M D C : Maricopa Community Introduces Plans with Attached RV Garages

10/08/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

MARICOPA, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce a preview of Seasons at Palo Brea II, a new Maricopacommunity showcasing the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection and traditional floor plans, including four with attached RV garages.

Community Preview Event RichmondAmerican.com/PaloBreaEvent
Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend a sneak peek of Seasons at Palo Brea II, which will offer four plans with attached RV garages, in addition to two others. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, and attendees can tour three unfurnished model homes.

More about Seasons at Palo Brea IIRichmondAmerican.com/PaloBreaII

  • New single- and two-story homes from the upper $200s
  • Six versatile floor plans
  • Attached RV garages available
  • Community parks, playgrounds and volleyball court
  • Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures and finishes

Seasons at Palo Brea II is located at 44248 W. Palo Olmo Road in Maricopa. Call 480.500.7622 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 23:45:01 UTC
