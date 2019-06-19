M D C : Three Exceptional Communities Now Selling at The Preserve and Audie Murphy Ranch Masterplans

INLAND EMPIRE, Calif., June 19, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to invite prospective homebuyers and real estate agents to the Grand Openings of three exciting new neighborhoods in sought-after masterplans: Pineberry and Vineyard at The Preserve, and Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch.

Vineyard and Pineberry at The Preserve: RichmondAmerican.com/VineyardPineberry

The Grand Opening for these communities will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.The celebration will include complimentary cookout lunch, massage therapists and more.

Model home tours will also be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vineyard at The Preserve: Starting from the low $500s, 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,300 sq. ft.

Pineberry at The Preserve: Starting from the mid $500s, 4 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,640 sq. ft.

Both of these exceptional communities offer:

Inspired two-story homes with exciting included features

Versatile floor plans with hundreds of personalization options

Amenities including a resort-style pool, a fitness center and multiple playgrounds

Valor at Audie Murphy Ranch: RichmondAmerican.com/ValorGO

The Grand Opening for this community will take place on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Attendees will enjoy complimentary cookout fare, ice cream and family fun, including a puppy petting zoo. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., model homes will be open for tours.

More about this community

New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $400s

Two floor plans new to Southern California : the Daley and the Dillon II

: the Daley and the Dillon II 3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 3,520 sq. ft.

Hundreds of personalization options for fixtures, finishes and flooring

Five-star amenities include a rec center, pools, hiking trails, sport fields and more

Near popular shopping destinations and commuter routes I-215 and I-15

29957 Urtica Court, Menifee, CA 92584

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginiaand Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.' For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

