LyondellBasell Industries

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES

(LYB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LyondellBasell Industries : Shareholders Approve Stock Repurchase of Up to 10%

0
09/12/2019

By Maria Armental

Dutch chemical company LyondellBasell Industries NV's shareholders have approved buying back up to 10% of the company's outstanding stock, or roughly 33.3 million shares, over the next 1 1/2 years, the company said Thursday.

The approval, along with authorization to cancel about 60.2 million shares currently held in its treasury account, came at an extraordinary general meeting.

In May, shareholders had approved a similar authorization to repurchase up to 37 million shares through Nov. 30, 2020. The company repurchased 35.1 million at a tender offer price of $88.

Repurchased shares, which are recorded at cost, are classified as treasury stock.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASSIFIED GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 0.11 End-of-day quote.-90.52%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES -2.25% 83.78 Delayed Quote.3.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36 124 M
EBIT 2019 4 692 M
Net income 2019 3 521 M
Debt 2019 11 554 M
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 8,58x
P/E ratio 2020 7,49x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
Capitalization 28 734 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bhavesh Vaghjibhai Patel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Aigrain Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Aebischer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Massimo Covezzi Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Bruce A. Smith Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES3.07%28 734
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%75 508
AIR LIQUIDE15.81%58 977
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD41.03%43 933
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP68.63%20 517
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%17 664
