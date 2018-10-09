M P Evans : Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement

The following amendment has been made to the 'Transaction in Own Shares' announcement released on 08 October 2018 at 07:00am under RNS No1989D.
The number of shares in issue and total voting rights figure has been corrected to 54,781,322.
All other details remain unchanged.
The full amended text is shown below.
Transaction in Own Shares
M.P. Evans Group PLC (the 'Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Peel Hunt LLP acting as the Company's broker) the following number of its shares of 10p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|
Date of purchase:
|
5 October 2018
|
Number of shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|
2,665
|
Highest price paid per share (pence):
|
709.9998
|
Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|
700
|
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|
707.50454
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 54,781,322 shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 54,781,322 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Peel Hunt on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Enquiries:
M.P. Evans Group PLCTelephone: +44 (0) 1892 516333
Peter Hadsley-Chaplin, Chairman
Tristan Price, Chief Executive
Matthew Coulson, Finance Director
Peel Hunt LLPTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Dan Webster
George Sellar
finnCapTelephone: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
Tim Redfern
Chris Raggett
Hudson SandlerTelephone: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133
Charlie Jack
Bertie Berger
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
|
Number of shares purchased
|
Transaction price
(pence per share)
|
Time of transaction
|
Trading venue
|
2,000
|
709.9998
|
11:54:28
|
London Stock Exchange
|
665
|
700
|
11:54:42
|
London Stock Exchange