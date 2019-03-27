M&C Saatchi : Preliminary Results for 2018 0 03/27/2019 | 04:45am EDT Send by mail :

M&C SAATCHI PLC PRELIMINARY RESULTS YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 27 March 2019 M&C Saatchi PLC - Preliminary Statement Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 December 2018 27 March 2019 Financial Highlights 2018 Growth versus 2017 Net Revenue Net Revenue in constant currencies £255.3m £260.7m + 2% (2017: £251.5m) + 4% Operating Profit Operating Margin £30.3m 12.3% + 13% (2017: £26.7m) + 1% (2017: 11.3%) Profit Before Tax £32.2m + 16% (2017: £27.7m) Profit After Tax and MI EPS £21.0m 25.01p + 17% (2017: £18.0m) + 9% (2017: 23.04p) Full-Year Dividend 10.96p + 15% (2017: 9.53p) The highlights are headline results, see note on next page for definition. Operational Highlights · Record results in terms of net revenue and earnings · Global Network performed well: ° UK: like-for-like net revenue up 2% ° Europe: like-for-like net revenue up 2% ° Middle East and Africa: like-for-like net revenue up 11% ° Asia and Australia: like-for-like net revenue up 6% ° Americas: like-for-like net revenue up 3% · Robust balance sheet with net borrowing of £2.2m with seasonal working capital outflow (£10.3m net cash at 31st December 2017). We sold our 24.9% stake in Walker Media since the year-end to Publicis for £25m · Final dividend increased 15% to 8.51p David Kershaw, Chief Executive, said: '2018 was another record year for M&C Saatchi in terms of net revenue and earnings. Our unique business model of starting and growing companies with the best entrepreneurial talent continues to flourish. This year has begun well, and we are confident that we will continue to make good progress in 2019 and beyond.' For further information please call: M&C Saatchi +44 (0)20-7543-4500 David Kershaw Tulchan Communications +44 (0)20-7353-4200 Tom Murray Numis Securities +44 (0)20-7260-1000 Nick Westlake, NOMAD Charles Farquhar, Corporate Broking Notes to Editors Headline results The term headline is not a defined term in IFRS. The items that are excluded from headline results are the amortisation or impairment of intangible assets (including goodwill and acquired intangibles, but excluding software) acquired in business combinations, changes to deferred and contingent consideration and other acquisition related charges taken to the income statement; impairment of investment in associates; profit or loss on disposal of associates; revaluation of investments and their related costs; and the income statement impact of put option accounting and share based payment charges. See note 3 for a reconciliation between the Group's statutory results and the headline results. Like-for-like The term like-for-like is not a defined term in IFRS. The like-for-like results are headline results translated at 2017 exchange rates, to give a constant currency result. SUMMARY OF RESULTS 2018 saw record results in terms of net revenue and earnings. Actual revenues grew by 2%, with constant currency revenues increasing 4%. Excluding the costs of businesses started in the year, we returned a headline operating margin of 12.3%, up from 11.3% in 2017, with our newer higher margin businesses building momentum. The headline profit before tax advanced 16% to £32.2m and headline net earnings rose by 17%. Statutory profit before tax was up 90% from £9.3m to £17.6m. The key driver of these strong results is our unique differentiated model,which is overwhelmingly organic versus the M&A fuelled holding company model. We start new businesses in attractive geographies and in new growth channels with best-in-class entrepreneurs, motivated by significant minority equity holdings. We are not dependent on pressured global consumer goods clients nor media buying, particularly following our Walker Media divestment. Vitally even more now, we have creativity at our core and are therefore less susceptible to automation. UK Net revenue in the UK was up 2%, with the major growth drivers Sport & Entertainment and Performance (formerly Mobile) performing particularly positively. UK New business wins included Apprenticeships, eBay, Experian, GambleAware, Swisscom and Twinings. World Services, our specialist public sector and social impact division, continues to show strong financial and market