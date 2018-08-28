M Real Oyj A share : Metsä Board will be inspiring sustainable solutions at Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London 2018

​Olympia London, 12-13 September 2018, stand F26

Metsä Board, the leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards, will be exhibiting its innovative sustainable solutions for luxury packaging, and showing examples of its award-winning designs at Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London.

Metsä Board's range of premium lightweight paperboards includes folding boxboards, white kraftliners and food service boards made from renewable and recyclable fresh fibres. The latest addition to the range, the new eco-barrier paperboard MetsäBoard Pro FSB EB1, is a unique product with a bio-based and biodegradable special barrier treatment that is fluorochemicals-free.

Customised packaging design can bring many benefits such as functionality, logistic efficiency, material savings as well as improved sustainability throughout the entire value chain. At the exhibition Metsä Board will highlight its range of packaging analysis and design services which encompass material and structural analysis as well as modification of existing packaging. One example of this service is the innovative and award-winning SkinCare 2.0 gift box which uses fibre-based materials to replace plastic.

Packaging Services Director Metsä Board, Ilkka Harju, who will be at the exhibition states: 'I am looking forward to welcoming clients to our stand to show them how Metsä Board can help them to achieve truly innovative, vibrant and sustainable packaging. We want to inspire brand owners, converters and designers with our fresh fibre materials and our award-winning packaging designs.'

Metsä Board will be on stage on 13 September when Ilkka Harju and Mikko Spoof, Brand Director at Arctic Blue Gin will present a collaborative design case study. The presentation showcases the design process which optimised all aspects of the packaging design to create an impressive and sustainable carton for the 2018 'Spirit of the Year', Arctic Blue Gin. Visitors are invited to join The Drinks Forum for 11.50 at The Innovation Stage to hear the presentation.

