M.P. EVANS GROUP PLC

(MPE)
02/06 11:35:16 am
680 GBp   --.--%
M P Evans : Transaction in Own Shares

02/07/2020 | 02:18am EST

Transaction in Own Shares

M.P. Evans Group PLC (the 'Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Peel Hunt LLP acting as the Company's broker) the following number of its shares of 10p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:

06 February 2020

Number of shares purchased (aggregated volume):

2,020

Highest price paid per share (pence):

680.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence):

680.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):

680.00 p

Following the purchase and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 54,446,708 shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 54,446,708 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Peel Hunt on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Enquiries:

M.P. Evans Group PLCTelephone: +44 (0) 1892 516333

Peter Hadsley-Chaplin, Chairman

Tristan Price, Chief Executive

Matthew Coulson, Finance Director

Peel Hunt LLPTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Dan Webster

George Sellar

Andrew Clark

finnCapTelephone: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Tim Redfern

Chris Raggett

Hudson SandlerTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

Charlie Jack

Bertie Berger

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price
(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

2,020

680.00

15:43:18

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

M.P. Evans Group plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:17:00 UTC
