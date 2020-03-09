UPDATE #2: TELECONFERENCE AVAILABLE: LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, recently learned that due to restrictions on travel and concerns related to coronavirus, attendance at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference will be virtual. The public is invited to join the event live by teleconference during LyondellBasell's presentation.

Bob Patel, chief executive officer, will address the conference at 10:15 a.m. EDT March 10.

Teleconference Dial-In Numbers

United States Toll Free: 800-988-9613

Toll: +1 312-470-7422

Passcode: 3260126

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT March 10 until 11:59 p.m. EDT April 8. The replay dial-in numbers are:

Toll-Free: 1- 888-482-2249

Toll: +1 203-369-3159

Passcode: 6472

Presentation slide access will be available at https://www.lyondellbasell.com/en/investors/ on Tuesday, March 10, prior to Patel's presentation.

About LyondellBasell

