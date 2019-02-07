M Line Revenue $1,238,048, EBITDA $142,319, Fiscal 2019 2nd Quarter

Fantastic Revenue Growth, Significant Positive EBITDA-Increased Shareholder Value



Costa Mesa, CA, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- M Line Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MLHC; "M Line" or the “Company”), announces fantastic results for the quarter and half year ended December 31, 2018.

REVENUE for quarter $1,238,048. REVENUE for six months $1,268,203, a staggering increase of over 4000%.

EBITDA for quarter $142,319. EBITDA for six months $29,837, a huge improvement over the losses in the first quarter.

Tony Anish, CEO of M Line, stated: “We promised Growth-We Delivered. We promised positive EBITDA-We Delivered. We promised improved Shareholder Value-We are working hard to deliver that as well. We have had to dilute to support this dynamic growth but in a very controlled manner. The future is very exciting-More Growth, New Acquisitions and Greater Profitability are coming up. Keep Watching for More News!”

About M Line Holdings, Inc.

M Line is a Holding Company. It controls subsidiaries involved in the Beverage Branding and Distribution industry that includes our VEA™ and TORQUE® branded drinks. In addition, M Line controls two subsidiaries in Florida in the Food and Beverage distribution business and M Line has now expanded into the Cannabis Industry with the acquisition of our C-Pod manufacturing business. M Line has just acquired three restaurants and an event center in Arizona and land for development. M Line will continue with its business financing activities while looking for other opportunities in the Beverage, Distribution, hospitality and Cannabis industries as well as other prospects that make sense to management.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information contact Tony Anish

E Mail: info@mlineholdings.com

Follow us on Twitter: @mlinehc

Web site: www.mlinehc.com

Caravel Web site: www.drinkvea.com / @DrinkVea

Web site: www.drinktorque.com / @DrinkTorque