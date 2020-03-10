Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/09 12:36:18 pm
173.8 GBp   -8.29%
03:24aM&G : Full Year 2019 results
PU
03/05M&G PLC : annual earnings release
03/02M&G : Holding(s) in Company
PU
M&G : Full Year 2019 results

03/10/2020 | 03:24am EDT

This announcement may contain certain 'forward-looking statements' with respect to M&G plc and its affiliates (the 'M&G Group'), its plans, its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, results, operating environment, strategy and objectives. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about M&G plc's beliefs and expectations and including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'may', 'will', 'should', 'continue', 'aims', 'estimates', 'projects', 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks', 'outlook' and 'anticipates', and words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as at the time they are made, and therefore persons reading this announcement are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve inherent assumptions, risk and uncertainty, as they generally relate to future events and circumstances that may be beyond the M&G Group's control. A number of important factors could cause M&G plc's actual future financial condition or performance or other indicated results to differ materially from those indicated in any forward-looking statement.
Such factors include, but are not limited to, UK domestic and global economic and business conditions (including the political, legal and economic effects of the UK's decision to leave the European Union); market-related conditions and risk, including fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the potential for a sustained low-interest rate environment, corporate liquidity risk and the future trading value of the shares of M&G plc; investment portfolio-related risks, such as the performance of financial markets generally; the policies and actions of regulatory authorities, including, for example, new government initiatives; the impact of competition, economic uncertainty, inflation and deflation; the effect on M&G plc's business and results from, in particular, mortality and morbidity trends, longevity assumptions, lapse rates and policy renewal rates; the timing, impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries; the impact of internal projects and other strategic actions, such as transformation programmes, failing to meet their objectives; the impact of operational risks, including risk associated with third party arrangements, reliance on third party distribution channels and disruption to the availability, confidentiality or integrity of M&G plc's IT systems (or those of its suppliers); the impact of changes in capital, solvency standards, accounting standards or relevant regulatory frameworks, and tax and other legislation and regulations in the jurisdictions in which the M&G Group operates; and the impact of legal and regulatory actions, investigations and disputes. These and other important factors may, for example, result in changes to assumptions used for determining results of operations or re-estimations of reserves for future policy benefits.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date on which they are made. M&G plc expressly disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document or any other forward-looking statements it may make, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise except as required pursuant to the UK Prospectus Rules, the UK Listing Rules, the UK Disclosure and Transparency Rules, or other applicable laws and regulations. Nothing in this announcement shall be construed as a profit forecast, or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

LEI: 254900TWUJUQ44TQJY84 Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Disclaimer

M&G plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:23:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 24 944 M
EBIT 2019 1 253 M
Net income 2019 1 052 M
Debt 2019 6 245 M
Yield 2019 9,09%
P/E ratio 2019 4,01x
P/E ratio 2020 6,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 4 482 M
Technical analysis trends M&G PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 269,58  GBp
Last Close Price 172,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 94,3%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John William Foley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Chairman
Roddy Thomson Chief Operating Officer
Clare Jane Bousfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M&G PLC-20.11%5 873
BLACKROCK, INC.-16.65%65 219
UBS GROUP-19.26%34 455
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.36%30 933
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-4.18%24 463
STATE STREET CORPORATION-33.43%18 660
