M&A Capital Partners : Presentation Materials for the Earnings Briefing for the Nine Months Ended June 2020

M&A Capital Partners Co., Ltd. Presentation Materials for the Earnings Briefing for the Nine Months Ended June 2020 Aiming to be the world's leading investment bank seeking maximum contributions to clients and the happiness of all employees July 30, 2020 Table of Contents I Company Overview and Strengths of the ・・・ 2 Company Results for the Nine Months Ended June 2020 II and Forecast for the Year Ending September ・・・ 10 2020 III Growth Strategy ・・・ 21 Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 1 Company Overview and Strengths of the Company Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 2 Company Overview Trade Name M&A Capital Partners Co., Ltd. Listed Market Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section (Securities Code: 6080) Address 38F, Gran Tokyo North Tower,1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Business M&A-related services Content Representative Satoru Nakamura, President and Representative Director Established October 2005 Capital 2,503 million yen (as of June 30, 2020) Employees Consolidated:180 Non-consolidated: 105 (as of June 30, 2020) Affiliates RECOF Corporation, RECOF DATA Corporation Management Aiming to be the world's leading investment bank seeking maximum Philosophy contributions to clients and the happiness of all employees Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 3 Business Content Business Content Characteristics Business Model M&A-related services are our main business. Mainly business succession M&A. We propose solutions through M&A and support their realization for owner managers who have concerns about business succession. We provide advisory services for the realization of M&A standing between the transferor (seller) and the transferee (buyer) from an independent and impartial position. Owner of transferred company (seller) Successor issues No successor Aging president Uncertainty about business Shrinking domestic market Intensifying competition M&A Capital Partners Provision of (Intermediation) Provision of advisory advisory services services Interim fee Interim fee Contingency Contingency fee fee Transfer of shares and businesses Payment of consideration for the transfer Transferee (buyer) Intensifying competition in existing business due to shrinking market Global competition Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 4 We aim to be the world's leading investment bank We aim to make the greatest contribution to clients by creating M&A deals with abundant information and an expansive network, and solving problems with the know-how we have accumulated. Industry Business reorganization succession M&A M&A Cross-border CommunicationM&A ability Creation of a new organization and expansion of business areas for the sustainable growth of the Group Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 5 Group Synergies Enhancement of matching utilizing the strong relations with clients built through reorganization of the industry

Decrease in missed deals by improving ability to respond to complex schemes Absorbing M&A Capital Partners' know-how to actively expand business succession market

know-how to actively expand business succession market Companywide improvement of earning capacity through revision of sales operations RECOF Increase expected M&A Capital Partners Outbound 2013 2014 2015 2016 marketing Future image Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 6 The Company's Strengths 1 - (1) Fee structure that is convincing for clients (1) Contingency fee-based fee structure (No commencement fee or monthly fee) Fee schedule in which clients do not bear expenses until the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding Expenses Required in the Consideration Phase The Company M&A intermediary Large securities business A company B Commencement fee Free Paid Paid Calculation of Free Paid Paid company value Monthly fee Free Free Paid Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 7 The Company's Strengths 1 - (2) Fee structure that is convincing for clients Use of fee based on share price Fees of an M&A intermediary company generally use the Lehman Formula (calculated by multiplying the transaction amount by a certain rate)

The company's calculations of fees are based on the share value . This is more convincing than being based on the moving average of total assets [Example] A company with share value of 500 million yen and 1.5 billion yen of debt Fee Structure (Lehman Formula) M&A Capital Partners Calculated based on the 500 million yen share value = Fee 25 million yen Debt 1.5 billion yen Share value 500 million yen Fee is triple the amount Competitors Calculated based on the 2 billion yen of total assets moved = Fee 75 million yen The general Lehman Formula rates used by major financial institutions. Transaction amount Commission rate Up to 500 million yen 5% 500 million yen up to 1 billion yen 4% 1 billion yen up to 5 billion yen 3% 5 billion yen up to 10 billion yen 2% Over 10 billion yen 1% e.g.) Calculation of fee when the transaction amount is 2 billion yen 500 million yen x 5% = 25 million yen (1 billion yen - 500 million yen x 4% = 20 million yen

