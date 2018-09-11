LyondellBasell Industries : Service Projects Around the World Expand LyondellBasell's Community Relations Reach

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, for the 19th consecutive year engaged thousands of its employees, along with their family members and friends on Global Care Day. Inspired by the power of many, the company maximized their efforts to improve and revitalize the neighborhoods where they live and work. Each Global Care Day service project assists an organization that supports one of our philanthropic focus areas: education, environment, health and first responders.

"A strong commitment to our communities drives our philanthropy strategy to address challenges at a local level," said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. "This signature event is one that we look forward to every year, and colleagues take the determination and enthusiasm that they show in their work and apply it in a way that benefits local organizations."

Some examples of projects include:

Houston, Texas : Colleagues visited Burnett Elementary School to landscape and plant 60 trees, as well as build 150 bikes to be used as prizes for a school reading program.

Colleagues visited Burnett Elementary School to landscape and plant 60 trees, as well as build 150 bikes to be used as prizes for a school reading program. Rayong, Thailand : Colleagues rehabilitated a damaged forest and animal habitat at The Royally-Initiated Siri Charoenwat Forest Plantation Project Park, helping to advance the rapid growth of trees, mushrooms, rattan and bamboo used by wildlife and the surrounding community.

: Colleagues rehabilitated a damaged forest and animal habitat at The Royally-Initiated Siri Charoenwat Forest Plantation Project Park, helping to advance the rapid growth of trees, mushrooms, rattan and bamboo used by wildlife and the surrounding community. Rotterdam, The Netherlands : Colleagues partnered with an experienced beachcombing team to remove debris from a local beach, cleaning up the area for the enjoyment of the residents of South Holland .

: Colleagues partnered with an experienced beachcombing team to remove debris from a local beach, cleaning up the area for the enjoyment of the residents of . São Paulo, Brazil : Colleagues held a blood drive for Banco de Sangue Paulista, a blood bank that serves the majority of the town's hospitals.

: Colleagues held a blood drive for Banco de Sangue Paulista, a blood bank that serves the majority of the town's hospitals. Tuscola, Illinois : Colleagues maintained flower beds and performed various landscaping projects to improve the grounds around Tuscola Healthcare, an elderly care facility.

: Colleagues maintained flower beds and performed various landscaping projects to improve the grounds around Tuscola Healthcare, an elderly care facility. Wesseling, Germany : Colleagues went to the KGS Brigidaschule to show children how to create a battery out of a lemon, teaching them about chemistry and safety.

"Our colleagues at LyondellBasell work to create solutions to modern-day challenges and at the same time are guided by a desire to do good work in their communities," said Thomas Aebischer, executive vice president, chief financial officer and executive sponsor of this year's Global Care Day. "Each partner organization supports a cause that we are passionate about and during the project there is a palpable sense of being part of something greater than yourself."

About Global Care Day

Global Care Day began in 2000 as a volunteer-driven effort to encourage worldwide volunteerism in the communities where LyondellBasell operates. For this year's event, more than 3,700 employees and their families are lending their time and talents to make a difference by participating in projects that exemplify the Company's Elements of Engagement community-based philanthropic focus areas: education, environment, health and first responders. On a cumulative basis, LyondellBasell mobilized approximately 30,000 volunteers who donated nearly 194,000 hours in support of their communities since the inception of Global Care Day.

