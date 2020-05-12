Log in
LyondellBasell Industries N : to Address Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Virtual Conference

05/12/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced Bob Patel, chief executive officer, and Michael McMurray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will address investors at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Virtual Conference at 1:50 p.m. EST May 15.

Webcast and Presentation Access

A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the presentation at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the presentation will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

About LyondellBasell 
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2020, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the third consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-address-goldman-sachs-industrials--materials-virtual-conference-301057953.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries


© PRNewswire 2020
