Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd.    6080   JP3167320005

M&A CAPITAL PARTNERS CO.,LTD.

(6080)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

M&A Capital Partners : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020 (under Japan GAAP) (Consolidated)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:03am EDT

(English Translation)

Financial Results for the Third Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020 (under Japan GAAP) (Consolidated)

July 30, 2020

Company name: M&A Capital Partners Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code: 6080

(URL https://www.ma-cp.com)

Representative: Satoru Nakamura

President and Representative Director

Contact:

Daisuke Uehara

Tel: 03-6880-3803

Director and Manager at the Planning

Management Department

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly report:

August 14, 2020

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

Presentation of supplementary materials on financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial presentation meeting:

No

(Note that all amounts have been rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)

1. Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020 (From October 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Operating

Profit attributable

Net sales

Ordinary income

to owners of

income

parent

Third quarter of

fiscal year ending

¥8,375 million

¥3,521 million

¥3,520 million

¥2,319 million

September 30,

(-15.5%)

(-25.4%)

(-25.4%)

(-26.6%)

2020

Third quarter of

fiscal year

¥9,916 million

¥4,720 million

¥4,720 million

¥3,159 million

ended

(55.7%)

(72.1%)

(72.5%)

(68.2%)

September 30,

2019

(Note)

Comprehensive income:

Third quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2020: 2,319 million yen (-26.6 %)

Third quarter of fiscal year ended September 30, 2019: 3,159 million yen (68.2 %)

Profit per share

Profit (fully diluted) per share

Third quarter of fiscal year

¥74.33

¥72.62

ending September 30, 2020

Third quarter of fiscal year

¥101.25

¥99.91

ended September 30, 2019

(Note) The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock on December 1, 2019. Profit per share and profit (fully diluted) per share are calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Third quarter of

fiscal year ending

¥21,571 million

¥19,540 million

89.8%

September 30, 2020

Fiscal year ended

¥21,131 million

¥17,205 million

80.7%

September 30, 2019

(Reference)

Equity: Third quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2020: 19,368 million yen Fiscal year ended September 30, 2019: 17,048 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

First

Second

Third

Year-end

Total

quarter

quarter

quarter

Fiscal year ended

¥0.00

¥0.00

¥0.00

September 30, 2019

Fiscal year ending

¥0.00

September 30, 2020

Fiscal year ending

September 30, 2020¥0.00 ¥0.00 (Forecast)

(Note) Revision of dividend forecast since the latest announcement: No

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020 (From October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020)

(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Profit per

income

income

owners of

share

parent

¥13,706

¥5,900

¥5,905

¥4,054

Annual

million

million

million

million

¥129.91

(8.9%)

(0.8%)

(0.9%)

(3.3%)

(Note) Revision of financial results forecast since the latest announcement: No

* Notes

  1. Significant changes in subsidiaries during the consolidated cumulative quarter under review (Changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Application of accounting treatment specific to preparation of quarterly consolidated

financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and

other regulations, etc.:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies due to

reasons other than (i):

No

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

(iv)

Restatement of prior period

financial statements after error corrections:

No

  1. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares as of the end of the period (including treasury

shares):

As of June 30, 2020

31,210,000 shares

As of September 30, 2019

31,210,000 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period:

As of June 30, 2020

398 shares

As of September 30, 2019

398 shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative total for the quarter):

Third quarter of fiscal year ending September 30, 2020

31,209,602 shares

Third quarter of fiscal year ended September 30, 2019

31,209,602 shares

(Note) The Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of its common stock on December 1, 2019. The total number of issued shares is calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

  • The quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Proper usage of the forecast of financial results, and other special matters

Descriptions or statements concerning projected figures and future outlooks contained within these materials are based on the decisions and assumptions resulting from information currently obtainable by the Company. The possibility exists that due to the intrinsic

uncertainty of those decisions and assumptions and/or changes in terms of business operations as well as situational changes occurring internally/externally, the actual results may substantially differ from the content of projections. These materials do not constitute a guarantee on the part of the Company as to the certainty of any and all content concerning forecasts for the future.

