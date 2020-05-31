Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  MásMóvil Ibercom, S.A.    MAS   ES0184696104

MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A.

(MAS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MásMóvil Ibercom S A : KKR and Cinven in takeover talks with Spain's MasMovil - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 09:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A balloon with the MasMovil logo as the company makes its stock market debut in Madrid

By Pamela Barbaglia and Graham Keeley

A consortium of three buyout funds including KKR and Cinven is looking to launch a takeover bid for Spanish telecoms company MasMovil, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The consortium, which also includes U.S. buyout fund Providence, is putting the finishing touches to its proposal to take control of the Madrid-listed company, which has a market value of 2.4 billion euros (2.2 billion pounds), the sources said.

Providence already owns 9.16% of MasMovil, which provides fixed line, mobile and internet services to Spanish households.

If the bid goes through, Providence, KKR and Cinven will have equal shares of Spain's fourth-largest telecoms company, the sources said.

The bid is expected to value the business at slightly more than 22 euros per share, with its overall value hovering around 3 billion euros, one of the sources said.

Morgan Stanley and law firm Freshfields are acting as advisers to the consortium, which is looking to launch a tender offer early next week, both sources said.

MasMovil declined to comment while Morgan Stanley and Freshfields representatives were not immediately available.

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial said in an earlier report that the buyout funds were confident of reaching an agreement with the company's management.

If successful, the deal would mark the first attempt by heavyweight private equity investors to buy a publicly listed company in Europe in a so-called take-private deal since the coronavirus crisis brought the region to a halt.

Spain's Telefonica pulled off a $38 billion deal in early May to merge its British mobile operator O2 with Liberty's cable network business Virgin Media.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Graham Keeley in Barcelona; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. 2.80% 18.72 End-of-day quote.-7.96%
TELEFONICA S.A. -2.24% 4.241 End-of-day quote.-31.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A.
09:09aMÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : KKR and Cinven in takeover talks with Spain's MasMovil - ..
RE
05/14MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : Results 1q20
PU
05/08MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 1Q20 results presentation date and Conference Call
PU
04/15MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : Shares Buy Back Program
PU
02/28MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : Results FY2019
PU
02/25MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : annual earnings release
02/13MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : FY19 earnings release and Conference Call Details
PU
01/03MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : Liquidity Contracts
PU
2019MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : MASMOVIL completes the repurchase of the Providence Conve..
PU
2019Telefonica COO supports consolidation in Spanish telecom crowd
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 863 M 2 070 M 2 070 M
Net income 2020 167 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2020 1 892 M 2 101 M 2 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 2 464 M 2 739 M 2 737 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A.
Duration : Period :
MásMóvil Ibercom, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 26,68 €
Last Close Price 18,72 €
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meinrad Spenger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Díez-Hochleitner Rodríguez Chairman
José María del Corro Chief Financial Officer
Santos Fernandez Miguel Chief Technology Officer
José Eulalio Poza Sanz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A.-7.96%2 739
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.25%237 438
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.35%84 325
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.71%74 743
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 230
BCE INC.-4.87%37 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group