M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

(MDC)
M D C : Lake Point and Springville Add Attractively Priced Options for Homebuyers

09/04/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

LAKE POINT, Utah, Sept. 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the opening of two exciting Utahcommunities on Saturday, September 7.

The first is the Pastures at Saddleback, an exceptional new neighborhood showcasing homes from the low $300s.

Grand Opening event in Lake Point: RichmondAmerican.com/PasturesGO
Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening for this new community. Attendees will enjoy complimentary lunch and tours of the brand-new Helena II model home. Event details are as follows:

September 7~ 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
166 Monument Rock Road, Lake Point, UT84074

More about Pastures at Saddleback: RichmondAmerican.com/PasturesAtSaddleback

  • Seven ranch and two-story plans from the low $300s
  • 3 to 7 bedrooms and approx. 1,520 to 4,060 sq. ft.
  • Options include 3-car garages, finished basements and more
  • Near I-80, Tooeleand downtown Salt Lake City

Homebuyers can also attend the Grand Opening at Meadow Walk in Springville, offering homes from the mid $300s.

Grand Opening event in Springville: RichmondAmerican.com/MeadowWalkGO
The new Moonstone model from Richmond American Home's Seasons™ Collection will be complete and open for tours during the event. Food and refreshments will be provided. Event details are as follows:

September 7~ 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
955 West 800 S., Springville, UT84663

More about Meadow Walk RichmondAmerican.com/MeadowWalk

  • Two-story floor plans with up to 6 bedrooms
  • Popular Seasons™ Collection floor plans with 9' ceilings
  • 3-car garages available
  • Great location near shopping, Clyde Rec Center and neighborhood school

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 21:31:02 UTC
