Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  M&G plc    MNG   GB00BKFB1C65

M&G PLC

(MNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/19 06:50:47 am
251.5 GBp   +1.00%
06:35aM&G : Changes to the M&G plc Board
PU
02/06EXCLUSIVE : Prudential eyes full control of China venture, considers U.S. options
RE
01/30Former Bank of England contender Vadera to chair Prudential
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

M&G : Changes to the M&G plc Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:35am EST

19 February 2020

CHANGES TO THE M&G PLC BOARD

M&G plc, the leading international savings and investments business, today announces that Caroline Silver is to stand down as a non-executive director at the company's annual general meeting on 27 May 2020.

This reflects the significantly increased demands on Caroline's time following her appointment as Executive Chairman of PZ Cussons, the international consumer goods group, on 1 February 2020. A search is under way for Caroline's replacement.

Mike Evans, Chair of M&G plc, says: "I would like to thank Caroline for her service at M&G plc. Caroline provided invaluable guidance to the board as we prepared for our successful listing on the London Stock Exchange last October. I wish her all the best for the future."

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Media

Investors/Analysts

Richard Miles

+44

(0)7833 481923

Spencer Horgan

+44 (0)20 3977 7888

Jonathan Miller

+44

(0)20 3977 0165

Notes to Editors

About M&G plc

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business which was formed in 2017 through the merger of Prudential plc's UK and Europe savings and insurance operation and M&G, its wholly - owned international investment manager. The Company completed its demerger from Prudential plc on 21 October 2019, when M&G's shares were admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. As an independent company, M&G plc has a single corporate identity and continues with two customer-facing brands; Prudential for savings and insurance customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa and M&G Investments for asset management clients globally.

1

Disclaimer

M&G plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on M&G PLC
06:35aM&G : Changes to the M&G plc Board
PU
02/06EXCLUSIVE : Prudential eyes full control of China venture, considers U.S. option..
RE
01/30Former Bank of England contender Vadera to chair Prudential
RE
01/28M&G : maintains halt on $3.3 billion property fund
RE
01/28M&G : Update on temporary suspension of M&G Property Portfolio
PU
01/09M&G : Real Estate acquires two Swedish logistics assets in key last mile hubs
PU
01/07M&G : UK property funds saw record outflows in 2019 - Calastone
RE
01/02M&G : Continuation of temporary suspension of M&G Property Portfolio
PU
2019M&G : Publication of an MTN Prospectus
PU
2019M&G PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 24 944 M
EBIT 2019 1 253 M
Net income 2019 1 060 M
Debt 2019 6 245 M
Yield 2019 6,29%
P/E ratio 2019 5,74x
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 6 474 M
Chart M&G PLC
Duration : Period :
M&G plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&G PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 272,50  GBp
Last Close Price 249,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M&G PLC4.97%8 433
BLACKROCK, INC.12.36%87 658
UBS GROUP6.05%47 646
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.80%40 792
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC12.76%32 522
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.81%27 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group