M Line Holdings, Inc. Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Controlling Interest in Another Public Company

Costa Mesa, CA, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- M Line Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MLHC; "M Line" or the “Company”), has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire a controlling interest in another public entity. M Line will have voting control and it will be consolidating the results of this entity with M Line’s results.

Tony Anish, CEO of M Line, commented: “This is a fantastic transaction for M Line. M Line will control the public entity and I will take over as CEO. M Line will consolidate the results of the new company. This transaction is expected to close within ten days. This Company’s primary business will be in the hospitality industry and we plan to put our hospitality division in this Company including the new acquisition that we are currently negotiating. The new entity we plan to acquire currently generates over $12 million in revenue and is expected to grow to over $17 million revenue this year.”

Tony Anish continued: “This is a solid move that increases the value of M Line, improving Shareholder value. The new entity has no convertible debt, under 200 million common stock issued, a very low float and a Reg A financing approved. Our plans include giving shareholders a stock dividend of shares in the new entity, in a ratio to be determined, subject to regulatory approval. M Line will continue to control and consolidate the results of this Company after the dividend is issued. Stay Tuned-More updates to come.”

About M Line Holdings, Inc.

M Line is a Holding Company. It controls subsidiaries involved in the Beverage Branding and Distribution industry that includes our VEA™ and TORQUE® branded drinks. In addition, M Line controls two subsidiaries in Florida in the Food and Beverage distribution business and M Line has now expanded into the Cannabis Industry with the acquisition of our C-Pod manufacturing business. M Line owns three restaurants and an event center in Arizona and land for development. M Line will continue with its business financing activities while looking for other opportunities in the Beverage, Distribution, hospitality and Cannabis industries as well as other prospects that make sense to management.