sector growth. World Services uses the best of Saatchi talent and technologies to tackle complex social and behavioural issues. In 2018 significant new projects were won from a broad range of existing and new clients, including UNICEF, WHO, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, BRAC, the FCO and USAID. In June, we invested in a 51% stake in two social influencer agencies, Red Hare and Grey Whippet, who have joined M&C Saatchi Merlin's existing social and talent divisions to form M&C Saatchi Talent Group, which is growing well. We launched Send Me A Sample in September, the world's first voice-activated product trialling platform, which allows Alexa and Google Assistant voice users to request free product samples to be delivered directly to their homes. They are working on several Coca-Cola projects. The UK headline operating profit margin increased to 17.6%, compared with 16.0% in 2017. Thesemargins exclude the impact of Group recharges. Europe European like-for-like net revenue increased 2% year on year. Headline operating profit was up 6%, with a headline operating margin of 15.8% (2017: 15.2%). Our Stockholm office won projects from Tikkurila (paint) and Reebok. Our Berlin office continues to perform well and Clear opened an office in Frankfurt. Milan had a strong second half winning projects from Carlsberg, OVS (clothing) and Saras (refining). Paris continued their good new business performance, winning projects from Fuji, Gerlinea (slimming meals) and Café Paul as well as retaining EDF. Middle East and Africa Like-for-like net revenuein the Middle East and Africa was up 11% witha good new business performance across the region. South Africa won Tafel Beers (to add to Heineken, Strongbow and Windhoek) and Continental Tyres. Sport & Entertainment added Nedbank's sponsorship programme. Our UAE offices performed strongly, winning Jumeirah International and an anti-obesity project from the Ministry of Health and Prevention. We are looking to open in Riyadh this year as a result of client demand. Tel Aviv maintains its good progress and won Philips. As we expected, the operatingprofit in the region was down 25% and the headline operating margin decreased to 7.6% from 10.9% in 2018 with investment in new business costs. This investment will be returned in 2019 with enhanced net revenue. Asia and Australia In Asia and Australia, like-for-like net revenue wasup 6% year on year. Our Australian offices performed well and they started this year with the wins of Tourism Australia and Tabcorp. Kuala Lumpur won CIMB and retained Axiata, whilst Singapore won Sembcorp (utilities) and the Turf Club. We invested in 51% of Scarecrow in Mumbai and opened offices in Jakarta and Hong Kong. We now have 9 offices in Asia. The headline regional operating margin excluding start-up costs was 10.6% (2017: 11.4%), with the headline operating profit down 7% on 2017. This was due to exceptional fourth quarter new business pitch costs in Australia. These secured the 2019 new business wins and consequently we expect an improved margin going forward. Americas Like-for-like net revenue was 3% upand headline operating profit was up 43% with a headline operating margin of 14.2% excluding start-up costs (2017: 9.9%). In the US, Performance continues to perform well. Our New York agency, SS+K has rebounded after a challenging 2017 with much improved profitability in 2018 following the actions taken in 2017. They won communications strategy work from Commonwealth Bank and Level Forward. In November, we invested in a 30% minority stake in That (Technology, Humans and Taste), a Manhattan creative shop that will serve as a partner to SS+K. Our Los Angeles office continues to develop their client portfolio, winning clients including a blockchain company Fabric, a smart sugar free chocolate Nyrvana and a telecoms brand ROKiT. Our LA Sport & Entertainment office has won several Coca-Cola projects. We also launched Majority in LA, a production company with an all-women Director roster, which now has 18 Directors signed up. Outlook 2018 was another record year for M&C Saatchi in terms of net revenue and earnings. Our unique business model of starting and growing companies with the best entrepreneurial talent continues to flourish. This year has begun well, and we are confident that we will continue to make good progress in 2019 and beyond. M&C SAATCHI PLC

UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 Year ended 31 December Note 2018

£000 2017

£000 Billings 607,464 535,964 Revenue 2 431,844 251,481 Cost of sales 2 (176,471) - Net revenue 2 255,373 251,481 Operating costs (240,189) (246,146) Other gains 1,584 - Operating profit 16,768 5,335 Share of results of associates and joint ventures 2,825 1,987 Finance income 5 273 3,326 Finance costs 5 (2,268) (1,346) Profit before taxation 17,598 9,302 Taxation 6 (6,635) (4,736) Profit for the year 10,963 4,566 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Group 8,255 2,672 Non-controlling interests 2,708 1,894 Profit for the year 10,963 4,566 Earnings per share Basic (pence) 9.79p 3.43p Diluted (pence) 9.15p 3.31p Headline results* Operating profit 30,327 26,725 Profit before tax 32,297 27,655 Profit after tax attributable to equity shareholders of the Group 21,096 17,971 Basic earnings per share (pence) 25.01p 23.04p Diluted earnings per share (pence) 23.38p 21.22p *The reconciliation of headline to statutory results above can be found in Note 3. M&C SAATCHI PLC UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 Year ended 31 December 2018

£000 2017

£000 Profit for the year 10,963 4,566 Other comprehensive income* Exchange differences on translating foreign operations before tax (228) (1,177) Other comprehensive income for the year net of tax (228) (1,177) Total comprehensive income for the year 10,735 3,389 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Group 8,027 1,495 Non-controlling interests 2,708 1,894 Total comprehensive income for the year 10,735 3,389 M&C SAATCHI PLC UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

At 31 DECEMBER 2018 2018 2017 At 31 December £000 £000 Non-current assets Plant and equipment 12,866 12,269 Intangible assets 50,031 48,515 Investments in associates and JV 9,483 19,725 Other non-current assets 4,248 9,325 Deferred tax assets 5,681 4,797 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 12,958 - 95,267 94,631 Current assets Trade and other receivables 149,588 120,096 Current tax assets 968 945 Cash and cash equivalents 50,065 48,957 Non-current assets classified as Held-for-sale 13,106 - 213,727 169,998 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (141,453) (128,256) Current tax liabilities (2,976) (1,221) Borrowings (14,060) (3,731) Deferred and contingent consideration (752) (377) Minority shareholder put option liabilities (12,327) (14,813) (171,201) (148,398) Net current assets 42,159 21,600 Total assets less current liabilities 137,426 116,231 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities (1,444) (761) Borrowings (38,092) (37,764) Contingent consideration (514) (833) Minority shareholder put option liabilities (6,063) (10,316) Other non-current liabilities (2,393) (2,487) (48,506) (52,161) Total net assets 88,920 64,070 Equity Share capital 876 813 Share premium 47,895 32,095 Merger reserve 31,592 31,592 Treasury reserve (792) (792) Minority interest put option reserve (12,954) (13,958) Non-controlling interest acquired (22,475) (21,040) Foreign exchange reserve 3,365 3,593 Retained earnings 34,206 25,235 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Group 81,713 57,538 Non-controlling interest 7,207 6,532 Total equity 88,920 64,070 M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. GENERAL INFORMATION The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is 36 Golden Square, London W1F 9EE. The Company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. These 2018 preliminary statements were approved for issue on

