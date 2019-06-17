Log in
M D C : Multi-community Grand Opening in Vacaville

0
06/17/2019

BAY AREA, Calif., June 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to invite prospective homebuyers and real estate agents to the Grand Opening of four new Vacavillecommunities at the Vanden Estates masterplan: Piedmont, The Enclave, Saratogaand Montera.

Event details RichmondAmerican.com/VandenGO
The Grand Opening for these communities will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.The celebration will include complimentary lunch, live entertainment, exciting giveaways and model home tours via an authentic San Franciscotrolley. Homebuyers can also learn more about a limited-time closing costs offer.

More about these exceptional new communities RichmondAmerican.com/Vanden4

  • New ranch and two-story homes from the upper $400s
  • Seventeen inspired floor plans
  • 3 to 7 bed, approx. 1,750 to 4,040 sq. ft.
  • Hundreds of personalization options
  • Community trails, parks and playgrounds
  • Located within the Travis Unified School District

124 Titus Way, Vacaville, CA95687

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 21:58:07 UTC
