LYSOGENE

LYSOGENE

(LYS)
LYSOGENE : Releases the Results From June 26, 2020 Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

06/26/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

  • Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (FR0013233475-LYS) (Paris:LYS) held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 26, 2020, in closed session, which was chaired by Karen Aiach, Chairman of the Board of directors and chief executive officer, without the physical presence of the shareholders.

With a quorum of 53.64%, the shareholders have adopted all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including the financial statements for the 2019 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of Karen Aiach, Philippe Goupit, Peter Lichtlen, David Schilansky, Mathieu Simon and Carole Deffez as Board members.

Details on the vote results will be available on the company’s website.

About Lysogene
Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1/3 clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.


© Business Wire 2020