Attachment - Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Quarter under Review ..................

2

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results...........................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position...........................................................................

5

(3)

Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other

Forward-looking Statements...................................................................................

6

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes.................................................

7

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet ...................................................................

7

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated

Statements of Comprehensive Income ...................................................................

9

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................

11

(Notes on premise of going concern) ..............................................................

11

(Notes on significant changes in shareholders' equity) ..................................

11

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Quarter under Review

  1. Explanation of Operating Results

a. Market conditions

According to statistical data collected and published by the Group in the "M&A trends for Japanese companies, January - June 2020" report, the number of M&A deals publicly announced in relation to Japanese companies declined by 279 (down 13.4%) year on year to 1,808. Because April and May, when the state of emergency was in operation, both posted a significant decline of 30%, it seems that the effect of the spread of coronavirus infections was considerable.

The impact on the number of M&A deals between Japanese companies was relatively small, with a year-on-year decline of 7.4%, but there are concerns that the global spread of infections will continue and that a second wave will occur in Japan, leading to the possibility that this lack of certainty will affect the willingness to invest of companies considering acquisitions.

Also, we believe that there will be an increase in the number of Business owners choosing M&A in search of business synergies or due to a lack of a successor, and in the event that buyers become less willing to invest, it may become more difficult to match the two sides.

As a result, we expect the Group's comparative advantage to increase due to the know-how we have accumulated, and due to our extensive relationships with medium- sized and large enterprises that have the potential to become purchasers.

The Group will do its utmost to fulfill its social responsibilities through the creation of M&A.

b. Condition of the Group

In terms of countermeasures to prevent coronavirus infection taken in relation to clients and employees, from early April the Group gradually switched to working from home, and refrained from initiating new marketing activity. During the period of approximately two months before the state of emergency was lifted, many of the deals under consideration that we were handling incurred delays relative to the schedule initially expected as a result of interruptions and postponements to interviews, etc.

However, the amount of advances received, which is a leading indicator of future performance, reached a record high of ¥550.686 million, and we have an abundance of deals in hand. Moreover, because the direct effects of novel coronavirus were skewed towards specific deals associated with industries such as food and tourism, at this point we judge that their impact has been limited.

Even deals where consideration had been interrupted or come to a halt began to recover steadily from June onwards, and we have high expectations for deals closing in the fourth quarter.

Under these circumstances, performance for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 was as follows.

Net sales declined by ¥1,541.478 million (15.5%) year on year, to ¥8,375.008 million. The main factor behind this was that, although we achieved a healthy number of closed deals in the second and third quarters, this was not sufficient to offset the weakness in

- 2 -

deal closures in the first quarter, and the number of deals closed declined significantly year on year.

The cost of sales decreased by ¥650.289 million (19.6%) year on year to ¥2,659.420 million, mainly due to decreases in incentives and subcontract expenses associated with the decline in net sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose by ¥307.459 million (16.3%) year on year to ¥2,193.898 million, primarily due to strengthened advertising, higher ground rents caused by an increase in office space, and an increase in directors' compensation resulting from the success of directors growing sales.

As a result, operating income decreased by ¥1,198.648 million (25.4%) year on year to ¥3,521.689 million, ordinary income decreased by ¥1,199.818 million (25.4%) year on year to ¥3,520.788 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥840.110 million (26.6%) year on year to ¥2,319.827 million.

- 3 -

Number of deals (consolidated)

Cumulative third

Cumulative third

quarter of fiscal year

quarter of fiscal year

ended September 30,

ending September 30,

Year-on-year

Name of type

2019

2020

Change

(From October 1,

(From October 1,

2018 to June 30,

2019 to June 30,

2019)

2020)

M&A deals closed

(number

107

90

-17

of deals)

Number of deals

among those

wherein amount of

(number

21

14

-7

processing fees for

of deals)

Whole

By amount

the deal was ¥ 100

Group

of

million or more

processing

Number of deals

fees

among those

wherein amount of

(number

86

76

-10

processing fees for

of deals)

the deal was less

than ¥ 100 million

Number of deals (non-consolidated)

