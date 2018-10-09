Log in
M.P. EVANS GROUP PLC
M P Evans : Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement

10/09/2018 | 08:15am CEST

The following amendment has been made to the 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released on 08 October 2018 at 07:00am under RNS No1989D.

The number of shares in issue and total voting rights figure has been corrected to 54,781,322.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

Transaction in Own Shares

M.P. Evans Group PLC (the 'Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Peel Hunt LLP acting as the Company's broker) the following number of its shares of 10p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:

5 October 2018

Number of shares purchased (aggregated volume):

2,665

Highest price paid per share (pence):

709.9998

Lowest price paid per share (pence):

700

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):

707.50454

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 54,781,322 shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 54,781,322 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Peel Hunt on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Enquiries:

M.P. Evans Group PLCTelephone: +44 (0) 1892 516333

Peter Hadsley-Chaplin, Chairman

Tristan Price, Chief Executive

Matthew Coulson, Finance Director

Peel Hunt LLPTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Dan Webster

George Sellar

finnCapTelephone: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Tim Redfern

Chris Raggett

Hudson SandlerTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

Charlie Jack

Bertie Berger

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price
(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

2,000

709.9998

11:54:28

London Stock Exchange

665

700

11:54:42

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

M.P. Evans Group plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:12:06 UTC