26 March 2019. The financial information set out below does not constitute the company's statutory accounts for 2017 or 2018. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 have been reported on by the Independent Auditors. The Independent Auditors' Report on the Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2017 unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis, and did not contain a statement under 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006. The audit report for the year ended 31 December 2018 has yet to be signed. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be delivered to the Registrar in due course. Headline results The Directors believe that the headline results and headline earnings per share provide additional useful information on the underlying performance of the business. The headline result is used for internal performance management, calculating the value of subsidiary convertible shares and minority interest put options. The term headline is not a defined term in IFRS. Note 3 reconciles reported to headline results. Our segmental reporting (note 4) reflects our headline results in accordance with IFRS 8. The items that are excluded from headline results are the amortisation or impairment of intangible assets (including goodwill and acquired intangibles, but excluding software) acquired in business combinations, changes to deferred and contingent consideration and other acquisition related charges taken to the income statement; impairment of investment in associates; profit or loss on disposal of associates; revaluation of investments and their related costs; and the income statement impact of put option accounting and share based payment charges. See note 3 for a reconciliation between the Group's statutory results and the headline results. M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) 2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES The unaudited preliminary consolidated financial statements comply with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and with the accounting policies of the Group which were set out in the 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. With the exception of the implementation of IFRS 9: Financial Instruments and IFRS 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which are discussed below, no changes have been made to the Group's accounting policies in the year ended 31 December 2018. Whilst the financial information included in this preliminary announcement has been computed in accordance with IFRS, this announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with all IFRS disclosure requirements. The Company's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts will be prepared in compliance with IFRS. Impact of adoption of IFRS 9: Financial Instruments The Group has adopted IFRS 9: Financial Instruments from 1 January 2018. This resulted in certain non-listed equity investments previously held at historic cost being designated as fair value through profit or loss. As at 1 January 2018 the fair value of these instruments was £10.6million with a historic cost of £5.8million. The difference between these two balances of £4.8million has been taken to opening reserves as at 1 January 2018. The requirement under IFRS 9 to use an expected loss method of impairment of financial assets did not have a material effect on the Group due to the short-term nature of the Group's trade and other receivables. Impact of the Adoption of IFRS 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers The Group has adopted IFRS 15: Revenue from Contracts with Customers from 1 January 2018. This resulted in changes in certain aspects of our accounting policies and adjustments to the amounts recognized in the financial statements when compared to if the accounting had been performed under Legacy IFRS. In accordance with the transition provisions of IFRS 15, the Group has adopted the new rules under the modified retrospective method of adoption. Under this method the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 15 is recognised at the date of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings. Therefore, the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be as reported under Legacy IFRS. M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) The new standard establishes a five-step model whereby consideration received or expected to be received is recognised as revenue when contractual performance obligations are satisfied by the transfer of control and of the relevant goods or services to the customer. Adopting IFRS 15 has not had a significant impact on the timing of the Group's revenue recognition nor on the Group's equity. For certain of our contracts however, the adoption of IFRS 15 has resulted in a change in our accounting for certain third-party costs. Third-party costs are included in revenue when the Group acts as principal with respect to the services provided to the client and are excluded when the Group acts as agent. Under IFRS 15, the principal versus agent assessment is based on whether the Group controls the relevant services before they are transferred to the client. As a result of the adoption of IFRS 15, there was an increase in third-party costs included in revenue and costs of sale. This change increased revenue and costs of services by the same amount and therefore had no impact on net revenues or operating profit. The following table summarises the impact of adopting IFRS 15 on the Group's consolidated income statement for the year ended 31 December 2018. Legacy IFRS £000 Additional third party cost £000 Timing adjustments £000 IFRS 15 £000 Billings 607,501 - (37) 607,464 Revenue 255,410 176,471 (37) 431,844 Cost of sales - (176,471) - (176,471) Net revenue 255,410 - (37) 255,373 Under certain contractual relationships the Group makes payments to suppliers on behalf of customers prior to billing. Under Legacy IFRS these amounts were recorded as accrued income. As these amounts do not relate to services provided by the Group under IFRS 15 they are recognised separately to trade receivables and contract assets. An amount totaling £5.5m has therefore been recognised as at 31 December 2018 as an 'other receivable' and is included within the consolidated balance sheet position of Trade and other receivables of £149.6m. Other than these reclassifications, the impact of IFRS 15 on the consolidated income statement, consolidated balance sheet, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated cash flow statement and earnings per share was immaterial. M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) IFRS 15 - Revenue recognition policy Billings comprise the gross amounts billed, or billable, to clients in respect of commission based and fee based income together with the total of other fees earned, in addition to those instances where the Group has made payments on behalf of the customer to third parties. Revenue comprises commission and fees earned and is stated exclusive of VAT and sales taxes. Performance obligations - At the inception of a new contractual arrangement with a customer the Group identifies the performance obligations inherent in the agreement. Typically the terms of the contracts are such that the services to be rendered are considered to be either integrated (as they all drive the output of the contract as a whole) or to represent a series of services that are substantially the same with the same pattern of transfer to the customer. Accordingly, this amalgam of services is accounted for as a single performance obligation. Where there are contracts with services capable of being distinct and are distinct within the context of the contract then they are accounted for as separate obligations. In these instances the consideration due to be earned from the contract is allocated to each of the performance obligations in proportion to their stand-alone selling price. Recognition of revenue- Based on the terms of the contractual arrangements entered into with customers, revenue is typically recognised over time. In the majority of instances this is a result of the assets generated under the terms of a contract having no alternative