LyondellBasell Industries : Shareholders Approve Stock Repurchase of Up to 10%

By Maria Armental



Dutch chemical company LyondellBasell Industries NV's shareholders have approved buying back up to 10% of the company's outstanding stock, or roughly 33.3 million shares, over the next 1 1/2 years, the company said Thursday.

The approval, along with authorization to cancel about 60.2 million shares currently held in its treasury account, came at an extraordinary general meeting.

In May, shareholders had approved a similar authorization to repurchase up to 37 million shares through Nov. 30, 2020. The company repurchased 35.1 million at a tender offer price of $88.

Repurchased shares, which are recorded at cost, are classified as treasury stock.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com