(2 billion yen - 1 billion yen x 3% = 30 million yen 75 million yen

Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 8 Cumulative Number of Deals Made The Company's Strengths 2 Stable Results Making Deals M&A Capital Partners has produced stable results making deals by focusing on "business succession M&A proposals and advice" for small and medium enterprises using share transfers or business transfers. Through the business integration with RECOF Corporation and RECOF DATA Corporation, we will promote M&As to solve challenges like business succession, growth strategies, and industry reorganization, and will strive to become a diversified M&A group that caters to various needs. 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 686 deals 596 deals 452 deals 337 deals 226 deals 168 deals 124 deals 89 deals 68 deals 50 deals 37 deals Sep 2010 Sep 2011 Sep 2012 Sep 2013 Sep 2014 Sep 2015 Sep 2016 Sep 2017 Sep 2018 Sep 2019 June 2020 (Non- (Non- (Non- (Non- (Non- (Non- (Non- (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) consolidated) consolidated) consolidated) consolidated) consolidated) consolidated) consolidated) Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 9 Results for the Nine Months Ended June 2020 and Forecast for the Year Ending September 2020 Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 10 Number of Deals Made 3Q(cumulative) Forecast for the year Progress for Entire Year Number of deals 90 172 52.3% (consolidated) Number of Deals Made 180 170 172 deals 160 150 144 deals 140 130 120 115 deals 110 111 deals 100 90 [3Q] 80 (cumulative) 90 deals 70 58 deals 60 [2Q] 50 44 deals (cumulative) 61 deals 40 35 deals 30 13 deals 18 deals 21 deals 20 [1Q] 10 23 deals 0 YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep As of June 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (Non-consolidated) (Consolidated) -15.9% Year-on-year

Year-on-year Some deals fell behind schedule due to the impact of novel coronavirus, and results did not reach previous-year levels. [Non-consolidated] M&A Capital Partners 72 deals (-24.2 % year-on-year) RECOF 18 deals (+50.0 % year-on-year) - Meanwhile, the number of deals handled (non- consolidated) decreased rapidly to 229 until after the Golden Week holidays from the end of April to the beginning of May due to the impact of novel coronavirus, but quickly recovered to 272 (+13.8% year-on-year) due to strengthening of sales activities after the lifting of the state of emergency. We plan to make up lost ground in 4Q to reach our target for the whole year . Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 11 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated) Earnings for the Nine Months Ended March 2020 (Consolidated) Net sales Ordinary income Number of deals Number of consultants 8,375 million yen 3,520 million yen 90 deals 135 (-15.5%year-on-year)(-25.4%year-on-year)(-15.9%year-on-year) (+18 year-on-year) Some deals were delayed compared to the anticipated schedule due to the impact of novel coronavirus, which caused results to fall below previous-year levels.

previous-year levels. 14 large deals closed (-33.3%year-on-year)

(-33.3%year-on-year) Meanwhile, advances received,* which is a reference indicator for back orders , accumulated steadily to a record level of 550 million yen (+62.5% year-on-year).

, accumulated steadily to We will continue to focus on the impact of novel coronavirus going forward, but plan to make up lost ground in 4Q to reach our target for the whole year . *Advances received: consists mainly of the total of interim payments (10% of fees) received when a Memorandum of Understanding is concluded Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 12 Earnings Highlights (Non-consolidated) Earnings for the Nine Months Ended March 2020 (Non-consolidated) M&A Capital Partners RECOF Year-on-year Year-on-year Change Change Net sales 6,917 million yen -21.5% 1,427 million yen +45.1% Ordinary income 3,281 million yen -32.0% 390 million yen +424.6% Number of deals 72 -24.2% 18 +50.0% Number of consultants 86 +14 49 +4 Some deals were delayed compared to the anticipated schedule due to the impact of novel coronavirus, which caused results to fall below previous-year levels.

previous-year levels. 11 large deals closed (-42.1%year-on-year) - Results significantly exceeded previous- year levels due to the impact of novel coronavirus being kept to a minimum and the number of deals increasing year-on- year. - 3 large deals closed (+50% year-on-year) Because non-consolidated information is shown, consolidated ​amortization of goodwill (169 million yen) due to business integration is not included.

non-consolidated information is shown, consolidated ​amortization of goodwill (169 million yen) due to business integration is not included. We have omitted listing Group companies of relatively low importance.

