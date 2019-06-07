Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  M.P. Evans Group PLC    MPE   GB0007538100

M.P. EVANS GROUP PLC

(MPE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/07 07:40:06 am
679 GBp   -1.02%
08:48aM P EVANS : Agm
PU
04/18M.P. EVANS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/03REPLACEMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

M P Evans : AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 08:48am EDT

M.P. Evans Group PLC (the 'Company')

AGM

M.P. Evans Group PLC confirms that the Company's Annual General Meeting is to be held at 12:00pm at Tallow Chandlers' Hall, 4 Dowgate Hill, London EC4R 2SH on 14 June 2019.

LEI number:2138003IBXJUCR4SZG26

Enquiries:

M.P. Evans Group PLCTelephone: +44 (0) 1892 516333

Peter Hadsley-Chaplin, Chairman

Tristan Price, Chief Executive

Matthew Coulson, Finance Director

Peel Hunt LLPTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Dan Webster

George Sellar

Guy Pengelley

finnCap Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Tim Redfern

Chris Raggett

Hudson SandlerTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

Charlie Jack

Bertie Berger

Elfie Kent

Disclaimer

M.P. Evans Group plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 12:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on M.P. EVANS GROUP PLC
08:48aM P EVANS : Agm
PU
04/18M.P. EVANS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/03REPLACEMENT : Dividend Declaration
PU
03/28M.P. EVANS GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
03/13M P EVANS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
02/06M P EVANS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01/09M P EVANS : Crop and Production Update
PU
2018M P EVANS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2018M P EVANS : Extension of share buyback programme
PU
2018M P EVANS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 112 M
EBIT 2019 17,4 M
Net income 2019 10,9 M
Debt 2019 27,2 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 43,78
P/E ratio 2020 27,66
EV / Sales 2019 4,47x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 475 M
Chart M.P. EVANS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
M.P. Evans Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M.P. EVANS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,5 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tristan Robert Julian Price CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Edwin Hadsley-Chaplin Executive Chairman
Matthew Harrison Coulson Finance Director & Director
Richard Michael Robinow Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Anthony Fletcher Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M.P. EVANS GROUP PLC1.03%471
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY30.49%2 921
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 662
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 004
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-15.05%1 583
MARUHA NICHIRO CORP-10.16%1 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About