use to the Group and there being an enforceable right to payment. Exceptions to this are noted below. Measurement of revenue- Where revenue is recognised over time it is measured based on the proportion of the level of the service performed. Either an output or an input method, depending on the particular arrangement, is used to measure progress for each performance obligation. Where the terms of an agreement are such that the amounts due to be invoiced correspond directly with the value to the customer, then the Group recognises revenue in line with its 'right-to-invoice'. Where this is not the case then an input method based on costs incurred to date is used to measure performance. The primary input of substantially all work performed is represented by labour. As a result of the relationship between labour and cost there is normally a direct correlation between costs incurred and the proportion of the contract performed to date. Principal vs Agent - When a third-party supplier is involved in fulfilling the terms of a contract then for each performance obligation identified the Group assesses whether they are acting as principal or agent. Where the Group controls the specified services prior to transferring those services to the customer then the Group is acting as principal. The Group considers that control exists where it is primarily responsible for ensuring the service meet the customers' specifications, for integrating products and services into the ultimate deliverable or in cases where it has discretion in establishing pricing. M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) When we act as an agent, the revenue recorded is the net amount retained. Costs incurred with external suppliers are excluded from revenue and recorded as other receivables payable by the customer. When the Group acts as principal the revenue recorded is the gross amount billed. When allowable by the terms of the contract out-of-pocket costs such as travel, are also recognised as the gross amount billed with a corresponding amount recorded as an expense. Treatment of costs - Costs incurred in relation to the fulfilment of a contract are either recognised as an asset or treated as an expense. Costs are capitalised when they relate directly to a contract, are expected to be recovered or enhance resources of the Group, which will be used in satisfying future performance obligations of the contract. Supplier rebates - The Group receives volume rebates from certain suppliers for transactions entered into on behalf of clients that, based on the terms of the relevant contracts and local law, are either remitted to clients or retained by the Group. If amounts are passed on to clients they are recorded as liabilities until settled or, if retained by the Group, are recorded as revenue when earned. Further details on revenue recognition in terms of the nature of contractual arrangements are as follows: § Commission based income in relation to media spend - The Group arranges for a third party to provide the related goods and services in the capacity of an agent. Revenue is recognised in relation to the amount of commission the Group is entitled to. Often additional integrated services are provided at the same time with regards to the development and deployment of an overarching media strategy, due to the integrated nature of the services provided under the terms of the contract this is recognised as a single performance obligation. Where there is variability in the overall level of media spend then the Group estimates the variable consideration to which they will be entitled at inception of the contract. This estimate is revised at the earlier of either the completion of the contract or the end of the financial reporting period. The Group considers the commission earned to be reflective of the value to the customer and measures revenue to be recognised as the amount to which they have the 'right-to-invoice'. Although there may be a blend of services, some of which are akin to the Group acting as principal, as there is one performance obligation and as the main feature of the arrangements are the Group acting as an agent, all such revenue is recognised net in line with the Group acting as an agent.M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) § Commission based income in relation to talent performance - The Group arranges, in the capacity of an agent, for talent, or other third parties, to provide their time in return for a booking fee. Accordingly this booking fee is recognised as the amount of commission to which the Group is entitled. The revenue is typically recognised as the booking or obligation is performed. Where contracts do not have an enforceable right to payment, as editorial oversight for the performance of the talent is held by the customer, revenue continues to be recognised over time. In those instances where performance obligations are recognised at a point in time then the Group adopts a milestone approach and recognises revenue at the point in time at which a performance obligation is fully satisfied. § Retainer fees - Retainer fees relate to arrangements whereby the nature of the Group's contractual promise is to agree to 'stand-ready' to deliver services to the customer for a period of time rather than to deliver the good or services underlying that promise. Retainer fees are recognised over the period of the relevant assignments or arrangements, typically in line with 'stand-ready' incurred costs. The primary input of all work performed under these arrangements is labour. As a result of the direct relationship between labour and cost there is normally a direct correlation between costs incurred and the proportion of the contract performed to date. § Project fees and production income - Project fees typically relate to assignments under which a bespoke customer asset is created which has no alternative use to the Group. Where such assignments are carried out under contractual terms which entitle the Group to payment for its performance to date in the event of contract termination, then fees are recognised over the period of the relevant assignments. Revenue is typically recognised in line with the value delivered to the customer which is the amount to which the Group has the 'right-to-invoice'. In instances where amounts eligible for invoice do not correspond directly with the value to the customer then an input method based on costs incurred is used. The primary input of all work performed under these arrangements is labour. As a result of the direct relationship between labour and cost there is normally a direct correlation between costs incurred and the proportion of the contract performed to date. Where projects are carried out under contracts the terms of which entitle the Group to payment for its performance only when control passes at a delivery date or a milestone then fees are recognised at the time that payment entitlement occurs. M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) IFRS 15 - Trade receivables and work in progress policy Trade receivables are stated net of provisions for bad and doubtful debts. Work in progress includes outlays incurred on behalf of clients, including production costs, and other third-party costs that have not yet been billed and are considered receivables under IFRS 15. IFRS 15 - Accrued and deferred income policy Accrued income is a contract asset and is recognized when a performance obligation has been satisfied but not yet been billed. Contract assets are transferred to receivables when the right to consideration is unconditional and billed per the terms of the contractual agreement. In certain cases, payments are received from customers prior to satisfaction of performance obligations andrecognised as deferred income on the Group's balance sheet. These balances are considered contract liabilities and are typically related to prepayments for third party expenses that are incurred shortly after billing. M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) 3. Headline results and earnings per share The analysis below provides a reconciliation between the Group's statutory results and the headline results. Year ended 31 December 2018 2018