The figures for RECOF are consolidated figures including RECOF Vietnam Co., Ltd. Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 13 Number of Deals Handled (Non-consolidated) Number of Deals Handled (Non-consolidated) Units : Deals Number of Deals Handled (Non-consolidated) 300 274 273 272 250 239 200 214 220 224 228 226 197 172 175 150 127 139 155 149 100 109 50 0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended ended Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 Number of Deals Handled (Non-consolidated) The number of deals handled (non-consolidated) decreased rapidly to 229 until after Golden Week due to the impact of novel coronavirus, but quickly recovered to 272 (+13.8% year-on-year) due to strengthening of sales activities after the lifting of the state of emergency. Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 14 Changes in Earnings (consolidated) 3Q Forecast for the year Progress for Entire Year Units: Millions of yen Net sales 8,375 13,706 61.1% Ordinary income 3,520 5,905 59.6% Net sales Ordinary income 14,000 6,000 13,000 Units: Millions of yen 12,592 12,000 Forecast for the year 13,706 11,000 5,000 10,000 9,000 8,337 8,018 4,000 8,000 [3Q] 7,000 (cumulative) 8,375 3,000 6,000 5,000 [2Q] 3,755 (cumulative) 2,000 4,000 5,654 2,847 3,000 1,000 2,000 571 1,073 1,157 1,667 1,000 [1Q] 0 1,295 0 YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep The Nine 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Months Ended June 2020 (Non-consolidated) (Consolidated) Units: Millions of yen 5,855 5,905 Forecast for the year Ordinary income ratio 53.8% 51.9% 48.5% 53.5%49.6% 43.3% 46.5%42.0% 45.9% 39.4% 3,612 3,160 [3Q] (cumulative) 3,520 1,860 1,524 [2Q] (cumulative) 577 600 808 2,386 [1Q] 262 115 YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep YE Sep The Nine 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Months Ended June 2020 (Non-consolidated)(Consolidated) In the previous fiscal year, net sales had increased more than tenfold over the six years since the year of application for listing (year ended September 30, 2013). Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 15 Countermeasures for dealing with the spread of novel coronavirus Implemented the following countermeasures for business continuity Encouraged those feeling unwell to take time off

Introduced thorough regimen of washing hands, using alcohol-based disinfectants, and wearing masks

alcohol-based disinfectants, and wearing masks Strengthened teleworking by working from home (progressively reverting to normal work from June)

Began new, free consultation service that does not require face-to-face meetings (email, telephone, video conferencing)

face-to-face meetings (email, telephone, video conferencing) Held M&A seminars as webinars

Utilized satellite office Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 16 Impact of spread of novel coronavirus We have left full-term results forecasts unchanged, but we are focusing on the impact of novel coronavirus going forward. Refraining from new sales activities and switching to working from home has had an impact on the handling of some deals.

Due to the uncertainty regarding the results outlook for transferred companies, and other factors, some deals have fallen behind schedule, which caused results to fall below previous-year levels.

previous-year levels. However, we plan to make up lost ground in 4Q and our results forecasts for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 are unchanged because we have accumulated ample deals handled and the advances received that are a reference indicator for back orders also reached a record level.

