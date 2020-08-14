M&A Capital Partners : Presentation Materials for the Earnings Briefing for the Nine Months Ended June 2020
08/14/2020 | 03:03am EDT
M&A Capital Partners Co., Ltd.
Presentation Materials for the Earnings Briefing for the Nine Months Ended June 2020
Aiming to be the world's leading investment bank seeking maximum contributions to clients and the happiness of all employees
Company Overview and Strengths of the Company
2
Company Overview
Trade Name
M&A Capital Partners Co., Ltd.
Listed Market
Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
(Securities Code: 6080)
Address
38F, Gran Tokyo North Tower,1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Business
M&A-related services
Content
Representative
Satoru Nakamura, President and Representative Director
Established
October 2005
Capital
2,503 million yen (as of June 30, 2020)
Employees
Consolidated:180 Non-consolidated:
105 (as of June 30, 2020
)
Affiliates
RECOF Corporation, RECOF DATA Corporation
Management
Aiming to be the world's leading investment bank seeking maximum
Philosophy
contributions to clients and the happiness of all employees
3
Business Content
Characteristics
Business Model
M&A-related services are
our main business.
Mainly
business succession M&A. We propose solutions through M&A and support their realization for owner managers who have concerns about business succession.
We provide advisory services for the realization of M&A standing between the transferor (seller) and the transferee (buyer) from an independent and impartial position.
Owner of
transferred company (seller)
Successor issues
No successor
Aging president
Uncertainty about business
Shrinking domestic market Intensifying competition
M&A Capital
Partners
Provision of
(Intermediation)
Provision of
advisory
advisory
services
services
Interim fee
Interim fee
Contingency
Contingency
fee
fee
Transfer of shares and businesses
Payment of consideration for the transfer
Transferee
(buyer)
Intensifying
competition in
existing business
due to shrinking
market
Glo
bal competition
4
We aim to be the world's leading investment bank
We aim to make the greatest contribution to clients by creating M&A deals with abundant information and an expansive network, and solving problems with the know-how we have accumulated.
Industry
Business
reorganization
succession M&A
M&A
Cross-border
Communication
M&A
ability
Creation of a new organization and expansion of business areas for the sustainable growth of the Group
5
Group Synergies
Enhancement of matching utilizing the strong relations with clients built through reorganization of the industry
Decrease in missed deals by improving ability to respond to complex schemes
Absorbing M&A Capital Partners' know-how to actively expand business succession market
Companywide improvement of earning capacity through revision of sales operations
M&A Capital Partners
Outbound
2013
2014
2015
2016
marketing
Future image
6
The Company's Strengths 1 - (1)
Fee structure that is convincing for clients
(1) Contingency fee-based fee structure (No commencement fee or monthly fee)
Fee schedule in which clients
do not bear expenses until the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding
Expenses Required in the Consideration Phase
The Company
M&A intermediary
Large securities
business A
company B
Commencement fee
Free
Paid
Paid
Calculation of
Free
Paid
Paid
company value
Monthly fee
Free
Free
Paid
7
The Company's Strengths 1 - (2)
Fee structure that is convincing for clients
Use of fee based on share price
Fees of an M&A intermediary company generally use the Lehman Formula (calculated by multiplying the transaction amount by a certain rate)
The company's calculations of fees are based on the share value. This is more convincing than being based on the moving average of total assets
[Example] A company with share value of 500 million yen and
1.5 billion yen of debt
Fee Structure (Lehman Formula)
M&A Capital
Partners
Calculated
based on the
500 million yen
share value
=
Fee
25 million yen
Debt
1.5 billion yen
Share value
500 million yen
Fee is
triple the
amount
Competitors
Calculated
based on the 2
billion yen of
total assets
moved
=
Fee
75 million yen
The general Lehman Formula rates used by major financial institutions.
Transaction amount
Commission
rate
Up to 500 million yen
5%
500 million yen up to 1 billion yen
4%
1 billion yen up to 5 billion yen
3%
5 billion yen up to 10 billion yen
2%
Over 10 billion yen
1%
e.g.) Calculation of fee when the transaction amount is 2 billion yen
500 million yen x 5% = 25 million yen
(1 billion yen - 500 million yen x 4% = 20 million yen
(2 billion yen - 1 billion yen x 3% = 30 million yen 75 million yen
8
Cumulative Number of Deals Made
The Company's Strengths 2
Stable Results Making Deals
M&A Capital Partners has produced stable results making deals by
focusing on "business succession M&A proposals and advice" for small and medium enterprises using share transfers or business transfers.
Through the business integration with RECOF Corporation and RECOF DATA Corporation, we will promote M&As to solve challenges like business succession, growth strategies, and industry reorganization, and will strive to become a diversified M&A group that caters to various needs.
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
686 deals
596 deals
452 deals
337 deals
226 deals
168 deals
124 deals
89 deals
68 deals
50 deals
37 deals
Sep 2010
Sep 2011
Sep 2012
Sep 2013
Sep 2014
Sep 2015
Sep 2016
Sep 2017
Sep 2018
Sep 2019
June 2020
(Non-
(Non-
(Non-
(Non-
(Non-
(Non-
(Non-
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
consolidated)
consolidated)
consolidated)
consolidated)
consolidated)
consolidated)
consolidated)
9
Results for the Nine Months Ended June 2020 and Forecast for the Year Ending September 2020
10
Number of Deals Made
3Q(cumulative)
Forecast for the year
Progress for Entire Year
Number of deals
90
172
52.3%
(consolidated)
Number of Deals Made
180
170
172 deals
160
150
144 deals
140
130
120
115 deals
110
111 deals
100
90
[3Q]
80
(cumulative)
90 deals
70
58 deals
60
[2Q]
50
44 deals
(cumulative)
61 deals
40
35 deals
30
13 deals
18 deals
21 deals
20
[1Q]
10
23 deals
0
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
As of June
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
(Non-consolidated)
(Consolidated)
-15.9%Year-on-year
Some deals fell behind schedule due to the impact of novel coronavirus, and results did not reach previous-year levels.
[Non-consolidated]
M&A Capital Partners 72 deals (-24.2 % year-on-year)
RECOF 18 deals
(+50.0 % year-on-year)
- Meanwhile, the number of deals handled (non- consolidated) decreased rapidly to 229 until after the Golden Week holidays from the end of April to the beginning of May due to the impact of novel coronavirus, but quickly recovered to 272 (+13.8% year-on-year) due to strengthening of sales activities after the lifting of the state of emergency.
We plan to make up lost ground in 4Q to reach our target for the whole year .
11
Earnings Highlights (Consolidated)
Earnings for the Nine Months Ended March 2020 (Consolidated)
Net sales Ordinary income Number of deals Number of consultants
8,375 million yen
3,520 million yen
90 deals
135
(-15.5%year-on-year)(-25.4%year-on-year)(-15.9%year-on-year) (+18 year-on-year)
Some deals were delayed compared to the anticipated schedule due to the impact of novel coronavirus, which caused results to fall below previous-year levels.
14 large deals closed (-33.3%year-on-year)
Meanwhile, advances received,* which is a reference indicator for back orders, accumulated steadily to a record level of 550 million yen (+62.5% year-on-year).
We will continue to focus on the impact of novel coronavirus going forward, but plan to make up lost ground in 4Q to reach our target for the whole year.
*Advances received: consists mainly of the total of interim payments (10% of fees) received when a Memorandum of Understanding is concluded
12
Earnings Highlights (Non-consolidated)
Earnings for the Nine Months Ended March 2020
(Non-consolidated)
M&A Capital Partners
RECOF
Year-on-year
Year-on-year
Change
Change
Net sales
6,917 million yen
-21.5%
1,427 million yen
+45.1%
Ordinary income
3,281 million yen
-32.0%
390 million yen
+424.6%
Number of deals
72
-24.2%
18
+50.0%
Number of consultants
86
+14
49
+4
Some deals were delayed compared to the anticipated schedule due to the impact of novel coronavirus, which caused results to fall below previous-year levels.
11 large deals closed (-42.1%year-on-year)
- Results significantly exceeded previous- year levels due to the impact of novel coronavirus being kept to a minimum and the number of deals increasing year-on- year.
- 3 large deals closed (+50% year-on-year)
Because non-consolidated information is shown, consolidated amortization of goodwill (169 million yen) due to business integration is not included.
We have omitted listing Group companies of relatively low importance.
The figures for RECOF are consolidated figures including RECOF Vietnam Co., Ltd.
