M P Evans : AGM

M.P. Evans Group PLC (the 'Company')
AGM
M.P. Evans Group PLC confirms that the Company's Annual General Meeting is to be held at 12:00pm at Tallow Chandlers' Hall, 4 Dowgate Hill, London EC4R 2SH on 14 June 2019.
LEI number:2138003IBXJUCR4SZG26
Enquiries:
M.P. Evans Group PLCTelephone: +44 (0) 1892 516333
Peter Hadsley-Chaplin, Chairman
Tristan Price, Chief Executive
Matthew Coulson, Finance Director
Peel Hunt LLPTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Dan Webster
George Sellar
Guy Pengelley
finnCap Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Tim Redfern
Chris Raggett
Hudson SandlerTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133
Charlie Jack
Bertie Berger
Elfie Kent
Disclaimer
M.P. Evans Group plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 12:47:04 UTC