We will continue to focus on the impact of novel coronavirus going forward, and promptly disclose any significant impact on results. Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 17 Overview of Statements of Income (Consolidated) (Units: millions of yen, second line is composition ratio) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 2020 Forecast for the Year-on-year Overview of Year Ending June 2019 September 2020 Change Performance Net sales 9,916 8,375 -15.5%  Fell below previous-year levels due 13,706 (100.0%) (100.0%) to the impact of novel coronavirus. (100.0%) Gross profit 6,606 5,715 -13.5%  Impact of reduced (66.6%) (68.2%) revenue SG&A 1,886 2,193 +16.3%  Advertising expenses +97 (19.0%) (26.2%)  Rents +39 Operating income 4,720 3,521 -25.4%  Impact of reduced 5,900 (47.6%) (42.0%) revenue (43.0%) Ordinary income 4,720 3,520 -25.4% 5,905 (47.6%) (42.0%) (43.1%) Net income 3,159 2,319 -26.6% 4,054 (31.9%) (27.7%) (29.6%) Number of deals 107 90 -15.9%  Fell below previous-year levels due 172 made to the impact of novel coronavirus. Employees 158 180 +13.9% 18 Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. Overview of Balance Sheets (Consolidated) (単位：百万円、下段は構成比) September 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Change Main Factors Causing Change Current assets 18,627 19,356 + 729  Cash and deposits: +1,027 (88.1%) (89.7%) Noncurrent 2,504 2,215 - 289  Deferred tax assets -120  Goodwill: -145 (Amortization of assets (11.9%) (10.3%) goodwill) Total assets 21,131 21,571 + 440 (100.0%) (100.0%) Current 3,714 1,806 - 1,907  Income taxes payable -1,581 liabilities (17.6%) (8.4%) Noncurrent 212 225 + 13 liabilities (1.0%) (1.0%) Total liabilities 3,926 2,031 - 1,894 (18.6%) (9.4%) Total net assets 17,205 19,540 + 2,334  Retained earnings +2,319 (81.4%) (90.6%) Total liabilities 21,131 21,571 + 440 and net assets (100.0%) (100.0%) 19 Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. Market Capitalization Market Capitalization Units: 100 million yen Market capitalization 1,800 1,600 1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 2013/9/1 2014/9/1 2015/9/1 2016/9/1 2017/9/1 2018/9/1 2019/9/1 Market capitalization has increased approximately sixfold over the nine years since listing (November 2013). Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 20 Growth Strategy Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 21 Three-year Plan 1 : Number of Deals (Consolidated) Three-year Plan for Number of Deals (Year Ending September 2020 to Year Ending September 2022) M&A Capital Partners RECOF 260 244 240 28 220 205 200 25 180 172 160 144 22 140 19 120 216 100 180 80 150 125 60 40 20 0 YE Sep 2019 YE Sep 2020 YE Sep 2021 YE Sep 2022 Result Target Target Target [Number of Deals] Average increase of 20% per year Average increase of 10% per year will be maintained in each company. Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 22 Three-year Plan 2 Number of Consultants (Consolidated) Three-year Plan for Number of Consultants (Year Ending September 2020 to Year Ending September 2022) M&A Capital Partners RECOF 240 220 214 200 180 178 58 160 148 53 140 126 48 120 100 46 80 156 60 100 125 40 80 20 0 YE Sep 2019 YE Sep 2020 YE Sep 2021 YE Sep 2022 Results Target Target Target [Number of Consultants] Average increase of 25% per year <RECOF> Average increase of 10% per year will be maintained in each company. Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 23 Growth Strategy (Non-consolidated) Increase number of deals made, maintaining an average increase of 20% per year (Non-consolidated)

Continue hiring consultants, maintaining an average increase of 25% per year (Non-consolidated)

Increase and cultivate target industries for M&A intermediary business

Strengthening of reactionary sales (TV commercials, referrals, seminars, web, etc.) Growth through reactionary sales Growth through direct- proposal sales Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 24 Strengthening of Reactionary Sales 1 [TBS network "Houdo Tokushu"] Began airing on "Houdo Tokushu" on TBS's national network from October 2019. [TV Tokyo network "World Business Satellite"] Continued airing from August 2018.

Additional commercial produced from October 2019. Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 25 Strengthening of Reactionary Sales 2 [Start of partnership with Mizuho Bank (from August 2019)] Conclusion of business alliance agreement between Mizuho Bank and the Company to strengthen support for business succession needs of small and medium-sized companies.

Mizuho Bank refers small and medium-sized companies with needs for business succession through M&A to the Company, which will provide detailed services to meet the succession needs of small and medium- sized companies expected to expand and diversify in future. [Strengthening ties with tax accountants, accountants, local banks and securities companies] Actively promoted strengthening of ties with local banks in the year ended September 30, 2019.

Also continued to strengthen ties with tax accountants, accountants and securities companies. Copyright © M&A Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved. 26 Strengthening of Reactionary Sales 3 [Continuation of M&A Seminars] We will hold M&A seminars as webinars for the present time in response to the spread of novel coronavirus. [Continued to strengthen measures for increase in inquiries from website] Web advertising

SEO measures (maintaining high rank in Web searches)

Permalink

