consultants Note: Benchmark market prices for U.S. and Western Europe polyethylene and polypropylene reflect discounted prices. Volumes presented represent third party sales of selected key products. Table 3 - Unaudited Income Statement Information 2019 2020 Millions of dollars Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Sales and other operating revenues $ 8,778 $ 9,048 $ 8,722 $ 8,179 $ 34,727 $ 7,494 Cost of sales(a) 7,446 7,542 7,269 7,044 29,301 6,868 Selling, general and administrative expenses(b) 287 302 303 307 1,199 295 Research and development expenses 28 27 26 30 111 27 Operating income 1,017 1,177 1,124 798 4,116 304 Income from equity investments 64 64 51 46 225 - Interest expense, net (86) (76) (81) (85) (328) (86) Other income, net 25 10 11 (7) 39 - Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,020 1,175 1,105 752 4,052 218 Provision for income taxes(c) 203 169 136 140 648 75 Income from continuing operations(d) 817 1,006 969 612 3,404 143 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (3) (4) - (7) 1 Net income(d) 817 1,003 965 612 3,397 144 Dividends on redeemable non-controlling interests (2) (1) (2) (2) (7) (2) Net income attributable to Company shareholders(d) $ 815 $ 1,002 $ 963 $ 610 $ 3,390 $ 142 The third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 include pre-tax charges of $3 million, $20 million and $3 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our acquisition of A. Schulman. The first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 include pre-tax charges of $16 million, $19 million, $40 million, $18 million and $11 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman. The third quarter of 2019 includes a non-cash benefit of $85 million from the previously unrecognized tax benefits and release of associated accrued interest. The first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 include after-tax charges of $12 million, $15 million, $33 million, $29 million and $13 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman. Table 4 - Charges (Benefits) Included in Net Income 2019 2020 Millions of dollars (except share data) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Pretax charges (benefits): LCM charges $ - $ - $ - $ 33 $ 419 Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax - - (85) - - benefits and associated accrued interest Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman 16 19 43 38 14 Total pretax charges (benefits) 16 19 (42) 71 433 Benefit from income taxes related to these items (4) (4) (10) (17) (69) After-tax effect of net charges (benefits) $ 12 $ 15 $ (52) $ 54 $ 364 Effect on diluted earnings per share: LCM charges $ - $ - $ - $ (0.07) $ (1.05) Tax benefit from release of previously unrecognized tax - - 0.25 - - benefits and associated accrued interest Acquisition-related costs - A. Schulman (0.03) (0.04) (0.10) (0.08) (0.04) Total $ (0.03) $ (0.04) $ 0.15 $ (0.15) $ (1.09) Table 5 - Unaudited Cash Flow Information 2019 2020 Millions of dollars Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 657 $ 1,186 $ 1,876 $ 1,242 $ 4,961 $ 542 Net cash used in investing activities (178) (278) (754) (425) (1,635) (663) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (521) 39 (1,900) (453) (2,835) 884 Table 6 - Unaudited Balance Sheet Information Millions of dollars March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 339 $ 1,279 $ 476 $ 858 $ 1,596 Restricted cash 19 29 36 30 37 Short-term investments 423 52 53 196 199 Accounts receivable, net 3,680 3,758 3,469 3,102 3,043 Inventories 4,496 4,685 4,446 4,588 3,973 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,329 1,285 1,150 736 844 Total current assets 10,286 11,088 9,630 9,510 9,692 Operating lease assets 1,534 1,560 1,510 1,468 1,453 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,797 13,285 13,669 14,130 14,387 Investments and long-term receivables: Investment in PO joint ventures 464 489 486 504 497 Equity investments 1,650 1,599 1,609 1,602 1,539 Other investments and long-term receivables 23 24 24 22 22 Goodwill 1,803 1,848 1,848 1,891 1,800 Intangible assets, net 945 892 841 869 808 Other assets 387 386 497 439 902 Total assets $ 29,889 $ 31,171 $ 30,114 $ 30,435 $ 31,100 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 5 $ 4 $ 4 $ 3 $ 3 Short-term debt 2,377 2,812 2,438 445 1,493 Accounts payable 3,187 3,115 3,201 2,928 2,638 Accrued liabilities 1,443 1,607 1,745 1,822 1,387 Total current liabilities 7,012 7,538 7,388 5,198 5,521 Long-term debt 7,522 7,586 9,628 11,614 12,159 Operating lease liabilities 1,282 1,304 1,257 1,216 1,192 Other liabilities 1,830 1,876 1,801 2,213 2,808 Deferred income taxes 1,967 2,008 2,018 2,015 1,961 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 116 116 116 116 116 Shareholders' equity 10,138 10,721 7,888 8,044 7,324 Non-controlling interests 22 22 18 19 19 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity $ 29,889 $ 31,171 $ 30,114 $ 30,435 $ 31,100 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Table 7 - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Millions of dollars March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 Net income(a) $ 