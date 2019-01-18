Log in
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LyondellBasell : to Discuss Fourth-Quarter Results on Friday, February 1, 2019

01/18/2019 | 06:31am EST

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, will announce fourth-quarter 2018 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, February 1 followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Teleconference and Webcast Details
Friday, February 1, 2019
11:00 a.m. EST
Hosted by David Kinney, Director, Investor Relations
Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at www.lyb.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers
United States: 1-800-475-8402
United Kingdom: 0800-376-8334
Netherlands: 0800-020-1250
Passcode: 6934553

A complete listing of toll-free numbers by country can be found at www.lyb.com/teleconference.

Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyb.com/earnings.

Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available from 1:30 p.m. EST February 1 until 11:59 p.m. EDT April 2. The replay dial-in numbers are:
Toll-Free: 1-866-444-9039
Toll: 203-369-1136
Passcode: 6482

About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2018, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-results-on-friday-february-1-2019-300780638.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell


© PRNewswire 2019
