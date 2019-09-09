M D C : Richmond American Debuts New Community in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md., Sept. 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Eagle's Rest, an exceptional new neighborhood in Aberdeen.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/EaglesRestGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Eagle's Rest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 14. Guests will enjoy a complimentary lunch, tour the brand-new Hemingway model home and learn everything the highly anticipated community has to offer.

In addition, the Lee Tessier Team will be on site with tips and insights for those looking to sell their current homes.

About Eagle's Rest:

Single-family homes from the mid $300s

Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans

2 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,660 sq. ft.

Stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and more included

Minutes from I-95, Ripken Stadium, Aberdeen Proving Ground , Havre de Grace , Churchville and Baltimore

The notable new neighborhood also offers abundant personalization options, from flooring and cabinetry to countertops, home technology and more, as well as complimentary design assistance.

Eagle's Rest is located at 3626 Amber Way in Aberdeen. Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