Cumulative third

Cumulative third

quarter of fiscal year

quarter of fiscal year

ended September 30,

ending September 30,

Year-on-year

Name of type

2019

2020

Change

(From October 1,

(From October 1,

2018 to June 30,

2019 to June 30,

2019)

2020)

M&A deals closed

(number

95

72

-23

of deals)

Number of deals

among those

wherein amount of

(number

19

11

-8

M&A

processing fees for

of deals)

Capital

By amount

the deal was ¥ 100

Partners

of

million or more

Co., Ltd.

processing

Number of deals

fees

among those

wherein amount of

(number

76

61

-15

processing fees for

of deals)

the deal was less

than ¥ 100 million

- 4 -

Cumulative third

Cumulative third

quarter of fiscal year

quarter of fiscal year

ended September 30,

ending September 30,

Year-on-year

Name of type

2019

2020

Change

(From October 1,

(From October 1,

2018 to June 30,

2019 to June 30,

2019)

2020)

M&A deals closed

(number

12

18

+6

of deals)

Number of deals

among those

wherein amount of

(number

processing fees for

of deals)

the deal was

2

3

+1

RECOF

By amount

¥ 100 million or

Corporation

of

more

processing

Number of deals

fees

among those

wherein amount of

(number

10

15

+5

processing fees for

of deals)

the deal was less

than ¥ 100 million

Segment information is omitted because our Group's reporting segment is only the M&A-related services business.

  1. Explanation of Financial Position (Current assets)
    Current assets amounted to ¥19,356.801 million, an increase of ¥729.501 million (3.9%) from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors driving this were an increase of ¥1,027.380 million in cash and deposits, and a ¥414. 644 million decrease in accounts receivable - trade.
    (Non-current assets)
    Non-current assets amounted to ¥2,215.141 million, a decrease of ¥289.006 million (11.5%) year on year. This was primarily due to a decrease of ¥145.095 million in goodwill and a decrease of ¥120.107 million in deferred tax assets.
    (Current liabilities)
    Current liabilities amounted to ¥1,806.164 million, a decrease of ¥1,907.860 million (51.4%) from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a ¥1,581.949 million decrease in income taxes payable.
    (Non-current liabilities)
    Non-current liabilities amounted to ¥225.654 million, an increase of ¥13.646 million (6.4%) from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due to a ¥13.700 million increase in net defined benefit liability.
    (Net assets)
    Net assets amounted to ¥19,540.124 million, an increase of ¥2,334.709 million (13.6%) from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was primarily due to a ¥2,319.827 million increase in retained earnings.
    • 5 -
  1. Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-looking Statements

In the first nine months ended June 30, 2020, performance undershot previous-year levels due to a decline in the number of deals closed. Nevertheless, given that we have built up an abundance of deals in hand, and that the amount of advances received (which is a reference indicator of the order backlog) hit a record high, we judge that full-year forecasts are achievable, and we have left the figures already disclosed in place.

With regard to the impact on performance of the novel coronavirus, since the end of the state of emergency, there has been no major impact from June onwards. We have restarted an energetic program of marketing activity in conjunction with the continued use of Internet-based interviews, etc.

In the event that the novel coronavirus results in a state of emergency being declared again at some point in the future, there could be a significant impact on our performance. For that reason, we will pay careful attention to the situation going forward and make prompt disclosure if a revision to earnings forecasts becomes necessary.

- 6 -

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: thousand yen)

Previous consolidated

Third quarter of fiscal

fiscal year

year ending September

(as of September 30,

30, 2020

Assets

2019)

(as of June 30, 2020)

Current assets

Cash and deposits

17,953,475

18,980,856

Accounts receivable - trade

565,507

150,863

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,240)

(3,240)

Other

111,557

228,323

Total current assets

18,627,300

19,356,801

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Facilities attached to buildings, net

