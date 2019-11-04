Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.    MDC

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

(MDC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

M D C : Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Berthoud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 06:35pm EST

BERTHOUD, Colo., Nov. 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to unveil four inspired model homes at Rose Farm Acres in Berthoud. This exceptional new master-planned community, which boasts a prime location within commuting distance of Longmont, Lovelandand Fort Collins, showcases the builder's classic floor plans and sought-after Seasons™ Collection homes.

Grand Opening Celebration (RichmondAmerican.com/RoseFarmAcresModels)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Rose Farm Acres on Saturday, November 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, tour the highly anticipated Arlington, Citrine, Hemingway and Onyx model homes and learn everything this notable new neighborhood has to offer.

About Rose Farm Acres:

  • Ranch & two-story homes from the mid $300s
  • Seasons™ Collection & classic floor plans available
  • 2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,420 to 2,930 sq. ft.
  • Easy access to Thompson District schools, shopping, dining & recreation
  • Hundreds of ways to personalize
  • Complimentary design assistance

Rose Farm Acres is located at 1155 Blue Bell Road in Berthoud. For more information about this and other exciting area communities, call 970.674.5446 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 23:33:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
06:35pM D C : Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Berthoud
PU
10/30M D C : MDC HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
10/30M D C : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results
PU
10/30MDC HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
10/28M D C : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
10/09M D C : Marana Masterplan Adds New Community with Homes from the mid $200s
PU
10/08M D C : Maricopa Community Introduces Plans with Attached RV Garages
PU
10/03M D C : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release Schedule And Conference Ca..
PU
09/30M D C : New Home Community Debuts in Winter Haven
PU
09/23M D C : Richmond American Debuts New Community in Jacksonville
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 221 M
EBIT 2019 312 M
Net income 2019 229 M
Debt 2019 586 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 2 330 M
Chart M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 44,25  $
Last Close Price 37,22  $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry A. Mizel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Mandarich President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert Nathaniel Martin Senior VP, Chief Financial &Accounting Officer
Herbert T. Buchwald Lead Independent Director
David E. Blackford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.40.73%2 476
LENNAR CORPORATION55.50%18 860
NVR, INC.50.58%13 558
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION98.61%2 793
TRI POINTE GROUP, INC.44.92%2 206
M/I HOMES, INC.109.42%1 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group