£000 Amortisation of acquired intangibles

£000 Impairment of acquired intangibles

£000 Impairment of

associates FVTPL investments under IFRS 9

£000 Revaluation of contingent consideration

£000 Capital gains tax on issue of put options

£000 Acquisition related remuneration *

£000 Put option accounting **

£000 Headline results Billings 607,464 - - - - - - - - 607,464 Revenue 431,844 - - - - - - - - 431,844 Net revenue 255,373 - - - - - - - - 255,373 Operating profit 16,768 4,427 2,195 674 (1,177) 37 - 1,299 6,104 30,327 Share of results of associates and JV 2,825 - - - - - - - - 2,825 Finance income 273 - - - - - - - - 273 Finance cost (2,268) - - - 229 - - - 911 (1,128) Profit before taxation 17,598 4,427 2,195 674 (948) 37 - 1,299 7,015 32,297 Taxation (6,635) (1,021) - - 179 - 517 - (342) (7,302) Profit for the year 10,963 3,406 2,195 674 (769) 37 517 1,299 6,673 24,995 Non-controlling interests (2,708) (937) - - - - 149 (403) - (3,899) Profit attributable to equity holders of the Group*** 8,255 2,469 2,195 674 (769) 37 666 896 6,673 21,096 * The non-controlling interest charge is moved to operating profit due to underlying equity being defined as a conditional share award. ** These values represent put options accounted for as conditional share awards (£13,501k) and fair value adjustments to minority put option liabilities (£3,037k). *** Headline earnings are profit attributable to equity holders of the Group after adding back the adjustments noted above. The increase is calculated as the difference between 2017 and 2018 measures. Headline operating margin is calculated as: Headline operating profit divided by net revenue. Headline operating margin excluding new businesses is calculated as: Headline operating profit after adding back the cost of businesses started divided by net revenue. M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) 3. Headline results and earnings per share continued Year ended 31 December 2017 2017 £000 Amortisation of acquired intangibles £000 Impairment of acquired intangibles £000 Deferred tax on acquired intangible US tax rate change £000 Deferred tax on put options US tax rate change £000 Revaluation of contingent consideration £000 Acquisition related Remuneration £000 Put option Accounting £000 Headline

results £000 Billings 535,964 - - - - - - - 535,964 Revenue 251,481 - - - - - - - 251,481 Operating profit 5,335 2,021 5,214 - - 40 614 13,501 26,725 Share of results of associates and JV 1,987 - - - - - - - 1,987 Finance income 3,326 - - - - - - (3,037) 289 Finance cost (1,346) - - - - - - - (1,346) Profit before taxation 9,302 2,021 5,214 - - 40 614 10,464 27,655 Taxation (4,736) (671) (1,804) 981 392 - - (996) (6,834) Profit for the year 4,566 1,350 3,410 981 392 40 614 9,468 20,821 Non-controlling interests (1,894) (365) - - - - (591) - (2,850) Profit attributable to equity holders of the Group*** 2,672 985 3,410 981 392 40 23 9,468 17,971 M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) 3. Headline results and earnings per share continued Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing profit attributable to equity holders of the Group by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. Year ended 31 December 2018 2018

