M D C : Exclusive 19-Home Community Opening in Oro Valley

08/29/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Vistoso Crossing, a new community showcasing Seasons Collection™ homes.

Grand Opening festivities RichmondAmerican.com/VistosoCrossingGO
Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for Vistoso Crossing, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7. Attendees will enjoy complimentary fare from El Guero Canelo food truck, tour the brand-new Moonstone model home and learn about exciting move-in specials.

Vistoso Crossing at a glanceRichmondAmerican.com/VistosoCrossing

  • Exclusive enclave of 19 homesites
  • Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $300s
  • Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,880 to 2,630 sq. ft.
  • Master-planned amenities, including trails, parks and sports courts
  • Hundreds of ways to personalize

NE corner of N. La Canada Drive & W. Moore Road, Oro Valley, AZ85755.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 21:30:02 UTC
