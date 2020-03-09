Log in
UPDATE #2: TELECONFERENCE AVAILABLE: LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

03/09/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, recently learned that due to restrictions on travel and concerns related to coronavirus, attendance at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference will be virtual. The public is invited to join the event live by teleconference during LyondellBasell's presentation.

Bob Patel, chief executive officer, will address the conference at 10:15 a.m. EDT March 10.

Teleconference Dial-In Numbers
United States Toll Free: 800-988-9613
Toll: +1 312-470-7422
Passcode: 3260126

Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT March 10 until 11:59 p.m. EDT April 8. The replay dial-in numbers are:
Toll-Free: 1- 888-482-2249
Toll: +1 203-369-3159
Passcode: 6472

Presentation slide access will be available at https://www.lyondellbasell.com/en/investors/ on Tuesday, March 10, prior to Patel's presentation.

About LyondellBasell
LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2020, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the third consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

 

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell)

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-2-teleconference-available-lyondellbasell-to-address-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301020071.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries


