M-Real Oyj (A-share)

M-REAL OYJ (A-SHARE)

(METSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

M Real Oyj A share : Metsä Board's new packaging samples highlight recent packaging trends

0
08/09/2019 | 04:01am EDT

To demonstrate how paperboard can boost brand appeal, Metsä Board has launched a new set of packaging samples. The samples demonstrate the various finishing effects and how the paperboard surface can enhance them and create impressive visual and tactile effects. The samples have been designed to inspire end-users in sectors such as food, beautycare, pharmaceuticals, luxury packaging and graphic applications. The samples are produced using the enhanced Metsä Board folding boxboard portfolio.

The organic cosmetics sample has an uncoated surface with a multilayer embossing that give a special touch and feel. White and gold hot foil stamping adds a luxurious finish to the packaging. The chocolate sample also uses a multilayer embossing with a metallic appearance added to the CMYK printing on silver PE laminate in the text area.

The most demanding sample is the headset packaging that combines various effects requiring many features from the paperboard. The cover of the box is first hot-foiled, then printed with white and CMYK, and finally a multilayer embossing were added to give touch and feel. On the front of the packaging there are tone changes made with grey drop shadows which require a high level of smoothness from the board. On the side of the box there is a silver hot-foil in the background with CMYK printing combining micro-embossing and a multilayer embossing. Keeping a rich black colour and small white text on the back of the packaging requires excellent printing properties from the board.

The samples display the desire for natural and organic packaging in the market and show how luxury finishing such as multilayer embossing, micro embossing, glossy varnishes, hot foil stamping, can really add the WOW factor to everyday items. 'The samples have been designed taking into consideration what the market is looking for such as the increased use of uncoated boards, especially in cosmetics, with a surface that is highly receptive to special effects and finishing. Sustainability is a key issue and our boards are lightweighted to give bulk and stiffness with the use of less raw materials,' says Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director, Metsä Board.

Link to photo

For further information, please contact:

Marjo Halonen, VP Communications, Metsä Board
Mobile: +358 (0)50 598 7046
E-mail: marjo.halonen@metsagroup.com

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 08:00:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 903 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 146 M
Debt 2019 318 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 1 496 M
Chart M-REAL OYJ (A-SHARE)
Duration : Period :
M-Real Oyj (A-share) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M-REAL OYJ (A-SHARE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,26  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Henrikki Joukio Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Tappio Hämälä Chairman
Jussi Noponen Chief Financial Officer
Martti Tapio Asunta Vice Chairman
Kai Korhonen Independent Director
