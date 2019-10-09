Log in
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

M D C : Marana Masterplan Adds New Community with Homes from the mid $200s

10/09/2019

MARANA, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Trailside at Gladden Farms, a new community showcasing Seasons™ Collection homes from the low $200s.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for Trailside, a new addition to the sought-after Gladden Farms masterplan. Festivities will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and attendees will enjoy flavorful fare from the Taco 'Queta food truck, model home tours, a gift basket giveaway and more. Sales associates will be present to share exciting move-in offers.

  • New ranch and two-story homes from the low $200s
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,630 sq. ft.
  • Six Seasons™ Collection floor plans to choose from
  • Optional 3-car garages
  • Hundreds of personalization options
  • Community park, playgrounds, trails and sports courts
  • Located in the notable MaranaSchool District

12334 N. Amberwood Place, Marana, AZ85653.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:45:08 UTC
