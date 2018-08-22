Log in
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES (LYB)

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES (LYB)
LyondellBasell Industries : to Build World's Largest Propylene Oxide and Tertiary Butyl Alcohol Plant

08/22/2018 | 11:49pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

LyondellBasell (LYB) said Wednesday the company would construct the world's largest propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol plant in the Houston area.

The company said ground was broken on what is anticipated to be a $2.4 billion project, a plant expected to produce 1 billion pounds of propylene oxide and 2.2 billion pounds of tertiary butyl alcohol annually. Startup of the plant is planned for 2021.

Propylene oxide is used to make furniture, building materials, adhesives, and other items, according to the company. Tertiary butyl alcohol can be converted to components that help gasoline burn cleaner and reduce emissions.

According to LyondellBasell, the global market for tertiary butyl alcohol is expected to increase by 3% annually between 2018 and 2028, and global demand for urethanes is projected to grow by 4% to 5% over the next five years.

The project will create more than 2,200 construction jobs at the peak of construction and 160 permanent positions, LyondellBasell said, as well as $453 million in economic impact for the Greater Houston Area.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said "It is because of investments from companies like LyondellBasell that the Texas economy continues to be the envy of the nation. I thank LyondellBasell for their investment and wish them continued success."

Company website: https://www.lyondellbasell.com/

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

