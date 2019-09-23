Log in
M D C : Richmond American Debuts New Community in Jacksonville

09/23/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Cameron Pointe, an exceptional new community boasting a prime location near Orange Park, Oakleaf Town Center, notable schools and I-295.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/CamPointeGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Seasons at Cameron Pointe from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. Guests will get to indulge in a variety of sweet treats-including from an ice cream truck-and tour the builder's inspired Peridot model home. There will also be a special prize drawing.

More About Seasons at Cameron Pointe:

  • New homes from the upper $100s
  • Seasons™ Collection ranch and two-story floor plans (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsJAX)
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to approximately 2,380 square feet
  • Hundreds of design options
  • Complimentary design assistance

Seasons at Cameron Pointe is located at 6308 Thatcher Lane in Jacksonville. Call 904.541.2555 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 21:06:02 UTC
