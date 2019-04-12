Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LyondellBasell Industries    LYB   NL0009434992

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES

(LYB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LyondellBasell : to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 26, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 06:31am EDT

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, will announce first-quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, April 26 followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Teleconference and Webcast Details
Friday, April 26, 2019
11:00 a.m. EDT
Hosted by David Kinney, Director, Investor Relations
Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at www.lyb.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers
United States: 1-800-475-8402
United Kingdom: 0800-376-8334
Netherlands: 0800-020-1250
Passcode: 6934553

A complete listing of toll-free numbers by country can be found at www.lyb.com/teleconference.

Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyb.com/earnings.

Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available from 1:30 p.m. EDT April 26 until 12:59 a.m. EDT June 25. The replay dial-in numbers are:
Toll-Free: 1-888-568-0028
Toll: 203-369-3451
Passcode: 3108

About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-discuss-first-quarter-results-on-friday-april-26-2019-300831004.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
06:31aLYONDELLBASELL : to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 26, 2019
PR
04/04LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Reports Tripped Compressor at Houston Refinery
DJ
04/03LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : A. Schulman, Inc., a LyondellBasell Subsidiary, Anno..
PR
03/29LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cre..
AQ
03/28HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Trafigura ships more Asian gasoline to Americas on ne..
RE
03/26Stalled Aramco IPO sets back deal-making at U.S. subsidiary Motiva
RE
03/21LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Grants Hostalen ACP License to Lianyungang Petrochem..
AQ
03/06LyondellBasell Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October..
DJ
03/05LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
03/01LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : to Address JP Morgan Aviation, Transportation and In..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About