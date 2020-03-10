Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  M&G plc    MNG   GB00BKFB1C65

M&G PLC

(MNG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/09 12:36:18 pm
173.8 GBp   -8.29%
03:24aM&G : Full Year 2019 results
PU
03/05M&G PLC : annual earnings release
03/02M&G : Holding(s) in Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

M&G : Insurer M&G posts in-line operating profit in first results, pays special divi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:24am EDT

British insurer and asset manager M&G posted an in-line 2019 adjusted operating profit of 1.15 billion pounds on Tuesday and said it would pay a special demerger dividend.

M&G, in its first set of results since splitting from parent Prudential in Oct 2019, said assets under management and administration (AUMA) totalled 352 billion pounds, a 10% rise mainly reflecting strong investment returns.

Operating profit was forecast at 1.14 billion and AUMA at 342 billion pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus poll. Profit fell 29% from 2018 however, in what the insurer described as a "challenging market".

M&G said it would pay an ordinary dividend of 11.92 pence per share and special demerger dividend of 3.85 pence.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
M&G PLC -8.29% 173.8 Delayed Quote.-20.11%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -7.66% 1097 Delayed Quote.-24.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on M&G PLC
03:24aM&G : Full Year 2019 results
PU
03/05M&G PLC : annual earnings release
03/02M&G : Holding(s) in Company
PU
02/28M&G : Prudential investors back Loeb but in no rush to execute break-up plan
RE
02/28UK watchdog tells asset managers to gear up for end of Libor
RE
02/27M&G : Director's other publicly quoted directorships
PU
02/27UK watchdog tells asset managers to gear up for end of Libor
RE
02/26M&G : UK property fund freeze continues
RE
02/25Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
RE
02/19M&G : Changes to the M&G plc Board
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 24 944 M
EBIT 2019 1 253 M
Net income 2019 1 052 M
Debt 2019 6 245 M
Yield 2019 9,09%
P/E ratio 2019 4,01x
P/E ratio 2020 6,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 4 482 M
Chart M&G PLC
Duration : Period :
M&G plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&G PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 269,58  GBp
Last Close Price 172,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 94,3%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John William Foley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Chairman
Roddy Thomson Chief Operating Officer
Clare Jane Bousfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M&G PLC-20.11%5 873
BLACKROCK, INC.-16.65%65 219
UBS GROUP-19.26%34 455
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.36%30 933
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-4.18%24 463
STATE STREET CORPORATION-33.43%18 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group