13
Number of Deals Handled (Non-consolidated)
Number of Deals Handled (Non-consolidated)
Units : Deals Number of Deals Handled (Non-consolidated)
300
274 273
272
250
239
200
214
220
224
228
226
197
172 175
150
127 139 155 149
100
109
50
0
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
2016
2016
2016
2017
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
Number of Deals Handled (Non-consolidated)
The number of deals handled (non-consolidated) decreased rapidly to 229 until after Golden Week due to the impact of novel coronavirus, but quickly recovered to 272 (+13.8% year-on-year) due to strengthening of sales activities after the lifting of the state of emergency.
14
Changes in Earnings
(consolidated)
3Q
Forecast for the year
Progress for Entire Year
Units: Millions of yen
Net sales
8,375
13,706
61.1%
Ordinary income
3,520
5,905
59.6%
Net sales
Ordinary income
14,000
6,000
13,000
Units: Millions of yen
12,592
12,000
Forecast for the year
13,706
11,000
5,000
10,000
9,000
8,337
8,018
4,000
8,000
[3Q]
7,000
(cumulative)
8,375
3,000
6,000
5,000
[2Q]
3,755
(cumulative)
2,000
4,000
5,654
2,847
3,000
1,000
2,000
571 1,073 1,157
1,667
1,000
[1Q]
0
1,295
0
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
The Nine
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Months
Ended
June 2020
(Non-consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Units: Millions of yen
5,855
5,905
Forecast for the year
Ordinary income ratio
53.8%
51.9%
48.5%
53.5%
49.6%
43.3%
46.5%
42.0%
45.9%
39.4%
3,612
3,160
[3Q]
(cumulative)
3,520
1,860
1,524
[2Q]
(cumulative)
577
600
808
2,386
[1Q]
262
115
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
YE Sep
The Nine
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Months
Ended
June 2020
(Non-consolidated)
(Consolidated)
In the previous fiscal year, net sales had increased more than tenfold over the six years since the year of application for listing (year ended September 30, 2013).
15
Countermeasures for dealing with the spread of novel coronavirus
Implemented the following countermeasures for business continuity
Encouraged those feeling unwell to take time off
Introduced thorough regimen of washing hands, using alcohol-based disinfectants, and wearing masks
Strengthened teleworking by working from home (progressively reverting to normal work from June)
Began new, free consultation service that does not require face-to-face meetings (email, telephone, video conferencing)
Held M&A seminars as webinars
Utilized satellite office
16
Impact of spread of novel coronavirus
We have left full-term results forecasts unchanged, but we are focusing on the impact of novel coronavirus going forward.
Refraining from new sales activities and switching to working from home has had an impact on the handling of some deals.
Due to the uncertainty regarding the results outlook for transferred companies, and other factors, some deals have fallen behind schedule, which caused results to fall below previous-year levels.
However, we plan to make up lost ground in 4Q and our results forecasts for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 are unchanged because we have accumulated ample deals handled and the advances received that are a reference indicator for back orders also reached a record level.
We will continue to focus on the impact of novel coronavirus going forward, and promptly disclose any significant impact on results.
17
Overview of Statements of Income (Consolidated)
(Units: millions of yen, second line is composition ratio)
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended June 2020
Forecast for the
Year-on-year
Overview of
Year Ending
June 2019
September 2020
Change
Performance
Net sales
9,916
8,375
-15.5%
Fell below previous-year levels due
13,706
(100.0%)
(100.0%)
to the impact of novel coronavirus.
(100.0%)
Gross profit
6,606
5,715
-13.5%
Impact of reduced
(66.6%)
(68.2%)
revenue
SG&A
1,886
2,193
+16.3%
Advertising expenses +97
(19.0%)
(26.2%)
Rents +39
Operating income
4,720
3,521
-25.4%
Impact of reduced
5,900
(47.6%)
(42.0%)
revenue
(43.0%)
Ordinary income
4,720
3,520
-25.4%
5,905
(47.6%)
(42.0%)
(43.1%)
Net income
3,159
2,319
-26.6%
4,054
(31.9%)
(27.7%)
(29.6%)
Number of deals
107
90
-15.9%
Fell below previous-year levels due
172
made
to the impact of novel coronavirus.