£000 Headline 2018

£000 Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Group 8,255 21,096 Basic earnings per share Weighted average number of shares (thousands) 84,360 84,360 Basic EPS 9.79p 25.01p Diluted earnings per share* Weighted average number of shares (thousands) as above 84,360 84,360 Add - Conditional shares without dividend rights 4,039 4,039 - Conditional shares with dividend rights** 1,500 1,500 - Contingent consideration 350 350 Total 90,249 90,249 Diluted earnings per share 9.15p 23.38p * All the minority interest put options are non-dilutive as the exercise price approximates fair value of the underlying non-controlling interest. ** Conditional share with dividend rights are excluded from any calculation of conditional share awards that uses diluted EPS growth as a measure. Year ended 31 December 2017 2017 £000 Headline 2017 £000 Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Group 2,672 17,971 Basic earnings per share Weighted average number of shares (thousands) 77,999 77,999 Basic EPS 3.43p 23.04p Diluted earnings per share* Weighted average number of shares (thousands) as above 77,999 77,999 Add - Conditional shares without dividend rights 2,763 2,763 - Conditional shares with dividend rights** 3,829 3,829 - Contingent consideration 108 108 Total 84,699 84,699 Diluted earnings per share 3.16p 21.22p * All the minority interest put options are non-dilutive as the exercise price approximates fair value of the underlying non-controlling interest. ** Conditional share with dividend rights are excluded from any calculation of conditional share awards that uses diluted EPS growth as a measure. M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) 4. Segmental information UK Europe Middle East and Africa Asia and Australia Americas Total Year ended 31 December 2018 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Billings 211,523 60,190 38,876 170,460 126,415 607,464 Revenue 180,187 60,190 30,099 98,057 63,311 431,844 Net revenue 95,826 34,165 15,790 65,378 44,214 255,373 Operating profit excluding Group costs 17,408 5,497 1,167 6,409 5,957 36,438 Group costs (5,618) (71) - (333) (89) (6,111) Operating profit 11,790 5,426 1,167 6,076 5,868 30,327 Share of results of associates and JV 2,354 (13) - 433 51 2,825 Financial income and cost (486) (31) 83 90 (511) (855) Profit before taxation 13,658 5,382 1,250 6,599 5,408 32,297 Taxation (2,107) (1,879) (260) (1,909) (1,147) (7,302) Profit for the year 11,551 3,503 990 4,690 4,261 24,995 Non-controlling interests (1,331) (452) (389) (1,189) (538) (3,899) Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Group 10,220 3,051 601 3,501 3,723 21,096 Headline basic EPS 25.01p Non-cash costs included in headline operating profit: Depreciation (1,686) (314) (318) (770) (470) (3,558) Amortisation of software (154) (20) (21) (99) - (294) Office locations London Paris

Milan

Berlin

Madrid

Geneva

Stockholm

Moscow

Istanbul

Johannesburg

Cape Town

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Beirut

Tel Aviv Sydney

Melbourne

New Delhi

Bangalore

Islamabad

Hong Kong

Shanghai

Tokyo

Kuala Lumpur

Bangkok

Singapore

Jakarta New York

Chicago

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Mexico City

São Paulo Segmental results are reconciled to the income statement in note 3. Our segmental and headline results are one and the same. The above segments reflect the fact that our business is run on an operating unit basis. In accordance with IFRS 8 paragraph 12, we have aggregated our operating units into regional segments. M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) 4. Segmental information continued Segmental and headline income statement 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 UK £000 Europe £000 Middle East

