M P Evans : Annual Financial Report posting

04/06/2020 | 11:58am EDT

M.P. Evans Group PLC

2019 Annual Report

In accordance with Rule 20 of the AIM Rules for Companies, M.P. Evans Group PLC (the 'Company') (AIM:MPE) confirms that the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019, including notice of the Company's annual general meeting to be held at 3 Clanricarde Gardens, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 1HQ on 5 June 2020, was posted to shareholders on 6 April 2020. The report is available, in electronic form, for download on the Company's website: www.mpevans.co.uk

Enquiries:

M.P. Evans Group PLC

Telephone: 01892 516333

Matthew Coulson (finance director)

Disclaimer

M.P. Evans Group plc published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 15:57:16 UTC