Employees
158
180
+13.9%
18
Overview of Balance Sheets (Consolidated)
September 30,
June 30, 2020
2019
Change
Main Factors Causing Change
Current assets
18,627
19,356
+ 729
Cash and deposits: +1,027
(88.1%)
(89.7%)
Noncurrent
2,504
2,215
- 289
Deferred tax assets -120
Goodwill: -145 (Amortization of
assets
(11.9%)
(10.3%)
goodwill)
Total assets
21,131
21,571
+ 440
(100.0%)
(100.0%)
Current
3,714
1,806
- 1,907
Income taxes payable -1,581
liabilities
(17.6%)
(8.4%)
Noncurrent
212
225
+ 13
liabilities
(1.0%)
(1.0%)
Total liabilities
3,926
2,031
- 1,894
(18.6%)
(9.4%)
Total net assets
17,205
19,540
+ 2,334
Retained earnings +2,319
(81.4%)
(90.6%)
Total liabilities
21,131
21,571
+ 440
and net assets
(100.0%)
(100.0%)
19
Market Capitalization
Market Capitalization
Units: 100 million yen
Market capitalization
1,800
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
2013/9/1
2014/9/1
2015/9/1
2016/9/1
2017/9/1
2018/9/1
2019/9/1
Market capitalization has increased approximately sixfold over the nine years since listing (November 2013).
20
21
Three-year Plan 1 : Number of Deals (Consolidated)
Three-year Plan for Number of Deals (Year Ending September 2020 to Year Ending September 2022)
M&A Capital Partners
RECOF
260
244
240
28
220
205
200
25
180
172
160
144
22
140
19
120
216
100
180
80
150
125
60
40
20
0
YE Sep 2019
YE Sep 2020
YE Sep 2021
YE Sep 2022
Result
Target
Target
Target
[Number of Deals]
Average increase of 20% per year
Average increase of 10% per year
will be maintained in each company.
22
Three-year Plan 2 Number of Consultants (Consolidated)
Three-year Plan for Number of Consultants (Year Ending September 2020 to Year Ending September 2022)
M&A Capital Partners
RECOF
240
220
214
200
180
178
58
160
148
53
140
126
48
120
100
46
80
156
60
100
125
40
80
20
0
YE Sep 2019 YE Sep 2020 YE Sep 2021 YE Sep 2022
Results
Target
Target
Target
[Number of Consultants]
Average increase of 25% per year
<RECOF>
Average increase of 10% per year
will be maintained in each company.
23
Growth Strategy (Non-consolidated)
Increase number of deals made, maintaining an average increase of 20% per year (Non-consolidated)
Continue hiring consultants, maintaining an average increase of 25% per year (Non-consolidated)
Increase and cultivate target industries for M&A intermediary business
Strengthening of reactionary sales (TV commercials, referrals, seminars, web, etc.)
Growth through reactionary sales
Growth through direct- proposal sales
24
Strengthening of Reactionary Sales 1
[TBS network "Houdo Tokushu"]
Began airing on "Houdo Tokushu" on TBS's national network from October 2019.
[TV Tokyo network "World Business Satellite"]
Continued airing from August 2018.
Additional commercial produced from October 2019.
25
Strengthening of Reactionary Sales 2
[Start of partnership with Mizuho Bank (from August 2019)]
Conclusion of business alliance agreement between Mizuho Bank and the Company to strengthen support for business succession needs of small and medium-sized companies.
Mizuho Bank refers small and medium-sized companies with needs for business succession through M&A to the Company, which will provide detailed services to meet the succession needs of small and medium- sized companies expected to expand and diversify in future.
[Strengthening ties with tax accountants, accountants, local banks and securities companies]
Actively promoted strengthening of ties with local banks in the year ended September 30, 2019.
Also continued to strengthen ties with tax accountants, accountants and securities companies.
26
Strengthening of Reactionary Sales 3
[Continuation of M&A Seminars]
We will hold M&A seminars as webinars for the present time in response to the spread of novel coronavirus.
[Continued to strengthen measures for increase in inquiries from website]
Web advertising
SEO measures (maintaining high rank in Web searches)
Renewal of website
27
Aiming to be the world's leading investment bank seeking maximum contributions to clients and the happiness of all employees
The plans, forecasts and strategies, etc. contained in these materials are forecasts on future performance based on information available at the time the materials were prepared, and these include inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual performance may differ from forecasts and predictions due to such risk and uncertainty.
Information considered useful for explaining our business environment has been provided in these materials. The results in the data may vary depending on the method or timing of the survey.
Information within these materials on other topics besides the Company is quoted from published information and other sources. As such, the accuracy, appropriateness, etc. of the information has not been verified, nor are any guarantees provided thereof.
28