and Africa £000 Asia and

Australia £000 Americas £000 Total £000 Billings 169,299 59,037 27,207 132,007 148,414 535,964 Revenue 94,013 33,492 14,650 64,703 44,623 251,481 Operating profit excluding Group costs 15,149 5,187 1,568 7,733 3,385 33,022 Group costs (5,821) (71) - (339) (66) (6,297) Operating profit 9,328 5,116 1,568 7,394 3,319 26,725 Share of results of associates and JV 1,633 3 - 351 - 1,987 Financial income and cost (437) (69) 11 48 (610) (1,057) Profit before taxation 10,524 5,050 1,579 7,793 2,709 27,655 Taxation (1,478) (1,604) (421) (2,110) (1,221) (6,834) Profit for the year 9,046 3,446 1,158 5,683 1,488 20,821 Non-controlling interests (813) (721) (534) (1,189) 407 (2,850) Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Group 8,233 2,725 624 4,494 1,895 17,971 Headline basic EPS 23.04p Non-cash costs included in headline operating profit: Depreciation 1,386 357 371 576 389 3,079 Amortisation of software 70 37 11 93 - 211 Office locations London Paris Milan Berlin Madrid Geneva Stockholm Moscow Istanbul Johannesburg Cape Town Abu Dhabi Dubai Beirut Tel Aviv Sydney Melbourne New Delhi Bangalore Islamabad Hong Kong Shanghai Tokyo Kuala Lumpur Bangkok Singapore New York Chicago Los Angeles San Francisco Mexico City São Paulo M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) 4. Segmental information continued Segmental income statement translated at 2017 exchange rates It is normal practice in our industry to provide constant currency results. Had our 2018 results been translated at 2017 exchange rates then our constant currency results would have been: UK Europe Middle East and Africa Asia and Australia Americas Total Year ended 31 December 2018 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Billings 211,523 59,898 40,058 178,282 130,728 620,489 Revenue 180,187 59,898 31,016 102,677 65,762 439,540 Net revenue 95,826 34,055 16,273 68,534 46,046 260,734 Operating profit excluding Group costs 17,408 5,433 1,203 6,620 6,060 36,724 Group costs (5,688) (70) - (351) (89) (6,198) Operating profit 11,720 5,363 1,203 6,269 5,971 30,526 Share of results of associates and JV 2,354 (18) - 438 53 2,827 Financial income and cost (487) (31) 86 90 (530) (872) Profit before taxation 13,587 5,314 1,289 6,797 5,494 32,481 Taxation (2,093) (1,862) (267) (1,981) (1,169) (7,372) Profit for the year 11,494 3,452 1,022 4,816 4,325 25,109 Increase/(decrease) in 2018 results caused by translation differences 57 51 (32) (126) (64) (114) The key currencies that affect us and the average exchange rates used were: 2018 2017 US dollar 1.3359 1.2884 Malaysian ringgit 5.3840 5.5370 Australian dollar 1.7860 1.6808 South African rand 17.6326 17.1503 Brazilian real 4.8669 4.1129 Euro 1.1305 1.1417 M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) 5. Net finance income / (costs) Year ended 31 December 2018

£000 2017

£000 Bank interest receivable 272 200 Other interest receivable 1 89 Fair value adjustment to minority shareholder put option liabilities - 3,037 Financial income 273 3,326 Bank interest payable (1,175) (1,344) Other interest payable (182) (2) Fair value adjustment to minority shareholder put option liabilities (911) - Financial expense (2,268) (1,346) Net finance (costs) / income (1,995) 1,980 6. Taxation 2018 2017 Year ended 31 December £000 £000 Taxation in the year - UK 2,140 1,689 - Overseas 6,478 5,286 Withholding taxes payable - 21 Utilisation of previously unrecognised tax losses* (25) (817) Adjustment for under / (over) provision in prior periods* (482) 625 Total 8,111 6,804 Deferred taxation Origination and reversal of temporary differences (1,476) (3,612) Recognition of previously unrecognised tax losses** - (121) Effect of changes in tax rates - 1,665 Total (1,476) (2,068) Total taxation 6,635 4,736 * In 2017 this mostly this relates to our US offices. ** Recognised to reflect the probable future corporation tax that we can reclaim. M&C SAATCHI PLC NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) 7. Dividends Year ended 31 December 2018

£000 2017

Headline dividend cover is calculated by taking headline profit after tax attributable to equity shareholders and dividing it by the total dividends that relate to that year's profits. The Group seeks to maintain a long-term headline dividend cover of between 2 and 3. Retained profits are used to reinvest in the long term growth of the Group through funding working capital and Investing activities; and to repaying bank debt.

