LyondellBasell : to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 26, 2019

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, will announce first-quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, April 26 followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Friday, April 26, 2019

11:00 a.m. EDT

Hosted by David Kinney, Director, Investor Relations

Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at www.lyb.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers

United States: 1-800-475-8402

United Kingdom: 0800-376-8334

Netherlands: 0800-020-1250

Passcode: 6934553

A complete listing of toll-free numbers by country can be found at www.lyb.com/teleconference.

Presentation Slides

Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyb.com/earnings.

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available from 1:30 p.m. EDT April 26 until 12:59 a.m. EDT June 25. The replay dial-in numbers are:

Toll-Free: 1-888-568-0028

Toll: 203-369-3451

Passcode: 3108

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

