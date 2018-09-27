LyondellBasell Industries : Reports Tripped Compressor at Houston Refinery

By Dan Molinski



LyondellBasell (LYB) reported a tripped compressor and other operational problems on Wednesday at its Houston refinery.

"Unit 636 compressor tripped, resulting in a flaring event," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding that the flaring of gas emissions began Wednesday morning and lasted for about an hour.

In a separate filing to the same regulator, the refinery also reported "loss of steam from third-party supplier" that it said caused additional emissions Wednesday afternoon that lasted about four hours.

The 264,000-barrel-a-day Houston refinery facility covers 700 acres.

