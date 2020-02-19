M&G : Changes to the M&G plc Board

19 February 2020

CHANGES TO THE M&G PLC BOARD

M&G plc, the leading international savings and investments business, today announces that Caroline Silver is to stand down as a non-executive director at the company's annual general meeting on 27 May 2020.

This reflects the significantly increased demands on Caroline's time following her appointment as Executive Chairman of PZ Cussons, the international consumer goods group, on 1 February 2020. A search is under way for Caroline's replacement.

Mike Evans, Chair of M&G plc, says: "I would like to thank Caroline for her service at M&G plc. Caroline provided invaluable guidance to the board as we prepared for our successful listing on the London Stock Exchange last October. I wish her all the best for the future."

-Ends- Enquiries: Media Investors/Analysts Richard Miles +44 (0)7833 481923 Spencer Horgan +44 (0)20 3977 7888 Jonathan Miller +44 (0)20 3977 0165

Notes to Editors

About M&G plc

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business which was formed in 2017 through the merger of Prudential plc's UK and Europe savings and insurance operation and M&G, its wholly - owned international investment manager. The Company completed its demerger from Prudential plc on 21 October 2019, when M&G's shares were admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. As an independent company, M&G plc has a single corporate identity and continues with two customer-facing brands; Prudential for savings and insurance customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa and M&G Investments for asset management clients globally.

1