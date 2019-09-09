Log in
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

(MDC)
M D C : Richmond American Debuts New Community in Aberdeen

09/09/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

ABERDEEN, Md., Sept. 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Eagle's Rest, an exceptional new neighborhood in Aberdeen.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/EaglesRestGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Eagle's Rest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 14. Guests will enjoy a complimentary lunch, tour the brand-new Hemingway model home and learn everything the highly anticipated community has to offer.

In addition, the Lee Tessier Team will be on site with tips and insights for those looking to sell their current homes.

About Eagle's Rest:

  • Single-family homes from the mid $300s
  • Inspired ranch and two-story floor plans
  • 2 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,660 sq. ft.
  • Stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and more included
  • Minutes from I-95, Ripken Stadium, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Havre de Grace, Churchvilleand Baltimore

The notable new neighborhood also offers abundant personalization options, from flooring and cabinetry to countertops, home technology and more, as well as complimentary design assistance.

Eagle's Rest is located at 3626 Amber Way in Aberdeen. Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 21:16:01 UTC
