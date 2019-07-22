Log in
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

(MDC)
M D C : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/22/2019

DENVER, July 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty cents($0.30)per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, August 21, 2019to shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 200,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattleand Portland. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 22:39:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 087 M
EBIT 2019 330 M
Net income 2019 215 M
Debt 2019 574 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 2 289 M
Chart M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 35,00  $
Last Close Price 37,20  $
Spread / Highest target 7,53%
Spread / Average Target -5,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry A. Mizel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Mandarich President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert Nathaniel Martin Senior VP, Chief Financial &Accounting Officer
Herbert T. Buchwald Lead Independent Director
David E. Blackford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.33.01%2 300
LENNAR CORPORATION18.19%14 552
NVR, INC.44.44%12 637
MERITAGE HOMES CORP47.90%2 078
TRI POINTE GROUP INC15.83%1 800
M/I HOMES INC40.96%817
