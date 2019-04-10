M Line Subsidiary Displays Products at its Booth at The Central Florida Franchise Operators Association Show

Best Choice is Displaying all its Products Including VEATM and TORQUE® Beverages at this 7 Eleven Franchise Operators Event

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – M Line Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MLHC; "M Line" or the “Company”) announces that it will be showing all its products at the 7 Eleven Franchise Operators convention tomorrow in Orlando Florida. This is the first time that the all new TORQUE® energy drinks, including our sugar free TORQUE® drink will be seen. The new VEA™ Proactive Hydration and Caffeinated Sparkling Water will also be on display at the booth.

Best Choice is one of four gold sponsors at the show. This will be the first time that we display both VEA™ and TORQUE® together at a show, as we introduce these products to the Florida marketplace.

Russ Rickon, President of Best Choice Food & Beverage, said, “We are very excited for the opportunity to launch our “Better For You” Beverages at this event. We expect representation from 400-500 stores, placing orders not only for our Caravel brands but for all our brands in our newly expanded portfolio.”

Tony Anish, CEO of M Line, commented: “This is a very big step for our group. Our new warehouse in Orlando is virtually ready. Over the next week it will be filled with VEA™ and TORQUE® beverages as we launch these and other products into the Florida marketplace. We continue to strive for improved Revenues and Profitability. As always, our primary objectives are solid growth in all our divisions while continuing to improve Shareholder Value.”

About M Line Holdings, Inc.

M Line is a Holding Company. It controls subsidiaries involved in the Beverage Branding and Distribution industry that includes our branded drinks as well as land for development in Arizona. In addition, M Line controls two subsidiaries in Florida in the Food and Beverage distribution business and M Line has now expanded into the Cannabis Industry with the acquisition of our C-Pod manufacturing business. M Line owns three restaurants and an event center in Arizona. M Line will continue with its business financing activities while looking for other opportunities in the Beverage, Distribution, hospitality and Cannabis industries as well as other prospects that make sense to management.