817 $ 1,003 $ 965 $ 612 $ 3,397 $ 817 $ 144 $ 2,724 add: LCM charges, after-tax - - - 25 25 - 351 376 Net income excluding LCM adjustments 817 1,003 965 637 3,422 817 495 3,100 less: LCM charges, after-tax - - - (25) (25) - (351) (376) Net income(a) 817 1,003 965 612 3,397 817 144 2,724 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax - 3 4 - 7 - (1) 6 Income from continuing operations(a) 817 1,006 969 612 3,404 817 143 2,730 Provision for income taxes 203 169 136 140 648 203 75 520 Depreciation and amortization 322 328 327 335 1,312 322 342 1,332 Interest expense, net 86 76 81 85 328 86 86 328 add: LCM charges, pre-tax - - - 33 33 - 419 452 EBITDA excluding LCM adjustments 1,428 1,579 1,513 1,205 5,725 1,428 1,065 5,362 less: LCM charges, pre-tax - - - (33) (33) - (419) (452) EBITDA(b) $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,172 $ 5,692 $ 1,428 $ 646 $ 4,910 Note: Last twelve months March 31, 2020 is calculated as year ended December 31, 2019 plus three months ended March 31, 2020, minus three months ended March 31, 2019. The first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019, and first quarter of 2020 include after-tax charges of $12 million, $15 million, $33 million, $29 million and $13 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman. EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, third quarter of 2019, fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020 include pre-tax charges of $16 million, $19 million, $43 million, $38 million and $14 million, respectively, for integration costs associated with our 2018 acquisition of A. Schulman. Table 8 - Reconciliation of EBITDA to EBITDA Excluding LCM Adjustments by Segment Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, March 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 EBITDA: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 516 $ 635 $ 653 $ 498 $ 2,302 $ 366 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 296 331 291 144 1,062 189 Intermediates & Derivatives 390 448 390 329 1,557 203 Advanced Polymer Solutions 148 120 102 54 424 113 Refining (15) (66) (6) 22 (65) (272) Technology 83 107 83 138 411 56 Other 10 4 - (13) 1 (9) Continuing Operations $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,172 $ 5,692 $ 646 Add: LCM Charges, pre-tax: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ - $ - $ - $ 25 $ 25 $ 111 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI - - - - - 36 Intermediates & Derivatives - - - - - 78 Advanced Polymer Solutions - - - 8 8 2 Refining - - - - - 192 Technology - - - - - - Other - - - - - - Continuing Operations $ - $ - $ - $ 33 $ 33 $ 419 EBITDA excluding LCM adjustments: Olefins & Polyolefins - Americas $ 516 $ 635 $ 653 $ 523 $ 2,327 $ 477 Olefins & Polyolefins - EAI 296 331 291 144 1,062 225 Intermediates & Derivatives 390 448 390 329 1,557 281 Advanced Polymer Solutions 148 120 102 62 432 115 Refining (15) (66) (6) 22 (65) (80) Technology 83 107 83 138 411 56 Other 10 4 - (13) 1 (9) Continuing Operations $ 1,428 $ 1,579 $ 1,513 $ 1,205 $ 5,725 $ 1,065 Table 9 - Reconciliation of Ratio of Total Debt to Last Twelve Months (LTM) EBITDA Excluding LCM Millions of Dollars March 31, 2020 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3 Short-term debt 1,493 Long-term debt 12,159 Total debt $ 13,655 Divided by: Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM (a) $ 5,362 Ratio of total debt to Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM 2.5 (a) LTM EBITDA excluding LCM see Table 7 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM Table 10 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding LCM Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2019 2019 2020 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.19 $ 1.83 $ 0.42 Add: LCM charges - 0.07 1.05 Diluted earnings per share excluding LCM $ 2.19 $ 1.90 $ 1.47 Table 11 - Components of Cash and Liquid Investments and Total Liquidity Millions of dollars March 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,633 Short-term investments 199 Cash and liquid investments 1,832 Availability under Senior Revolving Credit Facility 1,206 Availability under U.S. Receivables Facility 151 Total liquidity $ 3,189 Table 12 - Reconciliation of Free Operating Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Ratio of LTM Cash Provided by Operating Activities to LTM EBITDA Ex LCM Years Ended December 31, Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Millions of dollars 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 March 31, March 31, March 31, 2019 2020 2020 Free operating cash flow $ 5,027 $ 4,497 $ 4,187 $ 4,419 $ 3,937 $ 426 $ 292 $ 3,803 Add: Sustaining (maintenance and HSE) capital expenditures 815 1,109 1,019 1,052 1,024 231 250 1,043 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,842 $ 5,606 $ 5,206 $ 5,471 $ 4,961 $ 657 $ 542 $ 4,846 Divided by: Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM (a) $ 5,362 Ratio of Q1 2020 LTM cash provided by operating activities 90 % to Q1 2020 LTM EBITDA excluding LCM (a) LTM EBITDA excluding LCM see Table 7 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM Attachments Original document

