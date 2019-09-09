M D C : Richmond American Debuts New Paired Home Community in Aurora

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Urban Collection at Parkway Point, an exciting new paired home community in Aurora.

Grand Opening Celebration RichmondAmerican.com/ParkwayPoint

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Grand Opening celebration at Urban Collection at Parkway Point on Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Guests will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, tour the brand-new Bostonand Chicagomodel homes and learn everything the notable new neighborhood of designer duplexes has to offer.

About Urban Collection at Parkway Point:

New homes from the low $300s

Two-story paired floor plans with 2-car garages

2 to 3 bedrooms, approx. 1,260 to 1,470 sq. ft.

Easy access to shopping, dining & recreation

Close proximity to Buckley AFB, DIA, business hubs, I-70 & E-470

Complimentary design assistance

Urban Collection at Parkway Point is located at the intersection of E. Alameda Parkway and S. Buckley Road in Aurora. For more information about this and other exceptional Auroracommunities, call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com/Aurora.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

