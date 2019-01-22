LyondellBasell : named to Fortune Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list for the second consecutive year

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced it has been named to Fortune Magazine's 2019 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." This marks the second year that LyondellBasell has made the list.

"This honor is a direct result of our employees' commitment to operating with excellence and their relentless focus on capturing opportunity and delivering value for our stakeholders," said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. "As we begin 2019, we remain committed to providing high quality products and services to our customers, while advancing important initiatives like the newly formed Alliance to End Plastic Waste and the commissioning of the world's first Hyperzone PE plant."

According to Korn Ferry, who administers the survey for Fortune Magazine, the "World's Most Admired Companies" study surveys top executives and directors from eligible companies, along with financial analysts, to identify the organizations that enjoy the strongest reputations within their own industries and across industries. Survey respondents are asked to evaluate companies in the categories of:

Ability to attract and retain talented people Quality of management Social responsibility to the community and the environment Innovativeness Quality of products or services Wise use of corporate assets Financial soundness Long-term investment value Effectiveness in doing business globally

In 2018, LyondellBasell:

Improved on its industry-leading safety record;

acquired A. Schulman Inc., doubling its compounding business, opening new end markets and creating a platform for future growth;

broke ground on the world's largest Propylene Oxide/Tertiary Butyl Alcohol plant in Texas , and advanced the construction of the world's first Hyperzone Polyethylene (PE) plant in Texas;

, and advanced the construction of the world's first Polyethylene (PE) plant in Texas; advanced sustainability and the circular economy through a first-ever plastics recycling partnership between a waste management company (Suez) and plastics producer (LyondellBasell); and,

played a leadership role in founding the global, cross-value chain Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

More information on Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list can be found here.

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-named-to-fortune-magazines-worlds-most-admired-companies-list-for-the-second-consecutive-year-300782006.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell