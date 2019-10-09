M D C : Marana Masterplan Adds New Community with Homes from the mid $200s

MARANA, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Trailside at Gladden Farms, a new community showcasing Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $200s.

Grand Opening event RichmondAmerican.com/TrailsideGO

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for Trailside, a new addition to the sought-after Gladden Farms masterplan. Festivities will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and attendees will enjoy flavorful fare from the Taco 'Queta food truck, model home tours, a gift basket giveaway and more. Sales associates will be present to share exciting move-in offers.

More about Trailside at Gladden Farms RichmondAmerican.com/Trailside

New ranch and two-story homes from the low $200s

3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,630 sq. ft.

Six Seasons™ Collection floor plans to choose from

Optional 3-car garages

Hundreds of personalization options

Community park, playgrounds, trails and sports courts

Located in the notable Marana School District

12334 N. Amberwood Place, Marana, AZ85653.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

