M D C : New Home Community in Elk Grove Masterplan

ELK GROVE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Sterling Meadows, bringing the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection floor plans to Elk Grove'sup-and-coming Sterling Meadows masterplan. This new community also marks the debut of the Seasons™ Collection in the Greater Sacramentoarea!

Grand Opening Celebration RichmondAmerican.com/SterlingGO

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Seasons at Sterling Meadows on Saturday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Guests will enjoy complimentary food, sweet treats, model home tours and fun giveaways. Plus, they can take advantage of a limited-time Grand Opening offer!

About Seasons at Sterling Meadows:

New homes from the mid $400s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approximately 3,040 square feet

Located in the notable Elk Grove Unified School District

Community amphitheater, trails and parks

Seasons at Sterling Meadows is located at 10425 Oboe Way in Elk Grove. For more information about this and other exceptional Elk Grovecommunities, call 916.512.2003 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/ElkGrove.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.