193,686

199,778

Other

60,373

62,327

Total property, plant and equipment

254,059

262,105

Intangible assets

Trademark right

231,000

206,250

Goodwill

1,354,221

1,209,126

Other

56,521

50,281

Total intangible assets

1,641,742

1,465,657

Investments and other assets, gross

Lease and guarantee deposits

277,347

268,425

Deferred tax assets

330,961

210,854

Other

35

8,097

Total investments and other assets

608,344

487,377

Total non-current assets

2,504,147

2,215,141

Total assets

21,131,448

21,571,943

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Advances received

353,104

550,686

Provision for bonuses

17,814

344,833

Accounts payable - other

1,096,693

446,622

Income taxes payable

1,772,523

190,574

Accrued consumption taxes

401,356

171,140

Other

72,533

102,307

Total current liabilities

3,714,025

1,806,164

Non-current liabilities

Net defined benefit liability

123,266

136,966

Other

88,741

88,687

Total non-current liabilities

212,007

225,654

Total liabilities

3,926,033

2,031,818

- 7 -

(Unit: thousand yen)

Previous consolidated

Third quarter of fiscal

fiscal year

year ending September

(as of September 30,

30, 2020

Net assets

2019)

(as of June 30, 2020)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

2,503,615

2,503,615

Capital surplus

2,493,365

2,493,365

Retained earnings

12,052,240

14,372,068

Treasury shares

(353)

(353)

Total shareholders' equity

17,048,868

19,368,696

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

(312)

Total other comprehensive income

-

(312)

Subscription rights to shares

156,546

171,740

Total net assets

17,205,415

19,540,124

Total liabilities and net assets

21,131,448

21,571,943

- 8 -

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Nine-month Periods

(Unit: thousand yen)

Cumulative third quarter

Cumulative third quarter

of previous fiscal year

of current fiscal year

(From October 1, 2018

(From October 1, 2019

Net sales

to June 30, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

9,916,487

8,375,008

Cost of sales

3,309,710

2,659,420

Gross profit

6,606,776

5,715,587

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,886,439

2,193,898

Operating income

4,720,337

3,521,689

Non-operating income

Interest income

852

864

Miscellaneous income

44

889

Total non-operating income

897

1,754

Non-operating expenses

0

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

248

Miscellaneous loss

628

2,407

Total non-operating expenses

628

2,655

Ordinary income

4,720,606

3,520,788

Income before income taxes

4,720,606

3,520,788

Income taxes - current

1,742,187

1,083,102

Income taxes - deferred

(181,518)

117,857

Total income taxes

1,560,668

1,200,960

Profit

3,159,938

2,319,827

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,159,938

2,319,827

- 9 -

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Nine-month Periods

(Unit: thousand yen)

Profit

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

(Comprehensive income attributable to:)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Cumulative third quarter Cumulative third quarter

of previous fiscal year

of current fiscal year

(From October 1, 2018

(From October 1, 2019

to June 30, 2019)

to June 30, 2020)

3,159,938

2,319,827

(312)

(312)

3,159,938

2,319,515

3,159,938

2,319,515

- 10 -

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on premise of going concern) Not applicable.

(Notes on significant changes in shareholders' equity) Not applicable.

- 11 -

Disclaimer

M&A Capital Partners Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 07:02:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about M&A CAPITAL PARTNERS CO.,L
03:03aM&A CAPITAL PARTNERS : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Yea..
PU
03:03aM&A CAPITAL PARTNERS : Presentation Materials for the Earnings Briefing for the ..
PU
2017Population trends deliver boost for Japan's micro M&A boutiques
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 306 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2020 3 797 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 123 B 1 152 M 1 152 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart M&A CAPITAL PARTNERS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&A CAPITAL PARTNERS CO.,L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4 220,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 945,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 7,48%
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoru Nakamura President & Representative Director
Yozo Sogame Director & Manager-Sales Planning
Tamio Nishizawa Independent Outside Director
Daisuke Uehara Director, Manager-Planning & Administration
Yoichi Inada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M&A CAPITAL PARTNERS CO.,LTD.-10.95%1 152
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.03%24 521
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-24.67%20 399
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED68.70%13 165
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.25.56%4 883
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.16.47%3 955
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group