M-Real Oyj (A-share)

M-REAL OYJ (A-SHARE)

(METSA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

M Real Oyj A share : Metsä Board to showcase sustainable paperboards and innovative packaging designs at Luxe Pack 2019

0
07/15/2019

Luxe Pack - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco 30 September - 1-2 October, Stand RC03

Metsä Board, the leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and part of Metsä Group, will be presenting its lightweight paperboards and innovative sustainable packaging solutions for luxury and creative applications at Luxe Pack 2019.

Metsä Board will highlight its enhanced folding boxboard portfolio released in April of this year. The new improved FBB portfolio contains five premium boards with carefully considered properties.

Metsä Board's Sales Director, Brand Owners Beautycare & Healthcare, Christophe Baudry, explains more about the need to help luxury brands create sustainable packaging solutions: "The key to premium brands is to maintain and develop a premium positioning, but at the same time meet the consumer demands for sustainable packaging. Our improved range of folding boxboards offers further possibilities for lightweighting while keeping the premium looks. Combined with innovative packaging design, we can help brands achieve an even more sustainable packaging solution. I therefore believe our role is to inspire brand owners, converters and designers with packaging solutions of the future."

Visitors to the stand will be able to find out about Metsä Board's very own Better with Less - Design Challenge 2019-2020 that will be launched again in this autumn and an impressive jury of renowned packaging design experts has already been announced. Last year, Better with Less - Design Challenge, inspired students and professional packaging designers from 38 countries to contribute over 300 entries of their work showcasing more sustainable packaging solutions.

PackageLab at Metsä Board's stand will be presenting innovative designs and showing the numerous possibilities the lightweight paperboards can offer. Metsä Board's packaging design experts will be present to discuss the latest packaging design solutions with the visitors. Visitors can also get a fresh start for the day as Metsä Board will offer smoothies made of 100% natural ingredients every morning on the company's booth RC03.

Link to photo

For further information, please contact:

Christophe Baudry, Sales Director, Brand Owners Beautycare & Healthcare
Mobile: + 33674951598
E-mail: christophe.baudry(at)metsagroup.com

Sophie Fily, Marketing Communications Manager
Mobile: +33688064868
E-mail : sophie.fily(at)metsagroup.com

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 10:34:01 UTC
