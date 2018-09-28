M Real Oyj A share : Metsä Board to Speak on Improving Packaging Sustainability at PackExpo

​Norwalk, CT - September 28, 2018 - Mark Beamesderfer, Packaging Services Director, Metsä Board, will present, Reconsidering Material Design and Process for Sustainable Packaging, at PackExpo International. 'Our design function is driven by a mission to rethink how disposable packaging should be designed, manufactured, and recycled,' says Beamesderfer. The talk will take place on the Innovation Stage, Sunday, October 14, at 2pm.

On the exhibit floor, Metsä Board will highlight its range of packaging analysis and design services that encompass material and structural evaluation as well as modification of existing packaging. Together with its lightweight paperboards, Metsä Board's packaging analysis and design service enables better, safer and more sustainable packaging solutions. One example of this service is the innovative SkinCare e-commerce box that uses fiber-based materials to replace plastic.

Metsä Board will also feature the latest addition to its product offering, an eco-barrier paperboard called MetsäBoard Pro FSB EB1. Its special barrier treatment is bio-based, recyclable and biodegradable, and developed specifically for food service use. In addition to the sustainability benefits, it also offers efficiencies in printing and converting.

Under the 'PackageLab' concept Metsä Board will provide inspiration and ideas to demonstrate the innovative use of materials and design for cosmetics, food, e-commerce, healthcare and beverage packaging. Visitors will be able to experience how the latest Augmented Reality (AR) technology, contained within the Arilyn-app, helps transform the physical world into a virtual experience.

Also on display will be the ground-breaking winning design, 'Stretching Inner Part' from the recent 'Better with Less - Design Challenge', which was organised by Metsä Board. This innovative design introduces an ingenious alternative to plastic bubble wrap. In addition, inspirational designs from the other finalists will also be presented at the show.

Link to photo

For further information, please contact:

Judy Kalvin, Kalvin Public Relations

jkalvin@kalvinpr.com

914.693.0123

