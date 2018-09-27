Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LyondellBasell Industries    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES (LYB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LyondellBasell Industries : Reports Tripped Compressor at Houston Refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 03:23am CEST

By Dan Molinski

LyondellBasell (LYB) reported a tripped compressor and other operational problems on Wednesday at its Houston refinery.

"Unit 636 compressor tripped, resulting in a flaring event," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding that the flaring of gas emissions began Wednesday morning and lasted for about an hour.

In a separate filing to the same regulator, the refinery also reported "loss of steam from third-party supplier" that it said caused additional emissions Wednesday afternoon that lasted about four hours.

The 264,000-barrel-a-day Houston refinery facility covers 700 acres.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
03:23aLYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Reports Tripped Compressor at Houston Refinery
DJ
09/19German chemical industry warns against disruptive no-deal Brexit
RE
09/18LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Global Care Day renews commitment to community
AQ
09/17LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Service Projects around the World Expand LyondellBas..
AQ
09/17LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Victoria plant helps rebuild equine therapy center
AQ
09/11LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Service Projects Around the World Expand LyondellBas..
PR
09/10LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Covestro start circular steam project
AQ
09/06LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : and Covestro kick-off Circular Steam Project in Maas..
AQ
09/05LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : & Covestro Kick-off Circular Steam Project in Maasvl..
AQ
09/04LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : to Address Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19LyondellBasell -2% as J.P. Morgan downgrades on higher feedstock costs 
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/10Energy And Materials Dashboard - Update 
08/30LyondellBasell Offers Growth And High Shareholder Returns At A Low Valuation 
08/27Worried About Retirement? Then Consider These 11 High-Yield Blue Chip Dividen.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 38 821 M
EBIT 2018 5 822 M
Net income 2018 4 683 M
Debt 2018 6 613 M
Yield 2018 3,88%
P/E ratio 2018 8,89
P/E ratio 2019 9,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 40 801 M
Chart LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
LyondellBasell Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bhavesh Vaghjibhai Patel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Gwin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Aebischer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Massimo Covezzi Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Bruce A. Smith Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-5.47%40 801
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%100 651
AIR LIQUIDE4.62%55 361
PRAXAIR7.64%46 892
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-15.62%37 917
GIVAUDAN5.24%22 713
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.